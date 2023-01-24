Grimaldo has always been an influential player in Benfica’s attacking maneuver. This trend continued with Rui Vitória, Bruno Lage, Jorge Jesus and Nelson Verissimo and with Roger Schmidt at the helm. For a long time, the German coach has highlighted the Spanish left-back as an essential part of the squad, and the first round of the tournament (and beyond…) confirms that, given the level of impact the 27-year-old has exerted for Valencia in 16 appearances. Participated in it – not only did he add minutes at the reception at Rio Ave, in the ninth round (unused substitute), which took place between the two matches with Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage of the Champions League. league.

