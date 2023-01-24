ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita, CA

NBC San Diego

Driver Dies in Fiery Crash With Tree in Tierrasanta

One person was found dead Wednesday morning in the wreckage of a fiery car crash with a tree in the Tierrasanta neighborhood of San Diego. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Santos Road and Shields Street, San Diego police said. It appeared a vehicle had lost control and crashed into a center median before slamming into a tree where it caught on fire, trapping the driver inside.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Traffic Pursuit Deputies Pursue a Stolen Vehicle.

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 8:15 p.m., deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station attempted to initiate a traffic enforcement stop on an occupied stolen vehicle. The driver, later identified as 53-year-old Michael Thrasher, failed to stop and led deputies on a 9-mile pursuit. The pursuit drove...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman Who Died in Suspected DUI Crash in Crown Point ID’d as Vanessa Urbina Aragonez

Authorities Monday publicly identified a young Arizona woman who was fatally injured over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash near Mission Bay. Vanessa Urbina Aragonez, 22, had just gotten out of a parked Chevrolet Tahoe SUV in the 3400 block of Riviera Drive in the Crown Point area and was standing next to it on a sidewalk when a Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and hit her and a man she was with shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Family Reunites With Dog Found 8 Hours Away a Year After His Disappearance

A Chula Vista family got quite a fairy “tail” ending when they were reunited with their long-missing dog more than a year after its disappearance. “Muny” the French bulldog was a long way from home when he was found earlier this month by authorities in Northern California. His road to being reunited with his rightful family came with some unexpected occurrences that included being held for ransom and later abandoned in a car.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Manhunt Underway After 9-Year-Old Poway Unified Student Reports Kidnap Attempt

Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
POWAY, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
