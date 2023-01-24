Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your NeighborhoodSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Related
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Washington Examiner
Super Bowl 2023: Chris Stapleton to sing national anthem, and pregame music line-up released
The NFL's Super Bowl LVII pregame entertainment list was released Tuesday, revealing country music superstar Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem. Stapleton, best known for songs "Tennessee Whiskey" and "Broken Halos," will be joined by R&B artist and producer Babyface, who will sing "America the Beautiful," and Emmy-winning actress and Tony Award nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph, who will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
Chris Stapleton Reveals Which Artists He Wishes He Could’ve Seen Live
Music is so readily available today, most people can pull up footage of historic concerts like Johnny Cash at San Quentin, Jimi Hendrix at the Monterey Pop Festival, Woodstock, and more in a matter of seconds. But nothing compares to the thrill of being there live in person. Unfortunately, many...
Former NFL Player Chris Baker, 35, Says He Almost Died of a Stroke: 'God Not Done With Me Yet'
Chris "Swaggy" Baker, a former star of Washington's NFL team, said "my life almost ended 2 days ago" Chris Baker, a former defensive tackle with Washington's NFL team, revealed that he experienced a stroke this month that almost cost him his life. The 35-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, which included a picture of him inside a hospital room. "Tell your loved ones you love 'em, my life almost ended 2 days ago," Baker wrote in the post. "I can't believe I had...
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Why Carrie Underwood Loses ‘Respect’ For Some Artists at Their Concerts
Country singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood takes live performances and vocals seriously, and some concerts make her 'lose respect' for other artists.
Maren Morris Seemingly Subtweeted Miranda Lambert for Performing With Jason Aldean
In 2022, Maren Morris seemed to subtweet Miranda Lambert on Twitter after Lambert performed at Jason Aldean's concert in Nashville, Tennessee.
Darius Rucker Reacted to Post Malone’s Cover of Hootie & the Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be with You’
Darius Rucker hit a career milestone around the time Post Malone recorded Hootie & the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be with You."
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25
Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games with the Lions in 2021 and recently signed with the USFL, has died at the age of 25, the team announced.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Recalls Denzel Washington's Pep Talk During 'American Gangster' Scene
T.I. has recalled the time he received a pep talk from Denzel Washington on the set of American Gangster. The Atlanta rapper starred as Stevie Lucas, the son of fellow rapper/actor Common‘s character, in Ridley Scott’s star-studded, Oscar-nominated 2007 film. As one of his earliest movie appearances, T.I....
Breaking: NFL Announces Super Bowl National Anthem Performer
The NFL has announced its pregame performers for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. next month. Country music star Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem before the game. Legendary singer-songwriter and producer Babyface will perform "America The Beautiful" with Toney Award winner Sheryl ...
Cleveland native to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Another one of Cleveland’s Own is taking over music, and soon, she’ll be on the biggest stage in football.
Super Bowl Pregame: Find Out Who's Singing the National Anthem and More
We may not know which teams are facing off at Super Bowl LVII next month, but we do know who’s providing the musical entertainment — and isn’t that just as important? The NFL on Tuesday announced that country crooner Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, an honor bestowed in previous years to the likes of Lady Gaga, Pink and Whitney Houston. “America the Beautiful,” another pre-Bowl staple, will be performed by legendary R&B singer and producer Babyface. And everyone at Abbott Elementary will be on their feet for the one and only Sheryl Lee Ralph, who has been chosen to perform “Lift...
netflixjunkie.com
NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
Jay-Z turned down the beats to 3 of hip-hop's most famous hits of the '90s and '00s, according to a former collaborator
According to Jay-Z's former collaborator, he turned down Big Pun's "Still Not a Player, Black Rob's "Whoa!" and Mr. Cheeks' "Lights, Camera, Action!"
Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023
It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
Along With Rihanna, The Lineup Of Singers Performing At The Super Bowl Just Got Even Better
As if Rihanna set as the halftime performer wasn't good enough, the lineup of singers performing at the Super Bowl just got even better.
‘SNL’: Sam Smith Recruits Kim Petras and Sharon Stone for Dramatic Performances of ‘Unholy’ and ‘Gloria’
Sam Smith’s third stint as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest saw the singer perform “Unholy” and the title track off of Gloria, their upcoming fourth studio album, which is set to be released on Jan. 27. For “Unholy,” Kim Petras, who features on the track, was on hand to sing her part of the hit song, emerging from beneath Smith’s extravagant pink skirt when her first verse arrived. But Petras wasn’t the only surprise guest during Smith’s performance. When it came time for them to perform “Gloria,” Sharon Stone made an unexpected appearance to help the singer debut the...
Luke Bryan apologizes for 'absurd' concert intro for Dustin Lynch: It 'was complete sarcasm'
Luke Bryan apologized for bringing Dustin Lynch on stage with an "absurd" intro about drugs, drinking and STDs, saying it "was complete sarcasm."
Comments / 0