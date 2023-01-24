Read full article on original website
Fremont County Sheriff: Woman arrested for assault on peace officers
Tabatha Ann Misko, 38, failure to comply on theft charge; warrants for violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled substance. Danielle Lynette Sharp, 35, third-degree assault, domestic violence. Kobie Michael Amalett Griffey, 24, DUI, speeding (25-39 MPH over). Dezarai Marie Eason, 35, warrant for theft. Cici Elizabeth Casey,...
Pueblo Police looking for stabbing suspect
$1,000 reward for the return of historic Downtown …. $1,000 reward for the return of historic Downtown sign. Vitalant shared blood supply is sinking to the lowest level and they are in need of donors. Woodbine Apartments evacuated after gasoline hazard. Woodbine Apartments evacuated after gasoline hazard. Deputy Sheriff charged...
Cañon City juveniles facing felony charges after reportedly breaking into Florence hotel
Two Cañon City juveniles are facing a number of felony charges after allegedly breaking into a Florence hotel and causing a significant amount of damage. The males, ages 14 and 16, currently are being held at the Pueblo Youth Detention Center without bond on suspicion of arson, burglary, criminal mischief and trespass.
EPSO: Deputy Sheriff arrested on felony charges
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A Deputy Sheriff with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has been arrested on felony charges related to alleged domestic violence, according to EPSO. In a press release, EPSO said 29-year-old Deputy Sheriff Dalton Bridges was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25, by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) and was […]
Man stabbed in arm in Pueblo, suspect sought
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and stabbed in the arm while walking on the street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. PPD said officers responded around 2:12 a.m. to the 2300 block of Alma Avenue on a report of […]
Florence Police Department arrests man for parole violation after brief manhunt
Florence police arrested a man who had absconded from parole Friday after a brief manhunt in the area. Interim Florence Police Chief Sean Humphrey in a press release Tuesday said the department requested FreCom Dispatch to send out a telephone alert to residents in a certain grid area, advising that officers were searching for the suspect.
WATCH: Arrest caught on camera in Cripple Creek, suspect faces multiple felony charges
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is behind bars in Teller County facing multiple charges following an incident Sunday night in Cripple Creek. The Cripple Creek Police Department confirmed with 11 News that Ronald Andert was taken into custody at about 9:30 p.m. at the Gas N’ Roll across the street from the Wildwood Casino. The Cripple Creek Police Department adds the Teller County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case.
WATCH: Crime up, personnel down in Pueblo
The lawsuit was filed in 2019 and accuses the sheriff of holding undocumented immigrants who have otherwise posted bond. Ronald Andert is accused of leading authorities on a chase through Teller County. Updated: 6 hours ago. Firefighters evacuated more than 100 residents after the apartment building lost power Monday. Residents...
Police find victim shot near South Academy and Astrozon
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night, Jan. 24. According to CSPD, around 10:12 p.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard near Astrozon Boulevard about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man […]
Woman’s body found in Douglas County home; man arrested
The body of a woman was found inside a Douglas County house Monday and now a 27-year-old man is in custody facing murder charges.
1 injured in southeast Springs shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger after a man was shot in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of South Academy and Astrozon Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
17-year-old indigenous girl missing from Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert was sent out on Wednesday, Jan. 25 alerting the public of a 17-year-old missing from Southeast Colorado Springs. According to the alert, Kayleen Savage is an indigenous girl, 5’2″ tall and weighing 95 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Jan. 23, […]
Arrest made in gasoline hazard at apartment complex
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 1/25/2023 3:37 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD has confirmed to FOX21 news that an arrest has been made in connection to the gasoline hazard reported by CSFD on Wednesday. A Public Information Officer with CSPD said due to the arrest, the incident appears to have been deliberate. CSPD said additional information would be […]
PPD: Man and woman hit by van, driver evaluated by police
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a van and two pedestrians on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 24. According to PPD, around 6:55 p.m. officers were called to 18th Street and North Hudson Avenue about a car crash involving pedestrians. When […]
Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff members at a Colorado Springs middle school are being credited with helping to detain a trespassing suspect. The incident happened on Tuesday at Mann Middle School. The school is located north of the Patty Jewett Golf Course near Van Buren Street and Templeton Gap Road.
Missing Indigenous persons alert issued for teen last seen in Colorado Springs
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing Indigenous persons alert for a teen. Kayleen Savage, 17, was last seen at the 3100 block of Starlight Circle in Colorado Springs. She was wearing ripped blue jeans, a red sweater, a black zip-up jacket with white logo, and red and white Jordan’s 6 retro tennis shoes.
Jan. 23 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. MILES ARBOUR CAUGHEY is a White Male, 40 years old, 5’11” tall, and 180 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. CAUGHEY is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Violent Crime – Weapon […]
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
Armed robbery near Austin Bluffs and Dublin
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to an armed robbery in the night of Monday, Jan. 23. On Monday at around 10:05 p.m. CSPD officers were called to the 7000 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway near Dublin Boulevard about an armed robbery. When officers arrived the suspect had already left […]
Help Cañon City Police identify truck from hit-and-run
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run traffic crash in the Fremont County Court parking lot. CCPD posted about the incident on Facebook with an accompanying photo of a pickup truck. The truck has material, what possibly appears to […]
