ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyo4news.com

Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5

CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
SINCLAIR, WY
ksl.com

Cab driver wanted for allegedly groping passenger

MIDVALE — A cab driver is accused of inappropriately touching a woman he was driving to a Midvale hotel. Shah Zaman Khan, 62, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The woman ordered a cab on June 26 to...
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Body found inside limestone kiln in Salt Lake City foothills

SALT LAKE CITY — A body has been found in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. According to a 1:04 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a standard death investigation is currently underway. “Based on the preliminary information, officers do not suspect anything...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police urging safety conversations after a series of kidnappings

SALT LAKE CITY — As police investigate a series of kidnappings, they said it’s critical we talk to our children about safety often. Sergeant Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police department said that while kidnappings aren’t common in Utah, it’s important for parents to talk to their children about safety.
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wildlife officials, troopers, maneuver large herd of elk away from I-80

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers on westbound I-80 were delayed by nearly one-half hour on Thursday because a large herd of elk was attempting to cross into the foothills. KSL TV reporter Katija Stepovic first reported that the herd was moving between Foothill Drive and Parley’s Way, near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
DRAPER, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy