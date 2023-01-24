Read full article on original website
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
wyo4news.com
Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5
CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
ABC 4
Police investigate shots reportedly fired at Taylorsville High School; suspects in custody
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Taylorsville High School was placed on lockdown after reports of shots being fired in the parking lot on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. Lt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department said they received multiple reports of shots fired at Taylorsville High around 12:30 p.m....
Sandy Police led on chase after Midvale man found with drugs causes havoc
Sandy Police and a few victims were witnesses to erratic driving, crashed vehicles, a pulled gun, and then a chase Wednesday morning. The driver faces numerous charges as a result.
ksl.com
Cab driver wanted for allegedly groping passenger
MIDVALE — A cab driver is accused of inappropriately touching a woman he was driving to a Midvale hotel. Shah Zaman Khan, 62, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The woman ordered a cab on June 26 to...
Birthday party at Salt Lake hotel ends in gunfire, 2 men shot
During a birthday party celebration at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel, three people suffered injuries, two of them from being shot.
Party leads to 3 injured in Salt Lake City hotel shooting
Three people were injured, two critically, following a shooting overnight at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel.
Man released from Utah prison after 24 years arrested in new rape investigation
A man who police say walked away from a halfway house and raped a woman in her home has been arrested after having already served 24 years for a different rape case.
ABC 4
Taylorsville man faces federal charges for first rainbow fentanyl seized in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Taylorsville man was arrested and is now under federal indictment for alleged possession of so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” which is supposedly candy-colored to entice children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah. Jesse Wood, 51, of Taylorsville,...
KSLTV
Body found inside limestone kiln in Salt Lake City foothills
SALT LAKE CITY — A body has been found in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. According to a 1:04 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a standard death investigation is currently underway. “Based on the preliminary information, officers do not suspect anything...
KSLTV
‘You’re going to see what kind of monster I am,’ fugitive allegedly tells woman before assault
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man who police say absconded from a halfway house after recently being released from prison is in custody again following a violent assault on a woman in her 70s who had befriended the man while he was incarcerated. New court documents outline the disturbing details...
KSLTV
Police urging safety conversations after a series of kidnappings
SALT LAKE CITY — As police investigate a series of kidnappings, they said it’s critical we talk to our children about safety often. Sergeant Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police department said that while kidnappings aren’t common in Utah, it’s important for parents to talk to their children about safety.
KSLTV
‘Ball of fire’: Utah man severely burned during backyard accident with gasoline
OREM, Utah – A Utah man suffered severe burns to his hands and face while trying to start a fire in his backyard fire pit. The terrifying moments were caught by the family’s security camera. The accident happened on Jan. 14 as Jason Hone was working in the...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police update community on drug trafficking investigation, warn of bath salts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Department Chief Mike Brown joined representatives of other law enforcement agencies Tuesday morning to provide a community update on a lengthy drug trafficking investigation concerning the illicit drug bath salts that has been impacting the Salt Lake Valley and it's surrounding areas.
Summit County Sheriff's Office busy with high-speed chase, thefts and a Coalville death
It’s been a busy stretch for local law enforcement, and not just directing traffic and ticketing illegally parked Sundance-goers. This week, Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple burglaries around the Snyderville Basin as well as a death in Coalville. In the case of the death, deputies reported...
kslnewsradio.com
Wildlife officials, troopers, maneuver large herd of elk away from I-80
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers on westbound I-80 were delayed by nearly one-half hour on Thursday because a large herd of elk was attempting to cross into the foothills. KSL TV reporter Katija Stepovic first reported that the herd was moving between Foothill Drive and Parley’s Way, near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon.
3 in custody after gunfire leads to Taylorsville High School lockdown
Police placed Taylorsville High School in lockdown and other schools in the area in lockout while they attempt to locate a suspect in the area.
Two hospitalized in ‘likely targeted’ Ogden shooting
A shooting in Ogden left two people hospitalized early Sunday morning in what was a "likely targeted" incident, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
smithmountainlake.com
Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KSL) -- A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered Monday to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison for causing the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was riding his bike when he was struck last April in West Jordan.
NB Mountain View Corridor shuts down as investigators respond to fatal crash
Northbound Mountain View Corridor has been shut down as authorities investigate a fatal crash.
kslnewsradio.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner
DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
