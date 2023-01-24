Read full article on original website
Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 27
Axios looks at how the growing popularity of big pickup trucks is making Chicago street more dangerous. Porche driver ran stop sign at Jackson/Laramie in Austin, killing woman, 93, in crosswalk and fled (CBS) CPD: Speeding driver died after striking pole and tree early Tuesday at 59th/Western in Gage Park...
Hit-and-run SUV driver killed woman, 93, walking in crosswalk to Austin post office
In a particularly tragic act of traffic violence, yesterday afternoon an SUV driver struck and killed a 93-year-old woman as she was crossing the street in Austin to mail a letter at a post office less than 50 feet from her home. According to police, on Thursday, January 26, at...
