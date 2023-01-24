ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

foxwilmington.com

Retired New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Flash, dies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy K-9 Flash passed away. “Flash was a highly trained and devoted K-9. Flash began his service in 2009 with the Kure Beach Police Department, then came to the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and served with the Sheriff’s Office until 2018 when he retired,” a release from NHCSO said. “During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Flash was responsible for the apprehension of numerous criminals and the recovery of numerous items of evidence. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Flash for his service and dedication.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Convicted felon found guilty of first-degree murder in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A jury found Donte Jamar Rollinson guilty of first-degree murder in New Hanover County Superior Court Friday morning. Rollinson is believed to have shot and killed Jason Stokes at home in the 600 block of Fullwood Street on Feb. 4, 2020. Throughout the course of...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Shallotte Police searching for man tied to financial fraud investigation

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – Police in Shallotte are asking for your help in identifying a person connected to a financial fraud case. Police say the pictured man is involved in fraud at several banks. The department posted several photos taken from surveillance footage at the Truist bank on Facebook Friday.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WECT

One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
CHADBOURN, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
YAHOO!

Facing DUI charge in South Carolina, Brunswick County deputy suspended

A deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office was arrested early Monday morning in North Myrtle Beach. According to online booking records, 58-year-old James Richey Geiger was booked into the Horry County Detention Center shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. He was arrested by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and charged with driving under the influence.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

District Attorney finds insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – District Attorney Jon David has found that there is insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor Debbie Sloan Smith. The DA’s Office received a nearly 200-page report from the Office of the State Auditor in January of 202 that alleged Smith used her role as mayor to derive a direct benefit from the Town by purchasing the old police department on West 3rd Street in 2018 and used inside information not available to the public for personal gain.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning. According to Trooper Shepherd, the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. when the 18-wheeler traveling on Tobermory Road failed to yield for a Sonoma pickup truck traveling on N.C. 87. The 18-wheeler then left the scene.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

One displaced from home after fire late Friday night in Elizabethtown

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to a call around 11 p.m. on Friday about an active fire at a home on Timber Haven Dr. Dublin Volunteer Fire Department and Clarkton Fire Department also responded. “Station 55 arrived with 2 engines and 10 personnel consisting...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
foxwilmington.com

Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste was released from a lagoon in Bladen County. “The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is investigating the release of animal waste from Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 (AWS090129) in Bladen County,” a release from DEQ stated. “Clean-up efforts are underway.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island Police recover body of missing person in marsh area

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department has recovered the body of a missing person. Police say the family of 25-year-old Hannah Nazzaro asked for assistance locating her after she went missing last week. Officers worked with the family and performed several searches in areas where...
OAK ISLAND, NC
them.us

KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina

KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
WILMINGTON, NC

