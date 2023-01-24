CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to an incident involving an armed robbery on Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department. Police were called to the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard due to reports of an armed robbery just before 11 a.m. A victim was shot during the altercation, and has since been taken to a local hospital. At this time, the suspects are still at large, according to police.

