ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4

5 arrests made in armed robbery in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested five suspects in connect with an armed robbery reported in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department. Police said the five suspects stole thousands in merchandise from San Jose Camera on the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard. The suspects were armed with guns and one person was shot during the altercation, according to officials.
CAMPBELL, CA
CBS San Francisco

5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting

CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
CAMPBELL, CA
KSBW.com

Siblings accused of trying to murder their mother

A brother and his sister have been arrested, accused of trying to murder their mother in Monterey county. That’s what sheriff’s deputies say James Stolich, 51, of San Francisco and his sister, Whitney Stolich, 47, of Topanga conspired to do earlier this month. “There's more here than meets...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Arrest made in 2021 rape and kidnapping in Monterey county

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — An arrest has been made for a rape and kidnapping. According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, the rape happened on May 15, 2021. On that day, deputies responded to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas a little after 5 a.m. on a report of a possible victim who had been drugged and sexually assaulted.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina man arrested for ghost gun and child endangerment

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man Tuesday morning on the 3000 block of Owen Avenue after being granted a search warrant. Police were granted the warrant after reports of suspected felony child abuse and child endangerment. Marina Police searched the home with a K9 unit and were alerted to a ghost The post Marina man arrested for ghost gun and child endangerment appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase

WATSONVILLE POLICE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they chased a wanted suspect until he eventually crashed into two cars on Lincoln Street Wednesday. Police tried pulling over a man driving a Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation near Main and Fifth Street, said police. The driver drove off and drove through several stop signs The post Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deputies arrested two siblings for the alleged attempt to murder their own mother on the 1000 block of Monterey Salinas Highway 68 on Jan. 19. Deputies responded at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a family disturbance. Investigators on the scene developed probable cause to believe the victim's daughter Whitney Stolich, 47 The post Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Ghost gun lab busted in Seaside; 18-year-old arrested on 9 charges by police

SEASIDE, Calif. — The Seaside police department has busted a ghost gun manufacturing lab. An investigation stemming from a ghost gun possession from several weeks ago prompted a search warrant from detectives. Ghost guns are homemade firearms, they're untraceable, and in some cases, even more dangerous than regular guns.
SEASIDE, CA
KRON4

Police respond to armed robbery in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to an incident involving an armed robbery on Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department. Police were called to the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard due to reports of an armed robbery just before 11 a.m. A victim was shot during the altercation, and has since been taken to a local hospital. At this time, the suspects are still at large, according to police.
CAMPBELL, CA
pajaronian.com

Man shot, killed during fight in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE—A man was killed after he was shot late Sunday night during a struggle with another man on Sunny Hills Drive at Herman Court. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports of gunfire following a fight between at least two men in a parking area of a residential neighborhood.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas police chief says his department is struggling with staffing

SALINAS, Calif. — The chief of the Salinas police gave a presentation on the staffing of his department and went over how they prioritize calls from the public. During his report to the council, Chief Roberto Filice said as of this year there are 18 officer vacancies and 11 positions were permanently eliminated as part of the 2023 budget process.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville police corporal nominated for national award

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A Watsonville police corporal has been nominated for a national award, the department said on Thursday. Previous coverage in video player above. Corporal Isaak Rodriguez is one of 20 nominees for the 2023 RISE Awards. The awards honor law enforcement officers who saved a life or showed exemplary performance in a high-stress situation.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two men arrested on child endangerment and controlled substance charges after explosion

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday night, Capitola Police announced they have arrested two men on child endangerment and controlled substance charges. The incident took place on Friday night around 9:08 p.m. Capitola Police and Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County responded to a report of an explosion on the 1900 block of 46th Ave. The post Two men arrested on child endangerment and controlled substance charges after explosion appeared first on KION546.
CAPITOLA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JANUARY 23, 2023 AT 9:33 AM: On Sunday night, Salinas Police arrested 35 year old Marcos Rodriguez for stealing $11,000 worth of items at a Salinas swap meet. Officers said that a parole agent was able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect. Officers conducted a parole search at his residence The post Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy