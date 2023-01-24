ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIS-TV

Lexington deputies searching for domestic violence suspect

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said a man wanted on a bench warrant is on the run. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Jesse Lee Gregory, who is wanted on a municipal court bench warrant for a domestic violence charge. If you have any information...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Seven students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven students are facing charges after a fight at a Richland County high school. Sheriff Leon Lott said the seven students were charged after a fight on school property at Richland Northeast High School. On Jan. 25 the RCSD School Resource Officer was called to reports of a fight in the afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Police investigating Columbia hotel shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a person who is accused of shooting into a room at a Columbia hotel. Crime Scene Gun Intelligence investigators said a person shot into an occupied room at the Baymont Hotel at 240 E Exchange Boulevard. There were no...
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

Two arrested after search warrants executed in Laurens

Two search warrants executed by the Laurens Police Dept. detectives bureau on January 20 led to multiple arrests on Holmes Street in Laurens. Having prior knowledge that two locations possessed firearms while dealing drugs, the LPD SWAT team executed a search warrant at 309 Holmes Street and the SLED SWAT team executed the search warrant at 300 Holmes Street.
LAURENS, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 17-Year-Old in Lancaster Found Safe

LANCASTER, S.C.. – Lancaster Police say the missing teen, Madison Pack, 17 was found safe today in Surfside Beach, SC at around 6:00pm. She was found at a home in Surfside Beach by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). PREVIOUS STORY January 11, 2023. LANCASTER, S.C. – Lancaster...
LANCASTER, SC
WIS-TV

Man dies after being shot Columbia police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation into a deadly shooting is underway in Columbia after a man died after being shot police said. Investigators with the Columbia Police Department are analyzing the scene at 6320 N. Main Street after a man was found injured outside. EMS determined the man was...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. According to officials, the shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023. “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to...
COLUMBIA, SC

