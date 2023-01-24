ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade cops to run Miami Marathon in honor of ‘brother’ killed in line of duty

By Charles Rabin
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13am53_0kPmgmX000

Five months after the death of Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, the two men nearest him during the exchange of gunfire can’t shake the searing memory of witnessing their comrade take a bullet and fall to the ground.

“At least for me, it’s been the toughest year of my life. Not a day goes by when I don’t think of him,” said Justin Heller, who with Joe Rodriguez was at Echaverry’s side during the shootout that also ended the life of the suspected armed robber they were chasing.

Like Echaverry, Heller and Rodriguez are members of the county’s Robbery Intervention Detail, a specialized unit that seeks out some of the most dangerous criminals in South Florida. And Tuesday, when they gathered at Miami-Dade’s police training site in Doral along with RID partners John Childress and Sean McVay, they vowed to always honor Echaverry’s memory.

They started this way. The four donned shorts and running shoes and set off on a quarter-mile track prepping for Sunday’s downtown Miami Marathon, which they all plan to run for the first time in honor of Echaverry, a runner, avid cyclist and dirt bike enthusiast.

The morning Echaverry was shot, he sent the group a video of him breaking in a new pair of Hoka running shoes, a relatively popular brand that can cost hundreds of dollars.

“He’s a hero,” said Rodriguez.

“We want to keep his story going,” Heller said. “He made the ultimate sacrifice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVMPO_0kPmgmX000
Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar 'Echy' Echaverry - Miami-Dade Police

Echaverry, who at 29 was a five-year veteran and had plans to be married, is the only member to date of the highly-acclaimed robbery task force to lose his life in the line of duty. The unit has been around for nearly three decades.

It was early in the evening on Aug. 16 when Echaverry and his partners were alerted to a white Hyundai in Miami Springs that was suspected of being involved in an armed robbery in Dania Beach the night before. They followed the car to an intersection just outside Liberty City and blocked it in.

For as long as 30 minutes the officers implored Jeremy Willie Horton, 32, to get out of the vehicle. He wouldn’t, never exiting the vehicle. Instead, Horton rammed several police cars before leading them on a chase into Liberty City. Then after smashing into a light pole, Horton ditched the vehicle and fled on foot. By then, Echaverry, Heller, Rodriguez and others were chasing him. Shots were fired. Echaverry was struck and on life support for two days before succumbing to his injury. Horton was killed on the spot.

The following week, there was a moving ceremony for Echaverry at the Miami Marlins loanDepot Park in Little Havana. Bagpipes blared and drums were pounded. On a table facing his family and closest friends were Echaverry’s hat, his badge, bouquets and a Marlins jersey with his name on it.

“What happened was very traumatic,” said Heller. “You sign up for this job hoping that will never happen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNFwT_0kPmgmX000
The officers trained in Doral before entering this weekend’s Miami Marathon, where they will run in honor of their fallen partner, Cesar 'Echy' Echaverry. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Weekend fire at SW Miami-Dade duplex claims third victim

MIAMI -- A woman whose 4-month-old son was killed along with the child's great grandmother during a weekend fire at their southwest Miami-Dade duplex has died, relatives told CBS 4.Rukiyah Kendrick, 19, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Jackson South Medical Center after she was taken there for treatment following a blaze that swept through the family's home shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in West Perrine at 10150 West Circle Plaza. The woman's infant child, identified as Legend Larose, and the baby's 70-year-old great grandmother died Saturday after firefighters pulled them from the burning home.Relatives said Leroy Larose, the 22-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Passengers who caused disruption at MIA released from jail

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who caused a commotion at a South Florida airport are now out of jail. A night in county lockup does wonders for bad attitudes. Janaeh Negash is nothing but smiles as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, after she and her...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished

MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm-area nursing school one of three targeted in fake diploma fraud probe

MIAMI — A now-shuttered nursing school in suburban West Palm Beach is one of three involved in a scam to create an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses, federal officials in Miami said Wednesday.  The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami has indicted more than two dozen people in the scheme, which sold fraudulent nursing-school diplomas and academic transcripts from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to those seeking licenses to work as nurses. Each defendant faces up to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message

The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
56K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy