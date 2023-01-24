Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serious Offer Made by CharlestonCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBapDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Weather Safety AlertCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Charleston News Break - Now on FacebookCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Related
WTVCFOX
Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
mymix1041.com
TVA plans to upgrade of transmission lines through Polk and Cherokee counties
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning $28 million of transmission upgrades in Polk County, Tennessee, and Cherokee County, North Carolina, to help improve power reliability. TVA is proposing to erect a switching station and 27 miles of new power lines to connect with the...
waste360.com
Cleveland, Tenn. Expects Increase in Illegal Dumping as Landfill Costs Surge
Prices at the Bradley County Landfill in Tennessee are skyrocketing, prompting Cleveland city officials to prepare for a bump in illegal dumping. The cost to dump a tire jumped from $1 to $10 at one point, but landfill operators say the price has dropped to $4.50. Dropping off a mattress costs $50, up from $20.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Regional Jetport celebrates 10 years
We were joined by former Cleveland City Mayor Tom Rowland and managing director Mark Fidler. There will be a birthday celebration today from 2:00-4:00 at the Jetport’s main facility. Learn more about what the Cleveland Regional Jetport has to offer online at https://www.clevelandregionaljetport.com/
Serious Offer Made by Charleston
January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
WTVCFOX
Man survives after being hit by car on East Main Street Thursday morning, says police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man survives after being hit by a car on East Main Street in Chattanooga Thursday morning, says the Chattanooga Police Department. Police say the man was laying in the middle of the roadway when they arrived on scene. The car involved remained on scene, says...
wpln.org
Tennessee residents are tired of coal ash pollution. TDEC could help.
The Tennessee Valley Authority has five coal plants in operation today: Bull Run, Cumberland, Kingston, Gallatin and Shawnee. Every coal plant sits next to a river. TVA draws water from a river, uses it for cooling or waste processing, separates it back out, and then dumps it back in — sometimes at a rate of over a billion gallons per day.
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
$40K solar system bought by Monroe County couple doesn’t work, company not responding
A couple in Monroe County wants to know why their expensive solar system doesn't work. They've tried to get answers from their solar contractor, but they get no response.
wvlt.tv
Lenoir City, Loudon County leaders at odds over housing development
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two years ago, Lenoir City officials approved plans for a development that would bring a housing complex to the city. The project’s developer has spent upwards of $11,000,000 on roads and a water and sewage system on the land that would bring housing for more than 1,000 people.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
tourcounsel.com
Red Clay Resort | Tourist attraction in Georgia
Located in the city of Atlanta, Red Clay Resort, offers you a pool that consists of a spring with two diving boards. In its facilities you find changing rooms, bathrooms, food stall, volleyball court. If you are with your family and have small children, don't worry. It has a baby...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland City Schools Spotlight – Presented by Logan Thompson Law
We were joined by Matt Coleman with Logan Thompson Law and Renny Whittenbarger. Supervisor of Career and Technical Education at Cleveland City Schools. Today’s focus was on the Cleveland Board of Education. There was talk about the recent offer by the City Council to purchase the old bank building from Forrest Preston to be reimbursed by the City School Board.
weisradio.com
Chattooga County Jail Evacuated Due To Gas Leak
On Monday evening, Sheriff Mark Schrader had to evacuate the Chattooga County Jail due to a gas leak. Sheriff Schrader said the inmates were transferred to Dade County after the gas leak was discovered. The sheriff’s office called the Summerville Gas Department who responded and discovered that the leak was coming from an older furnace that is used to heat some of the cell blocks. Sheriff Schrader said that the gas to the faulty furnace was turned off and jail staff opened the doors to ventilate the building after the inmates were transferred.
atlantanewsfirst.com
33 firearms and 638 grams of meth seized from Gilmer County home, man arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gilner County man is under arrest after 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms were taken from his home. Gilmer County detectives and agents of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) searched Jacob Davis’ home on Old Flat Creek Road as part of a larger investigation. The search turned up 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms. One of the firearms had been stolen from Fannin County. Several power tools and other stolen items in Davis’ home were also tied to burglaries in Fannin County.
Georgia 911 dispatcher dies after being ejected in crash, hit by truck on I-75
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia 911 dispatcher was killed after a truck hit her car and then another truck hit her on the side of the road, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Haley Cunningham, 28, was an employee with Whitfield County 911. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
WDEF
Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County
CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
WKRN
Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County
An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
‘Please love me’: Abandoned Chattanooga dog reunited with owner
Lilo, a big, fluffy bear of a dog, was abandoned by her owner and ended up at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga.
Comments / 0