KRON4
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested five suspects in connect with an armed robbery reported in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department. Police said the five suspects stole thousands in merchandise from San Jose Camera on the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard. The suspects were armed with guns and one person was shot during the altercation, according to officials.
CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
KSBW.com
Siblings accused of trying to murder their mother
A brother and his sister have been arrested, accused of trying to murder their mother in Monterey county. That’s what sheriff’s deputies say James Stolich, 51, of San Francisco and his sister, Whitney Stolich, 47, of Topanga conspired to do earlier this month. “There's more here than meets...
KSBW.com
Arrest made in 2021 rape and kidnapping in Monterey county
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — An arrest has been made for a rape and kidnapping. According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, the rape happened on May 15, 2021. On that day, deputies responded to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas a little after 5 a.m. on a report of a possible victim who had been drugged and sexually assaulted.
Marina man arrested for ghost gun and child endangerment
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man Tuesday morning on the 3000 block of Owen Avenue after being granted a search warrant. Police were granted the warrant after reports of suspected felony child abuse and child endangerment. Marina Police searched the home with a K9 unit and were alerted to a ghost The post Marina man arrested for ghost gun and child endangerment appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Police search for Prunedale man accused of assaulting employee in Marina
MARINA, Calif. — Marina police are on the lookout for a man suspected of assaulting an employee of a business with a set of metal knuckles. According to police, the man wanted in connection to the assault is Miguel Ramirez Barajas Jr., 38, of Prunedale. Police said the alleged...
Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase
WATSONVILLE POLICE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they chased a wanted suspect until he eventually crashed into two cars on Lincoln Street Wednesday. Police tried pulling over a man driving a Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation near Main and Fifth Street, said police. The driver drove off and drove through several stop signs The post Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase appeared first on KION546.
kion546.com
Student arrested for bringing bullet to North Monterey County High School
CASTROVILLE, Calif (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old male student was arrested for two misdemeanors after being caught with a bullet in his backpack at North Monterey County High School Wednesday morning. Staff confronted the teenager after they saw what appeared to be a "scope." The Sheriff's...
Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deputies arrested two siblings for the alleged attempt to murder their own mother on the 1000 block of Monterey Salinas Highway 68 on Jan. 19. Deputies responded at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a family disturbance. Investigators on the scene developed probable cause to believe the victim's daughter Whitney Stolich, 47 The post Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Ghost gun lab busted in Seaside; 18-year-old arrested on 9 charges by police
SEASIDE, Calif. — The Seaside police department has busted a ghost gun manufacturing lab. An investigation stemming from a ghost gun possession from several weeks ago prompted a search warrant from detectives. Ghost guns are homemade firearms, they're untraceable, and in some cases, even more dangerous than regular guns.
KRON4
Unhoused man found dead outside Housing Matters Coral Street campus
The man, known as Blake by those close to him, was a day-services participant at Housing Matters. The official cause of death has not been determined.
pajaronian.com
Man shot, killed during fight in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A man was killed after he was shot late Sunday night during a struggle with another man on Sunny Hills Drive at Herman Court. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports of gunfire following a fight between at least two men in a parking area of a residential neighborhood.
KSBW.com
Salinas police chief says his department is struggling with staffing
SALINAS, Calif. — The chief of the Salinas police gave a presentation on the staffing of his department and went over how they prioritize calls from the public. During his report to the council, Chief Roberto Filice said as of this year there are 18 officer vacancies and 11 positions were permanently eliminated as part of the 2023 budget process.
KSBW.com
Watsonville police corporal nominated for national award
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A Watsonville police corporal has been nominated for a national award, the department said on Thursday. Previous coverage in video player above. Corporal Isaak Rodriguez is one of 20 nominees for the 2023 RISE Awards. The awards honor law enforcement officers who saved a life or showed exemplary performance in a high-stress situation.
Two men arrested on child endangerment and controlled substance charges after explosion
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday night, Capitola Police announced they have arrested two men on child endangerment and controlled substance charges. The incident took place on Friday night around 9:08 p.m. Capitola Police and Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County responded to a report of an explosion on the 1900 block of 46th Ave. The post Two men arrested on child endangerment and controlled substance charges after explosion appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JANUARY 23, 2023 AT 9:33 AM: On Sunday night, Salinas Police arrested 35 year old Marcos Rodriguez for stealing $11,000 worth of items at a Salinas swap meet. Officers said that a parole agent was able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect. Officers conducted a parole search at his residence The post Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit appeared first on KION546.
Following large weekend effort, search for Kyle Doan put on pause
A large search effort took place over the weekend to find Kyle Doan, who was washed away in floodwaters two weeks ago near San Miguel.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Says Life ‘Ruined' By Valley Medical Center Delays
A San Jose man says he lost this job, his life savings and his home because he’s been forced to wait more than six months for a surgery at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, which is a public hospital in Santa Clara County, Calif. William Spradlin is an aircraft...
