ksl.com

Cab driver wanted for allegedly groping passenger

MIDVALE — A cab driver is accused of inappropriately touching a woman he was driving to a Midvale hotel. Shah Zaman Khan, 62, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The woman ordered a cab on June 26 to...
MIDVALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Wanted Taylorsville rape suspect arrested by SLCPD

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hours after Taylorsville police asked the public to be on the lookout for an aggravated rape suspect, the wanted man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City police. “Christopher Browning was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department around...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Police urging safety conversations after a series of kidnappings

SALT LAKE CITY — As police investigate a series of kidnappings, they said it’s critical we talk to our children about safety often. Sergeant Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police department said that while kidnappings aren’t common in Utah, it’s important for parents to talk to their children about safety.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

