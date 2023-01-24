Read full article on original website
BBC
Formula 1's owners accuse head of FIA of 'unacceptable' remarks about championship's value
Formula 1's owners have accused the head of motorsport's governing body of making "unacceptable" remarks about the championship's value. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on Monday described $20bn (£16.2bn) as an "inflated price tag being put on F1". A letter sent by F1 and owner Liberty Media to the...
Mark Clattenburg forced to flee Egypt after shocking abuse as club chief claims ex-Prem referee is in gay relationship
FORMER Premier League ref Mark Clattenburg has been forced to flee Egypt where he was in charge of the country’s whistlers. The Englishman has suffered harsh criticism and personal attacks from Mortada Mansour, the president of Zamalek Sporting Club. Mansour has been critical of Clattenburg’s role in Egyptian football...
Polygon
Formula 1: Drive to Survive returns, with the world champion’s cooperation
The fifth season of Netflix’s acclaimed Formula 1: Drive to Survive documentary premieres on Feb. 24, and this trailer gets to the point immediately: Max Verstappen, the double-defending World Drivers’ Championship winner, is back in the interview chair, cooperating with the show’s producers. Verstappen had quietly boycotted...
F1 news LIVE: Sky Sports axe popular presenters ahead of new season
Sky Sports have confirmed that they will be axing popular F1 pundit Johnny Herbert, as well as Paul di Resta, from their coverage ahead of the 2023 season.Former driver Herbert has been a staple of Sky’s coverage since it picked up the rights in 2012 but has been chopped as part of a shake-up. A Sky spokesperson said: “Johnny has been an integral part of our Formula 1 team since the very first season on Sky Sports in 2012. We will miss his humour and big personality and thank him for his energy and enthusiasm over the last...
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton reveals horrific racist abuse suffered at school
Lewis Hamilton said he had bananas thrown at him and was repeatedly called the “n-word” at school.The seven time Formula One world champion, who was born and educated in Stevenage, detailed the racial abuse in the On Purpose podcast, released on Monday. The 38-year-old, who is preparing for his 17th season in F1, said: “For me, school was the most traumatising and most difficult part of my life.“I was already being bullied at the age of six. At that particular school I was one of three kids of colour and just bigger, stronger, bullying kids were throwing me around...
Cristiano Ronaldo sent message by Al-Nassr captain after taking armband for his first game in Saudi Arabia
CRISTIANO RONALDO received a message of support from Al-Nassr captain Abdullah Madu after taking the armband from him. The Portuguese made his debut for Al Nassr in the 1-0 win over Ettifaq at the weekend. And Ronaldo was named as the captain despite Madu also starting the game. After the...
Soccer-Southgate considered resigning as England manager before World Cup
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gareth Southgate contemplated resigning as England manager following criticism ahead of last year's World Cup despite leading his team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final.
FIA boss criticised by House of Lords peer for being ‘deeply unprofessional’
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been directly criticised by a House of Lords peer after failing to respond to a letter raising concerns over Formula One races being held in the Gulf region.Paul Scriven, a Liberal Democrat life peer, said that the FIA’s recent move to ban F1 drivers from making political statements without prior approval is a policy that will shield host countries from “scrutiny over injustice” and which targets the sport’s “most outspoken driver” Lewis Hamilton.In a letter seen by The Independent, Lord Scriven labelled Ben Sulayem “deeply discourteous and unprofessional” after the Emirati executive “completely...
Novak Djokovic's father to stay away from semi after posing with pro-Russia fans
Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan Djokovic, said he does not want to be a "disruption" to the match after he posed with a group of supporters of Russian president Vladimir Putin earlier this week.
F1 LIVE: FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem under fire after £16bn buyout claims
F1 chiefs have hit back at FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s claims that a reported £16bn price tag the sport’s commercial rights is “inflated”.A report in Bloomberg over the weekend suggested the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) - chaired by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman - have tabled an offer over $20bn (£16bn) to F1 owners Liberty Media for the commercial rights of the sport.Ben Sulayem, head of the sport’s governing body, took to social media to publicise his views, insisting the alleged price tag was “inflated” and any potential buyer needs to “apply common sense... not...
Just Stop Oil protest posed risk of ‘serious harm’ to F1 drivers, court told
Just Stop Oil protesters caused “an immediate risk of serious harm” to Formula One drivers and race marshals by invading the track during last year’s British Grand Prix, prosecutors have claimed.A jury at Northampton Crown Court was shown in-car footage of F1 stars Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon passing three men and two women who were sitting on and being dragged off Silverstone’s Wellington Straight last July.Video recorded by Lewis Hamilton’s car passing protesters shortly before the track invasion was also shown during the Crown’s opening speech – along with video statements issued by five of six defendants who are...
UK’s high-speed rail project HS2 may not run to central London – business live
Government refuses to confirm that rail project will reach Euston following reports terminus may be delayed or scrapped amid rising construction prices
Autoweek.com
Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund that Started LIV Golf Tour Targeting Formula 1
Media reports are suggesting that Saudi Arabia, through its Public Investment Fund, has attempted to buy Formula 1 for $20 billion. Liberty Media acquired Formula 1 in 2017 in a deal valued at $8 billion—once debt was taken into account. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem upset some in F1...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
JAN 20-26, 2023 From skiing in Austria and Italy to military exercises in Romania and haute couture fashion shows in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by AP photographer Petr Josek in Prague. Follow AP visual journalism:
World Screen News
beIN SPORTS Scores Asian Deal for Formula 1
BeIN SPORTS has landed a pact to deliver Formula 1 coverage in ten territories across Asia. The agreement grants the pan-regional broadcaster rights to deliver the Formula 1 World Championship in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, the Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia through the 2025 season. Coverage, which will include rights to all Grand Prix’s, sprint races, qualifying and practice sessions, will be featured on its linear channels as well as on the OTT service beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
Stefanos Tsitsipas KOs Karen Khachanov in Australian semis
Stefanos Tsitsipas is off to his second major final after defeating Karen Khachanov 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in
Chess: Magnus Carlsen jumps back into contention as final rounds loom at Wijk
The world champion has recovered from his two early losses and is one point behind the leader as the ‘chess Wimbledon’ nears climax
CW Live: Marianne Vos to miss cyclocross World Championships; Full list of teams for Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes confirmed; David Gaudu issues apology for Demare remarks; cycling charity facing eviction; Liège–Bastogne–Liège route adjusted
All the news you need to know in the world of cycling
Women's U-19 World Cup: India, England, Australia and New Zealand's road to the semi-finals
As the battle for the first junior women's T20 title heats up, here's a run-through of what each contender has going for them
Yardbarker
Chelsea due for talks as Dumfries agent in London
The agent of Inter Milan fullback Denzel Dumfries is in London. Dumfries' representatives have supposedly flown to England to hold talks with those interested, says La Gazzetta dello Sport. Inter have set a price tag of 44million, although reports suggest a 35million bid could be enough. The Serie A side...
