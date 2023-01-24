Read full article on original website
East County man dies in motorcycle crash
A man who was hospitalized after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Santee earlier this month has died, authorities said.
Man killed while walking on I-5 identified
A man who was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while walking on Interstate 5 on Jan. 12 has been identified by authorities.
Driver Dies in Fiery Crash With Tree in Tierrasanta
One person was found dead Wednesday morning in the wreckage of a fiery car crash with a tree in the Tierrasanta neighborhood of San Diego. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Santos Road and Shields Street, San Diego police said. It appeared a vehicle had lost control and crashed into a center median before slamming into a tree where it caught on fire, trapping the driver inside.
Motorcyclist killed in Carlsbad crash identified
A motorcyclist who died following a North County crash has been identified, according to medical officials.
Elderly man fatally struck by vehicle identified
An elderly man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle last week in the Mt. Hope neighborhood has been identified by authorities.
Driver arrested in San Diego crash that left Arizona woman dead
A driver was arrested after a crash that left an Arizona woman dead over the weekend. The crash reportedly occurred in an area just north of SeaWorld San Diego. According to a San Diego Police Department log, a woman had been standing on a sidewalk...
Man, 55, found dead near crashed motorcycle alongside desert highway
A bicyclist riding on a rural roadway in the eastern San Diego County desert Wednesday came across a fatally injured 55-year-old man near a crashed motorcycle.
Traffic Pursuit Deputies Pursue a Stolen Vehicle.
On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 8:15 p.m., deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station attempted to initiate a traffic enforcement stop on an occupied stolen vehicle. The driver, later identified as 53-year-old Michael Thrasher, failed to stop and led deputies on a 9-mile pursuit.
Man found asleep in reported stolen car parked at San Diego Police station
A suspected vehicle thief was arrested after San Diego Police said he parked the car and fell asleep at -- of all places -- the SDPD Traffic Division parking lot.
Man Found Asleep in Stolen Vehicle at the San Diego Police Department
A man was arrested Thursday after officers found him asleep in an allegedly stolen vehicle parked in the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division lot. Just after 3 a.m., an officer noticed an unusual vehicle with a man asleep inside of it in the Traffic Division’s parking lot on Aero Drive and Serra Mesa.
Bicyclist Finds Fatally Injured Motorcycle Rider on Road in Anza-Borrego Desert
A bicyclist riding on a rural roadway in the eastern San Diego County desert Wednesday came across a fatally injured 55-year-old man near a crashed motorcycle. The discovery alongside County Route S2, near Agua Caliente County Park in the Anza-Borrego area, was reported shortly after 3 p.m., according to Cal Fire.
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash
A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after a hit-and-run accident in Kearny Mesa late Monday night, according to San Diego Police officials.
Miramar Marine identified as motorcyclist killed in I-15 crash
A 22-year-old man who was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar has been identified as the motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 15 wreck, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Woman Who Died in Suspected DUI Crash in Crown Point ID’d as Vanessa Urbina Aragonez
Authorities Monday publicly identified a young Arizona woman who was fatally injured over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash near Mission Bay. Vanessa Urbina Aragonez, 22, had just gotten out of a parked Chevrolet Tahoe SUV in the 3400 block of Riviera Drive in the Crown Point area and was standing next to it on a sidewalk when a Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and hit her and a man she was with shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
Elderly man dies after vehicle collision
A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday, said the San Diego Police Department.
Arizona woman identified as pedestrian killed in PB crash
An Arizona woman has been named as the person killed by a vehicle while standing on a Pacific Beach sidewalk, announced the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Chula Vista Family Reunites With Dog Found 8 Hours Away a Year After His Disappearance
A Chula Vista family got quite a fairy “tail” ending when they were reunited with their long-missing dog more than a year after its disappearance. “Muny” the French bulldog was a long way from home when he was found earlier this month by authorities in Northern California. His road to being reunited with his rightful family came with some unexpected occurrences that included being held for ransom and later abandoned in a car.
High winds wreak havoc on I-8 in San Diego's East County
High winds swirled across San Diego's East County Thursday morning, with the gusts possibly playing a role in the overturning of multiple big rig trucks on I-8.
Manhunt Underway After 9-Year-Old Poway Unified Student Reports Kidnap Attempt
Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Police release video of East County officer-involved shooting
San Diego Police have released video following an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a deadly stabbing in the College East neighborhood last Tuesday.
