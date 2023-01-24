Minnesota's first-of-its-kind THC drink distribution center opens

Tommy Wiita

A facility described as the first-ever THC drink packaging and distribution center in Minnesota is now open.

Chill State Collective, a partnership of drink makers launched and operated by the Twin Cities' Fair State Brewing Cooperative, offers co-packing, storing, distribution and endorsement at the new facility in St. Paul, with the aim to assist other "cannabeverage" brands in the state.

Brands who have signed onto the partnership include Bent Paddle, FIND WUNDER, Happi, Offfield and Plift.

The opening at the St. Paul facility comes after the state legalized sales of hemp-derived THC edibles and infused beverages in July 2022. Many craft breweries and brands have launched their own THC drinks since, which have been made available to purchase at their respective businesses, stores, bars, concert venues and restaurants to anyone 21 and older.

“We are bringing experienced operators and strategic thinkers together in a new beverage segment, which is really unique,” said Chill State Collective principal and program director Rob Shellman.

"We have the best of the best and are dedicated to running this business in a mission-driven and responsible way for Minnesota. We’re aiming to encourage safe cannabis discovery through exceptional quality."

Shellman says the 42,000-square foot warehouse establishes a model for further distribution of THC drinks around the state.

Chill State also released this week their second THC- and CBD-infused drink called "Pineapple Express."

Fair State Brewing Cooperative

Fair State Brewing was founded in 2014 and made history as the nation's first unionized microbrewery and third co-op brewery.