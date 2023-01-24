ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

WTVCFOX

Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
DALTON, GA
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Regional Jetport celebrates 10 years

We were joined by former Cleveland City Mayor Tom Rowland and managing director Mark Fidler. There will be a birthday celebration today from 2:00-4:00 at the Jetport’s main facility. Learn more about what the Cleveland Regional Jetport has to offer online at https://www.clevelandregionaljetport.com/
CLEVELAND, TN
Charleston News Link

Serious Offer Made by Charleston

January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
CHARLESTON, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee residents are tired of coal ash pollution. TDEC could help.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has five coal plants in operation today: Bull Run, Cumberland, Kingston, Gallatin and Shawnee. Every coal plant sits next to a river. TVA draws water from a river, uses it for cooling or waste processing, separates it back out, and then dumps it back in — sometimes at a rate of over a billion gallons per day.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Lenoir City, Loudon County leaders at odds over housing development

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two years ago, Lenoir City officials approved plans for a development that would bring a housing complex to the city. The project’s developer has spent upwards of $11,000,000 on roads and a water and sewage system on the land that would bring housing for more than 1,000 people.
LENOIR CITY, TN
tourcounsel.com

Red Clay Resort | Tourist attraction in Georgia

Located in the city of Atlanta, Red Clay Resort, offers you a pool that consists of a spring with two diving boards. In its facilities you find changing rooms, bathrooms, food stall, volleyball court. If you are with your family and have small children, don't worry. It has a baby...
COHUTTA, GA
mymix1041.com

Cleveland City Schools Spotlight – Presented by Logan Thompson Law

We were joined by Matt Coleman with Logan Thompson Law and Renny Whittenbarger. Supervisor of Career and Technical Education at Cleveland City Schools. Today’s focus was on the Cleveland Board of Education. There was talk about the recent offer by the City Council to purchase the old bank building from Forrest Preston to be reimbursed by the City School Board.
CLEVELAND, TN
weisradio.com

Chattooga County Jail Evacuated Due To Gas Leak

On Monday evening, Sheriff Mark Schrader had to evacuate the Chattooga County Jail due to a gas leak. Sheriff Schrader said the inmates were transferred to Dade County after the gas leak was discovered. The sheriff’s office called the Summerville Gas Department who responded and discovered that the leak was coming from an older furnace that is used to heat some of the cell blocks. Sheriff Schrader said that the gas to the faulty furnace was turned off and jail staff opened the doors to ventilate the building after the inmates were transferred.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

33 firearms and 638 grams of meth seized from Gilmer County home, man arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gilner County man is under arrest after 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms were taken from his home. Gilmer County detectives and agents of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) searched Jacob Davis’ home on Old Flat Creek Road as part of a larger investigation. The search turned up 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms. One of the firearms had been stolen from Fannin County. Several power tools and other stolen items in Davis’ home were also tied to burglaries in Fannin County.
GILMER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County

CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
WKRN

Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County

An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
MARION COUNTY, TN

