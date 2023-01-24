What do Kate Winslet, Adele and the Princess of Wales all have in common? They’re Jenny Packham fans. Few brands can claim to have retained such red-carpet prominence over such a prolonged period of time, but 35 years after first launching her eponymous label, Packham still draws in royals, actresses and musicians alike. “I learnt very early in my career that in fashion I must never feel too good or satisfied with my work or assume that just because things are going well things will continue that way,” she says. “If you want longevity in fashion, keep reinventing, looking outwards, being curious and don’t get lazy.”

