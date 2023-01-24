Orcas Island ferry riders experienced some unexpected turkey entertainment last week

Orcas Island — Ferry riders at the Orcas Island terminal watched some unexpected turkey track and field last week. One ferry rider caught a picture of the action, showing each turkey in a ferry lane like a 4x4 race, via the Washington State Ferries Twitter.

“Lane four had a strong lead, with three and five coming up fast, and six having trouble staying in their lane,” the ferry rider said.

The Washington State Department of Transportation SR 520 Twitter commented on the post, saying, “number six is just trying to have a good time!”

©2023 Cox Media Group