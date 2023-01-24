ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

theriver953.com

News Maker Todd Jones on Warren County Government

As we do every Thursday, we check in with Warren County in our latest news maker. We spoke with news maker Warren County Director of Technology Todd Jones. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Todd assures us that the Warren County Board of...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Ben Cline on his new appointment and office

Ben Cline has been awarded the chairmanship of the Republican Study Committee Budget Task Force. We spoke to the Representative in our latest news maker. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are Community. The Representative exactly what the appoint means and what it entails. He also tells...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Village at Leesburg Ice Festival on January 28

Village at Leesburg (located on Route 7 just east of Leesburg, Va.,) will host its most popular festival – Ice Festival on Saturday, January 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Ice carvers will begin work on their creations on Saturday morning with official festivities kicking off at noon. There...
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV

Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
RESTON, VA
theriver953.com

W.VA. Fire Marshal’s Office confirms 2 were lost in a fire

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office reports that one adult female and a male juvenile were lost in a fire in their home in Martinsburg Jan. 23. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 23 with units from Bedington, Martinsburg and Berkeley County responding to a home at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Daily Voice

House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out

Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

FCPS announce the naming of their new Superintendent

The Frederick County School Board has announced the appointment of Doctor Georg C. Hummer as the next Superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS). Hummer brings over 18 years of experience in public education to the position. Hummer will leave his position as chief Student Support Services Officer at Stafford...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Financial sextortion concerns grow across the DMV

Concerns are growing about financial sextortion involving teens in Fairfax County and across the DMV. Authorities say the instances are taking place through social media and they want everyone to be aware of the problem. Fairfax County Police Community Outreach Officer Meg Hawkins joins the DMV Zone to break down what is happening.
theriver953.com

Fortsmouth Fire Chief passes away

Warren County Fire and Rescue announced the sudden passing of Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Larry Homer Cross. Communities and fire companies across the region expressed their sympathy for the loss. Members of the Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Department found Cross unresponsive Jan. 23 at the fire station. Even after...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Authorities make an arrest in gaming machine robberies

Fairfax County Police arrested two men who are accused of stealing a gaming machine from a convenience store. Lenard Jones and Terrell Hardy both of Maryland were arrested Jan. 25 after a call from a 7 11 employee reporting the robbery according to ABC news. Officers arrived at the 7...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Berkeley County’s Prosecutor ask for a special Prosecutor

Berkeley County Prosecutor Catie Wilkes Delligatti confirmed that she is going to ask a special prosecutor be appointed to review the accident involving the daughter of the Berkeley County Sheriff. Sheriff Nathan Harmon’s 22-year-old daughter Carrie was involved in a single vehicle accident on Jan. 6 in which she ran...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Inside Nova

Longview 7-Eleven's ABC license suspended amid spike in crime

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has temporarily suspended the ABC license for the Longview 7-Eleven in Woodbridge after three murders, a shooting and a stabbing outside the store in the past six months. The license holder, Siddik Enterprises Inc., has had no alcohol-related violations or warnings since obtaining the...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty

The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA

