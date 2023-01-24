Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says
The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WTVCFOX
Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
mymix1041.com
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, Chattanooga police searching for suspects
Local 3 News: A bicyclist died in the hospital after a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon, Chattanooga police said. According to officials, 62-year-old Darrell Kennedy was hit by a vehicle on the 1800 block of E 32nd Street just before 1:00. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Investigators are working...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise
From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
WTVCFOX
Missing Catoosa County man found dead, sheriff's office says
The Catoosa County Sherriff's office has located Hunter White. The office says White was deceased when he was found. White went missing on New Year's Day 2023. The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in searching for a missing man. Hunter Brent Kelly White was last seen on...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Regional Jetport celebrates 10 years
We were joined by former Cleveland City Mayor Tom Rowland and managing director Mark Fidler. There will be a birthday celebration today from 2:00-4:00 at the Jetport’s main facility. Learn more about what the Cleveland Regional Jetport has to offer online at https://www.clevelandregionaljetport.com/
WTVCFOX
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
WDEF
Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County
CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
GBI: Man shot, killed by Gordon County deputy after traffic stop, chase
A northwest Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning following a traffic stop and chase, aut...
Georgia 911 dispatcher dies after being ejected in crash, hit by truck on I-75
A Georgia 911 dispatcher was killed after a truck hit her car and then another truck hit her on the side of the road, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Haley Cunningham, 28, was an employee with Whitfield County 911. GSP said Cunningham was driving on I-75 NB around 3:50...
WKRN
Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County
An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
atlantanewsfirst.com
33 firearms and 638 grams of meth seized from Gilmer County home, man arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gilner County man is under arrest after 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms were taken from his home. Gilmer County detectives and agents of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) searched Jacob Davis’ home on Old Flat Creek Road as part of a larger investigation. The search turned up 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms. One of the firearms had been stolen from Fannin County. Several power tools and other stolen items in Davis’ home were also tied to burglaries in Fannin County.
wrganews.com
Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman
A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
WDEF
Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting
SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
Serious Offer Made by Charleston
January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
mymix1041.com
TVA plans to upgrade of transmission lines through Polk and Cherokee counties
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning $28 million of transmission upgrades in Polk County, Tennessee, and Cherokee County, North Carolina, to help improve power reliability. TVA is proposing to erect a switching station and 27 miles of new power lines to connect with the...
WDEF
Road Closures in Chattanooga this Weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga’s Division of Transportation announced multiple road closures this upcoming weekend. Due to a private event on Friday, Fort Street will be closed from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. This road is between W 13th Street and E 14th Street. On Saturday, multiple roads...
weisradio.com
Chattooga County Jail Evacuated Due To Gas Leak
On Monday evening, Sheriff Mark Schrader had to evacuate the Chattooga County Jail due to a gas leak. Sheriff Schrader said the inmates were transferred to Dade County after the gas leak was discovered. The sheriff’s office called the Summerville Gas Department who responded and discovered that the leak was coming from an older furnace that is used to heat some of the cell blocks. Sheriff Schrader said that the gas to the faulty furnace was turned off and jail staff opened the doors to ventilate the building after the inmates were transferred.
wvlt.tv
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
Comments / 0