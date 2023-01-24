Read full article on original website
Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Amber and Mike Griswold could tell something was a bit off about their 9-year-old son, Blake, towards the end of 2022. “We were under the impression he had vertigo. He was suffering from dizziness, some vomiting, and nausea, and then it escalated and his nausea was daily as opposed to occasionally,” Amber Griswold said.
Residents can apply to Citizens Academy
Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Spring Cohort of DavenportU, the City of Davenport’s 10-week Citizens Academy program, according to a news release. “DavenportU Citizens Academy is a great program for residents who are interested in how. their local government operates. It’s a fantastic way to learn...
QC historic homes looking for new executive director
After eight years, Stacy Klingler has stepped down as executive director for the historic treasures Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline. She has accepted a remote data management position with Foundant Technologies that will still benefit the nonprofit community and allow her to better support her immediate family and aging family members living out of state, said Bill Brewer, board chair of the William Butterworth Foundation, which owns and operates the facilities at 8th Street and 11th Avenue, Moline.
Friendly House earns Variety grant
Friendly House, Davenport, has announced it has earned a grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity to purchase new furniture for the youth program. “Friendly House Youth are enjoying their new seating in comfort thanks to these grant funds, and will be lounging in style for years to come,” a news release says.
Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
QC teen talks serving on state student advisory council
The effectiveness of education can be all about perspective, and a Quad-City teen has been appointed to a council designed to advance educational equity and strengthen students’ educational goals and success. Rock Island High School senior Aline Niyogusenga visited Local 4 to talk about her involvement with the Illinois Education and Career Success Network’s Student Advisory Council.
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
A special ‘High School Musical’ bows this weekend
The newest production of The Penguin Project of the Quad Cities — “High School Musical Jr.” — will be presented Friday through Sunday, Jan. 27-29, 2023 at Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $15 each will be limited to six per purchase,...
City welcomes new council member
The City of Bettendorf is welcoming a new addition to its City Council. On Tuesday, the City Council approved the appointment of Nick Palczynski to fulfill the role and responsibilities of 5th Ward Council Member. Palczynski fills the vacancy left by Scott Webster, who was elected to the State Senate...
Historic Butterworth makes history with new concert
The next Quad City Symphony Orchestra “Up Close” chamber music concert this Saturday is special for many reasons. First, the 7:30 pm. program on Jan. 28 with QCSO concertmaster Naha Greenholtz and principal percussionist Aaron Williams is at the historic Butterworth Center, the gorgeous 1892 mansion lived in by Katherine Deere Butterworth (John Deere’s granddaughter) and her husband William (Deere & Co.’s president from 1907 to 1928).
Woven-fabric art show on display through March
Carl Sandburg College’s first art show of 2023 features woven works of fabric by Eboni Bellott and is on display through March 20 in the Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery. An artist’s reception for Bellott’s exhibition, “Vivid Interlacing,” will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the gallery in Building D on Sandburg’s Main Campus in Galesburg, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd. Both the show and reception are free and open to the public.
QC woman needs bone marrow transplant
Suzon Robbins of Bettendorf is good friends with Rock Island’s Becky Wren, and is doing all she can to help Wren, who is fighting for her life. The commercial fisherwoman — who has removed invasive carp from Illinois rivers — is in her 30s and has Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a form of cancer that starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made), but most often it quickly moves into the blood, as well.
Illinois QC to get new area code: 861
The Illinois Quad Cities is getting a new area code next month, 861. To ensure a continuing supply of new telephone numbers, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved an area code overlay for the 309 area code region, which serves west-central Illinois, including East Moline, Moline and Rock Island.
Moline arena gets big new name
Five months after it announced its fourth new name, and four months before it marks its 30th anniversary, the Vibrant Arena at The MARK is officially official. The big new name (lit up at night) was affixed earlier this week to the side of the downtown Moline arena (1201 River Drive), replacing TaxSlayer Center. Other Vibrant Arena names and logos have been installed around the facility before January.
Beloved QC steakhouse to close soon
After 41 years in business, the beloved Tappa’s Steakhouse in west Davenport will be closing in early February. Cliff and Jan Tappa, owners of the restaurant, at 1620 Rockingham Rd., Davenport, posted on Facebook Tuesday night that they will close on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. for the last time.
Big Grove Brewery Construction Begins on New Iowa Location
Big Grove Brewery has been looking to expand and one of the locations of that expansion is Cedar Rapids. Big Grove currently has locations in Iowa City, Solon, and Des Moines, with construction officially underway in Iowa's second-most populated city. Big Grove made the big announcement of construction underway on their Facebook page.
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sonic Drive-In says it hopes to open up to 10 new locations spreading from Des Moines to Davenport in the near future. While the fast food chain couldn’t confirm when the restaurants would open, it said it’s currently looking for the right real estate for 10 or more locations that would fit the Sonic profile.
Eastern Iowa Native Makes His Directing Debut in New Movie [WATCH]
An eastern Iowa native, and University of Iowa grad, is anxiously awaiting the unveiling of his directorial debut in a feature film. His wait is nearly over. Josh Guffey was born in Davenport and since graduating from the University of Iowa, he's been creating commercials for advertisers like Edward Jones, Build-a-Bear, and Anytime Fitness. He's also done several short films. This Friday, his work gets to the masses when the first full-length feature film he's directed will be released.
QC restaurant makes Top 100 in Yelp list
The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
