Buffalo, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York

E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
NEW YORK STATE
wnypapers.com

NYS: More than 8,000 public safety professionals completed training at State Preparedness Training Center in 2022

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides year-round training to state's public safety agencies and personnel to address current and evolving threat landscape. √ Demand for training continues to grow following a 16-month pause due to COVID-19 √ Courses already scheduled for 2023, with details on the DHSES training...
ORISKANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
BUFFALO, NY
Evan Crosby

10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Buffalo, NY. - Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, as well as the largest metro area in Upstate New York - home to more than 1.1 million people. Once a major hub for railroads, steel production, and manufacturing, today the economy of Buffalo is comprised of high-tech firms, service-oriented businesses, and a mix of industrial and light manufacturing. Furthermore, the region is increasingly a center for banking and life sciences.
BUFFALO, NY
NY1

Hochul: SNAP recipients to get maximum benefit this month

New York state households that receive support from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum benefit this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul this week announced. The money will translate to a $234 million infusion into the state economy and provide support for families as inflation has pumped up costs...
nystateofpolitics.com

Anti-smoking advocates hope Hochul's tax plan will save lives

Cigarette taxes would increase by $1 and flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes would be banned under a proposal backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State agenda this year. It's being cheered by anti-smoking advocates as a potentially life-saving policy. Convenience stores, however, argue the move...
mynbc5.com

Two more adult-use cannabis dispensaries licensed in Northern New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Two more dispensaries are now licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in New York's North Country. The State Cannabis Control Board approved 30 licenses on Wednesday, bringing the total number across the state to 66. North Country Roots and The Highest Peak LLC were among those granted...
NEW YORK STATE
governing.com

How Weak Is Kathy Hochul?

Editor's Note: this article is a part of Governing's Inside Politics newsletter. Sign up here. How Weak Is Kathy Hochul?: If your year is off to a bad start, you’ve probably still done better than Kathy Hochul. New York’s Democratic governor barely won re-election in November and she’s started her first full term in disappointing fashion with a disastrous judicial nomination.
MONTANA STATE

