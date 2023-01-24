ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says

The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
DALTON, GA
mymix1041.com

Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise

From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Missing Catoosa County man found dead, sheriff's office says

The Catoosa County Sherriff's office has located Hunter White. The office says White was deceased when he was found. White went missing on New Year's Day 2023. The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in searching for a missing man. Hunter Brent Kelly White was last seen on...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Regional Jetport celebrates 10 years

We were joined by former Cleveland City Mayor Tom Rowland and managing director Mark Fidler. There will be a birthday celebration today from 2:00-4:00 at the Jetport’s main facility. Learn more about what the Cleveland Regional Jetport has to offer online at https://www.clevelandregionaljetport.com/
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County

CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
WKRN

Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County

An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
MARION COUNTY, TN
atlantanewsfirst.com

33 firearms and 638 grams of meth seized from Gilmer County home, man arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gilner County man is under arrest after 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms were taken from his home. Gilmer County detectives and agents of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) searched Jacob Davis’ home on Old Flat Creek Road as part of a larger investigation. The search turned up 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms. One of the firearms had been stolen from Fannin County. Several power tools and other stolen items in Davis’ home were also tied to burglaries in Fannin County.
GILMER COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman

A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
CALHOUN, GA
WDEF

Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
Charleston News Link

Serious Offer Made by Charleston

January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
CHARLESTON, TN
WDEF

Road Closures in Chattanooga this Weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga’s Division of Transportation announced multiple road closures this upcoming weekend. Due to a private event on Friday, Fort Street will be closed from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. This road is between W 13th Street and E 14th Street. On Saturday, multiple roads...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Chattooga County Jail Evacuated Due To Gas Leak

On Monday evening, Sheriff Mark Schrader had to evacuate the Chattooga County Jail due to a gas leak. Sheriff Schrader said the inmates were transferred to Dade County after the gas leak was discovered. The sheriff’s office called the Summerville Gas Department who responded and discovered that the leak was coming from an older furnace that is used to heat some of the cell blocks. Sheriff Schrader said that the gas to the faulty furnace was turned off and jail staff opened the doors to ventilate the building after the inmates were transferred.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
wvlt.tv

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy