Stillwater, OK

Mike Gundy Adds Bryan Nardo As Cowboys Defensive Coordinator

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
Bryan Nardo is the new defensive coordinator for Cowboy football, according to Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy.

Nardo has a 71-35 career record in 10 years as a defensive coordinator at schools like Gannon University and Emporia State.

“I cannot thank Coach Gundy and the rest of the staff enough for their openness throughout this entire process and for trusting me with this responsibility,” Nardo said. “I am extremely excited to join the rich tradition of Oklahoma State football. I can’t wait to get to work and continue to build upon all of the great things that have been done here throughout history. I spent eight years recruiting the state of Oklahoma, seeing firsthand the amount of pride people have in this university’s athletic programs. There’s no better place to be able to represent.

In a statement, Coach Gundy spoke highly of Nardo highlighting his career as a coordinator.

“I’m excited about the addition of Bryan Nardo as our defensive coordinator,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He’s a young energetic, bright football coach who brings 10 years of coordinating experience with him. He’s been successful and his innovative system has helped win games everywhere he’s been.

Oklahoma State also announced that Joe Bob Clements has been elevated to Co-Defensive Coordinator and Tim Duffie has been elevated to Defensive Passing Game Coordinator.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

