WIS-TV
Lexington deputies searching for domestic violence suspect
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said a man wanted on a bench warrant is on the run. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Jesse Lee Gregory, who is wanted on a municipal court bench warrant for a domestic violence charge. If you have any information...
Multiple students charged following fight involving knife at Richland County high school
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County investigators have charged multiple students following a Wednesday afternoon fight at a local high school. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the fight happened at Richland Northeast High School during an activity period and involved seven students. Investigators said that one of...
cn2.com
Probable Cause Leads Deputies to Search Property Finding Drugs and Firearms
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two people arrested after a search warrant leads Deputies to seize illegal drugs and firearms in a Lancaster home early this morning, January 26. The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department tells us a search warrant was executed at a home on Tirzah Church Road where Agents...
WIS-TV
Seven students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven students are facing charges after a fight at a Richland County high school. Sheriff Leon Lott said the seven students were charged after a fight on school property at Richland Northeast High School. On Jan. 25 the RCSD School Resource Officer was called to reports of a fight in the afternoon.
WRDW-TV
Dad returned to S.C. in murder case that sparked missing-child alert
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A murder suspect is back in South Carolina after being extradited in a case that sparked a nationwide hunt for a missing girl. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 47-year-old Antar Jeter was extradited Tuesday from Virginia, where he was found last month. Jeter is charged...
WIS-TV
Columbia police searching for 2 men considered dangerous in connection with violent crime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for two male suspects who are considered armed and dangerous. Isaiah Grooms and Rodney Friday are wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault case that happened on the 500 block of Alcott Drive on January 20 according to police.
live5news.com
Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield authorities arrest three juveniles after vehicle shooting
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Fairfield County deputies arrested three juveniles accused of shooting at a car earlier this month. Investigators say on Jan. 2 the three suspects shot at a vehicle that was traveling by on Columbia Road when stray bullets hit a nearby home. No injuries were reported....
WIS-TV
Columbia man arrested, accused of trying to use drone to smuggle drugs, and other items to inmates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections reports a Columbia man is accused of trying to use a drone to smuggle drugs and other contraband to inmates at a correctional institution. On Tuesday, January 24, while doing a routine check for drones in the area, officers observed...
WIS-TV
Police investigating Columbia hotel shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a person who is accused of shooting into a room at a Columbia hotel. Crime Scene Gun Intelligence investigators said a person shot into an occupied room at the Baymont Hotel at 240 E Exchange Boulevard. There were no...
golaurens.com
Two arrested after search warrants executed in Laurens
Two search warrants executed by the Laurens Police Dept. detectives bureau on January 20 led to multiple arrests on Holmes Street in Laurens. Having prior knowledge that two locations possessed firearms while dealing drugs, the LPD SWAT team executed a search warrant at 309 Holmes Street and the SLED SWAT team executed the search warrant at 300 Holmes Street.
WLTX.com
Orangeburg County mother's alleged killed extradited back to South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man who has been accused of killing the mother of his child and then taking his daughter several states away has been brought back to South Carolina. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said that Antar Jeter was extradited back to Orangeburg County on...
Greer man sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison for gun, drug offenses
A Greer man has been sentenced to seventeen and a half years in prison on Wednesday in Spartanburg.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing 17-Year-Old in Lancaster Found Safe
LANCASTER, S.C.. – Lancaster Police say the missing teen, Madison Pack, 17 was found safe today in Surfside Beach, SC at around 6:00pm. She was found at a home in Surfside Beach by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). PREVIOUS STORY January 11, 2023. LANCASTER, S.C. – Lancaster...
WIS-TV
Man dies after being shot Columbia police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation into a deadly shooting is underway in Columbia after a man died after being shot police said. Investigators with the Columbia Police Department are analyzing the scene at 6320 N. Main Street after a man was found injured outside. EMS determined the man was...
Man charged in road rage shooting along U.S. 29 in SC
A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Gaffney man accused of crushing officer with car sentenced to federal prison
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to crushing a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office official with his car in 2018 and drug and firearm related charged. According to officials, on Aug. 27, 2018, a Homeland...
WYFF4.com
SC man in car with drugs arrested after parking in spot without disability permit, police say
IRMO, S.C. — (Above video is the Tuesday morning headlines.) A South Carolina man who illegally parked in a space designed for people with disabilities was taken into custody for more than a parking offense, police said Tuesday. Police in the town of Irmo, about 12 miles southeast of...
Upstate man sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
A Greenville man has been sentenced to 25 years for an armed robbery that happened in Spartanburg County.
WIS-TV
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. According to officials, the shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023. “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to...
