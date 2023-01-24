ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Kearney Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Wednesday

A Kearney woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:15 Wednesday morning on Lightburne Street, at I-35, as 32-year-old Kalli J. Simons drove southbound. Troopers say Simons struck another southbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Green City resident...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SMITHTON WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Smithton woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Ashely Edwards traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch. Edwards was transported by emergency...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 21, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kim I Gross, age 65 of Clinton, MO struck a deer in the roadway, ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a guardrail end. The driver of vehicle 1 was treated at the scene with minor injuries.
CLINTON, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Warrensburg teen was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 Honda, driven by a 17-year-old male from Warrensburg, was on Route V at Country Road NE 500, just before 8 a.m., when the Honda traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and came to rest in a field.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kttn.com

Carrollton man injured in crash on rural road in Carroll County

A Carrollton man sustained minor injuries after the car he drove overturned in Carroll County on Tuesday afternoon, January 24th. Sixty-five-year-old Ronald Sebastion was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton. The car traveled east on Route E before running off the right side of the road and overturning...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton

A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
CAMDENTON, MO
kttn.com

Four vehicle chain reaction crash on Interstate 35 injures one person

A Cameron resident went to Liberty Hospital following an accident involving four vehicles on Monday afternoon on northbound Interstate 35 in Clay County. Fifty-three-year-old Russell Reynolds of Cameron received minor injuries. The chain reaction accident also involved vehicles driven by 32-year-old Stefon Jordan of Kansas City, 47-year-old James Martin of...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

FATAL ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT REPORTED IN MARSHALL

The Marshall Police Department responded to one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive. According to the police department, 911 notified the department of the crash. Other emergency vehicles also responded to the scene. The department reports that the vehicle had struck a pole near the intersection and the driver sustained injuries. The driver was transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.
MARSHALL, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 24, 2023

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Friday night, while on patrol in the area of the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue, Pettis County Deputies witnessed a male and a female on a motorcycle driving northbound from the Super 7 Motel, 5650 South Limit Avenue. The male driver of the motorcycle is not known to have a motorcycle endorsement on his Missouri driver's license. His name was not listed in the report. Deputies made contact with the female passenger, who had jumped off the bike as the male driver continued through the parking lot of the Cenex gas station, 4851 South Limit Avenue. Deputies passed her information through JCOMM and was able to verify she had an active warrant for her arrest. Irina T. Shalnev, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested for her Failure to Appear warrant on felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Shalnev was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked pending a cash or surety bond of $7,500.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING DRUGS IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Sedalia woman has been charged with several drug-related felonies in Pettis County after a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, the Crime Resolution Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Angela Barber-Cox. The traffic stop was the result of a joint drug investigation with the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 35-year-old Amy Sjoholm was distracted and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Sjoholm’s vehicle impacted an embankment, became airborne and began to overturn.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after two semi-truck tires hit five vehicles on a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-35 and 7th St. with reports of a 6-vehicle incident.
KANSAS CITY, MO

