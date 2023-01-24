ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Washington Examiner

Super Bowl 2023: Chris Stapleton to sing national anthem, and pregame music line-up released

The NFL's Super Bowl LVII pregame entertainment list was released Tuesday, revealing country music superstar Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem. Stapleton, best known for songs "Tennessee Whiskey" and "Broken Halos," will be joined by R&B artist and producer Babyface, who will sing "America the Beautiful," and Emmy-winning actress and Tony Award nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph, who will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
ARIZONA STATE
People

Former NFL Player Chris Baker, 35, Says He Almost Died of a Stroke: 'God Not Done With Me Yet'

Chris "Swaggy" Baker, a former star of Washington's NFL team, said "my life almost ended 2 days ago" Chris Baker, a former defensive tackle with Washington's NFL team, revealed that he experienced a stroke this month that almost cost him his life. The 35-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, which included a picture of him inside a hospital room. "Tell your loved ones you love 'em, my life almost ended 2 days ago," Baker wrote in the post. "I can't believe I had...
WASHINGTON, DC
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Recalls Denzel Washington's Pep Talk During 'American Gangster' Scene

T.I. has recalled the time he received a pep talk from Denzel Washington on the set of American Gangster. The Atlanta rapper starred as Stevie Lucas, the son of fellow rapper/actor Common‘s character, in Ridley Scott’s star-studded, Oscar-nominated 2007 film. As one of his earliest movie appearances, T.I....
TVLine

Super Bowl Pregame: Find Out Who's Singing the National Anthem and More

We may not know which teams are facing off at Super Bowl LVII next month, but we do know who’s providing the musical entertainment — and isn’t that just as important? The NFL on Tuesday announced that country crooner Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, an honor bestowed in previous years to the likes of Lady Gaga, Pink and Whitney Houston. “America the Beautiful,” another pre-Bowl staple, will be performed by legendary R&B singer and producer Babyface. And everyone at Abbott Elementary will be on their feet for the one and only Sheryl Lee Ralph, who has been chosen to perform “Lift...
netflixjunkie.com

NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco

The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
The Independent

Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023

It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Sam Smith Recruits Kim Petras and Sharon Stone for Dramatic Performances of ‘Unholy’ and ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith’s third stint as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest saw the singer perform “Unholy” and the title track off of Gloria, their upcoming fourth studio album, which is set to be released on Jan. 27. For “Unholy,” Kim Petras, who features on the track, was on hand to sing her part of the hit song, emerging from beneath Smith’s extravagant pink skirt when her first verse arrived. But Petras wasn’t the only surprise guest during Smith’s performance. When it came time for them to perform “Gloria,” Sharon Stone made an unexpected appearance to help the singer debut the...

