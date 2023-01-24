Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Harry Styles Ripped the Crotch of His Pants in Front of His Celeb Crush Jennifer Aniston Last Night
Harry Styles performed in California last night during the Love on Tour tour, and naturally the audience was packed with celebrities—including Jennifer Aniston, who happens to be Harry's first celebrity crush. This content is imported from twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Romantic Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas’s Matching Tattoos
There's a hidden romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's matching tattoos. In a new interview, Chopra gave a brief rundown of the few tattoos she has inked on her body—including a design that references the "Close" singer's sweet proposal to her. "I have a check and a...
What Couture Week Dresses Will Oscar Attendees Wear?
Couture is for the very few, which means the fervor around the shows and the “trends” they might inspire can feel like a headscratcher. (How can a dress that will exist in just one or two copies become a trend?! Well, I’m sure the fast fashion villains are cooking up plushy lion heads mounted on polyester tube dresses as we speak…) In the Spring 2023 season, though, when the shows bring the glow of international wealth to chilly Paris, there is another possibility in mind: Oscar dresses.
Hazy hues were the make-up look du jour at couture fashion week
Along with fanciful gowns and jaw-dropping details that are guaranteed to spark conversations (here’s looking at you, Schiaparelli), we can always count on couture fashion week to deliver some much-welcome beauty inspiration. This week saw designers and make-up artists going down the more-is-more route with plenty of smouldering, sooty...
Jennifer Coolidge Hacked Jennifer Lopez’s Phone, and It’s Absolutely Hilarious
Jennifer Coolidge left a surprise on Jennifer Lopez's phone. The Shotgun Wedding costars seem to be having a hilarious time promoting their Amazon Prime rom-com, according to a video J.Lo posted to Instagram. "Found this in my phone," she captioned the clip, which features The White Lotus star recording herself...
Gucci Announces New Creative Director
One of fashion’s biggest question marks has been answered: on Saturday, Gucci announced that Sabato De Sarno would join the brand as creative director. De Sarno, who was the Fashion Director at Valentino, takes the spot two months afterthe surprise departure last November of Alessandro Michele, who was plucked from the house’s own atelier in 2015 to lead Gucci to record profits and a geek-chic aesthetic that permeated popular culture far beyond fashion’s typical reach.
Priyanka Chopra channels '90s Jennifer Aniston with her new layered hairstyle
Priyanka Chopra has become the latest star to adopt a classic nineties beauty look for 2023, revealing a new layered haircut and face-framing blow-dry via Instagram. The actress' unexpected hair transformation has since garnered a deserving spotlight online, with many commenting on its likeness to Jennifer Aniston's now-iconic nineties style: 'The Rachel'.
Jenny Packham on the evolution of the red carpet and "bringing glamour to everyone"
What do Kate Winslet, Adele and the Princess of Wales all have in common? They’re Jenny Packham fans. Few brands can claim to have retained such red-carpet prominence over such a prolonged period of time, but 35 years after first launching her eponymous label, Packham still draws in royals, actresses and musicians alike. “I learnt very early in my career that in fashion I must never feel too good or satisfied with my work or assume that just because things are going well things will continue that way,” she says. “If you want longevity in fashion, keep reinventing, looking outwards, being curious and don’t get lazy.”
