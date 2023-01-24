Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
ABC 4
Taylorsville man faces federal charges for first rainbow fentanyl seized in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Taylorsville man was arrested and is now under federal indictment for alleged possession of so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” which is supposedly candy-colored to entice children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah. Jesse Wood, 51, of Taylorsville,...
ksl.com
Cab driver wanted for allegedly groping passenger
MIDVALE — A cab driver is accused of inappropriately touching a woman he was driving to a Midvale hotel. Shah Zaman Khan, 62, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The woman ordered a cab on June 26 to...
SLCPD, DEA crack down on bath salt trafficking
Police are cracking down on bath salt trafficking and warning the public of the dangers of the drug, according to a press release.
Sandy Police led on chase after Midvale man found with drugs causes havoc
Sandy Police and a few victims were witnesses to erratic driving, crashed vehicles, a pulled gun, and then a chase Wednesday morning. The driver faces numerous charges as a result.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police update community on drug trafficking investigation, warn of bath salts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Department Chief Mike Brown joined representatives of other law enforcement agencies Tuesday morning to provide a community update on a lengthy drug trafficking investigation concerning the illicit drug bath salts that has been impacting the Salt Lake Valley and it's surrounding areas.
Man released from Utah prison after 24 years arrested in new rape investigation
A man who police say walked away from a halfway house and raped a woman in her home has been arrested after having already served 24 years for a different rape case.
Gephardt Daily
Wanted Taylorsville rape suspect arrested by SLCPD
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hours after Taylorsville police asked the public to be on the lookout for an aggravated rape suspect, the wanted man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City police. “Christopher Browning was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department around...
KSLTV
‘You’re going to see what kind of monster I am,’ fugitive allegedly tells woman before assault
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man who police say absconded from a halfway house after recently being released from prison is in custody again following a violent assault on a woman in her 70s who had befriended the man while he was incarcerated. New court documents outline the disturbing details...
SCSD PIO Captain Wright to become a Deputy Chief of Police for SLCPD
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) announced that the current Public information officer, Captain Andrew Wright, will leave SCSD after almost 17 years of service to move […]
Summit County Sheriff's Office busy with high-speed chase, thefts and a Coalville death
It’s been a busy stretch for local law enforcement, and not just directing traffic and ticketing illegally parked Sundance-goers. This week, Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple burglaries around the Snyderville Basin as well as a death in Coalville. In the case of the death, deputies reported...
KSLTV
Police urging safety conversations after a series of kidnappings
SALT LAKE CITY — As police investigate a series of kidnappings, they said it’s critical we talk to our children about safety often. Sergeant Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police department said that while kidnappings aren’t common in Utah, it’s important for parents to talk to their children about safety.
SLCPD Gang Unit arrests fugitive, retrieves illegal handgun
The Salt Lake City Police Department's Gang Unit and Bike Squad chased down a vehicle Sunday, arresting a fugitive allegedly in possession of a gun, according to a press release.
ABC 4
Police investigate shots reportedly fired at Taylorsville High School; suspects in custody
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Taylorsville High School was placed on lockdown after reports of shots being fired in the parking lot on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. Lt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department said they received multiple reports of shots fired at Taylorsville High around 12:30 p.m....
Taylorsville aggravated rape suspect arrested by Salt Lake City police
The Salt Lake City Police Department has arrested the suspect involved in an aggravated rape case that occurred in Taylorsville earlier this month.
ksl.com
Probation ordered for Utah man who assaulted school bus driver, neighbors
FARMINGTON — A South Weber man who assaulted a school bus driver through the window and threatened to shoot everyone on the bus has been sentenced to two years of probation, as well as a stint in a mental health program. Barry Gene Bambrough, 66, was sentenced last week...
ksl.com
Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN — A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered Monday to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison for causing the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was riding his bike when he was struck last April in West Jordan.
KSLTV
Shooting at Salt Lake hotel wounds three, including man in wheelchair
SALT LAKE CITY — An early morning shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel left two men in critical condition and a woman with minor injuries. Salt Lake police said it happened just after 2 a.m. at 230 W. 500 South. Police said several people were celebrating a...
ksl.com
Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
KUTV
Abduction suspect reportedly turned herself in after receiving AMBER Alert
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 7-year-old West Jordan was located less than a half-hour after authorities issued an AMBER Alert announcing the girl's abduction. The woman accused in the abduction allegedly drove to the nearest police station after receiving the AMBER Alert naming her as a suspect. The...
Birthday party at Salt Lake hotel ends in gunfire, 2 men shot
During a birthday party celebration at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel, three people suffered injuries, two of them from being shot.
