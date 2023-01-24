Read full article on original website
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
MS Bobcats Lose to Zanesville
The Cambridge Middle School boys’ basketball teams both lost to Zanesville on Wednesday. In seventh grade action, the Bobcats pushed the Devils to overtime but ended up losing 45-38. Rayneal Harris scored 14 points to lead the Bobcats while Silas Hutchison added six points. In eighth grade action, Cambridge...
Ellenboro, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Wheeling Park Picks Up Big Road Win
MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park picked up the sweep of their regular season series with Morgantown Tuesday night with a 59-48 win over the Mohigans. Lala Woods led the Patriots with 16 points including four-threes, Alexis Bordas added 15, Sophie Abraham had 11 and Seneca Heller 10. The Patriots are now 15-1 and host John […]
JM Rides Early Lead To Win Over St.Clairsville
MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall jumped out to a 12-0 lead over St.Clairsville Tuesday night on their way to a 69-55 win over the Red Devils.
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Caldwell Clips Cambridge
The Cambridge High School boys’ basketball team played one of its most consistent games of the season, but fell short as Caldwell pulled away in the final minutes to take a 72-63 win at the Gene Ford Gymnasium on Tuesday. The Bobcats played the Redskins even though three quarters,...
WSAZ
GW suffers 1st loss of season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It took a while for the George Washington Patriots to lose a basketball game but it finally happened Tuesday night against South Charleston. The Black Eagles won by a final of 56-51. Also in West Virginia high school basketball, Huntington High beat St. Albans and Ripley is still unbeaten as they won at Lincoln County. Here are the highlights from all three games.
2 USFL teams to play at Hall of Fame Village stadium
The Hall of Fame Village will be the host site for two United States Football League teams during the upcoming season.
elitesportsny.com
USFL moving New Jersey Generals out of Alabama, into Ohio
You know, some say Canton is the East Rutherford of Ohio. The USFL’s New Jersey Generals are on the move. But they are still going to be far away from the Garden State. The FOX-owned operation announced Wednesday the Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will be based in Ohio for the second season of the revived spring league.
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
Mount Vernon News
ODNR stocked lakes in Knox with more than 238,000 fish
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked more than 238,000 fish in Knox County in 2022 at Knox Lake and Ariel-Foundation Park. The ODNR stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022, according to a news release. Fish were stocked during spring, summer and fall at 203 locations statewide, including the two Knox County locations. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish.
FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line
In the first phase of a larger 64-mile transmission line project, FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary American Transmission Systems, Inc. announced the completion of upgrades last month to 13 miles of high-voltage line in Ohio’s Carroll and ... Read More » The post FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
WTRF
Longhorn Steakhouse officially opens in The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the most anticipated new businesses at The Highlands is finally open. Dozens of area first responders and law enforcement officials were on hand Tuesday as the Longhorn Steakhouse celebrated their opening. Restaurant staff and management held a lasso cutting just before doors opened to the public.
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
Ohio Valley restaurant to close its doors
A restaurant in Marshall County will be closing its doors for good after this week but good news for their fans the restaurant will still have a location in Ohio County. Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill Rt.2 South said on their Facebook page that Saturday will be their last day open in Glen Dale. In a […]
WTOV 9
Former Ohio County Sheriff Thomas Burgoyne passes away
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Former Ohio County Sheriff Thomas Burgoyne has died. The sheriff’s office recognized the news on its Facebook page on Thursday morning. Burgoyne served the citizens of as police chief of Ohio County from 2000-2008. In all, he spent 39 years fighting crime and drugs...
West Virginia traffic stop leads to high-speed 118-mile chase, suspect takes own life
Police in West Virginia say a man is dead after a 118-mile-long, high-speed chase happened early Thursday morning.
Missing Harrison County man found
A man who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23, has been found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
WHIZ
Giesey Arrested in Noble County
A 50-year-old man has been arrested by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office. James Brian Giesey is being charged with one count of sexual battery. The Pleasant City man was arraigned Monday and given a $100,000 bond. At this time Giesey remains in the Noble County Jail. Tagged James Brian...
Farm and Dairy
Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
HometownLife.com
Patel Brothers plan to build new grocery store in Canton
Patel Brothers, the U.S. based grocery chain focused on foods from India and the Middle East, is planning a new store in Canton. The Canton Township Planning Commission recently reviewed a site plan for the 20,000 square-foot store proposed on a 2.6-acre parcel on the east side of Canton Center Road, between Ford and Hanford roads.
