Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
Affordable housing plan alarms Brian Curran
People have left New York in droves this past decade, and Brian Curran is ready to put that trend at an end. But doing so could mean finding some common ground between the Assemblyman and Gov. Kathy Hochul, who have some very different ideas on affordable housing. During her State...
Herald Community Newspapers
A grand evening for the Lynbrook Chamber
The Lynbrook Chamber of Commerce hosted its “An Evening of Excellence” Jan. 19 to honor six community figures. The event was held at the Coral House in Baldwin and sponsored by Daikan and Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group. The evening featured dinner and dancing, along with honoring six community members.
Herald Community Newspapers
Welcome to the world of speedcubing
Many new hobbies came out of the coronavirus pandemic, and it was no different for 12-year-old Angelo Dungca. An idea that came out of his parents watching a Netflix documentary soon became a new skill for the Woodland sixth-grader. And with help from his mom, Faye, the two started East...
Herald Community Newspapers
School district changed ‘a great deal’ under Burak
Superintendent Melissa Burak looks back at a decade of accomplishments as she prepares for her July retirement from Lynbrook Public Schools. Burak was taken by storm in 2012 when she became interim superintendent. A few weeks after she started, the remnants of Hurricane Sandy hit the area hard. She had a rocky start, but quickly adapted.
Herald Community Newspapers
Meet Tyler Bissoondial and Luke Feldman: Semifinalists in prestigious Regeneron science competition
Two seniors at John F. Kennedy High School, in the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District, have been named semifinalists in the 2023 Society for Science & Public Science Talent Search competition, sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron. The talent search is among the most prestigious science competitions in the U.S.
Herald Community Newspapers
At Wantagh High School, physics is hands-on
No matter what section of the course material they’re on, Wantagh High School physics students can always count on exciting, hands-on activities from Samantha Gordon. Gordon’s dedication and classroom innovation have resulted in her selection for the New York State Master Teacher program. She is among 221 educators chosen for the program, in which they will share practices to help improve the quality of STEM education in their home districts.
Herald Community Newspapers
The first school with smart lockers in the country
The Baldwin school district announced the completion of newly installed smart lockers for students to use throughout the Baldwin School High School. The Baldwin School District finished its installation of smart lockers in the Baldwin High School — the first school district in the country to implement smart lockers.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
Herald Community Newspapers
Historic mural concealed
Robert Gaston Herbert lived in Sea Cliff on Long Island’s North Shore. A professional illustrator, he was commissioned by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration to paint historic murals for communities across Long Island. Herbert’s mural in Hempstead Village Hall was not part of the WPA series, but...
Fairfield County Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NYC Rooftop Bar, Report Says
A man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report by the New York Post. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan who founded Darien-based T-s…
Herald Community Newspapers
Rita Carter, a teacher dedicated to the Freeport community, dies
The Freeport community is mourning the loss of Rita Carter, a beloved teacher, activist, and public servant who died on Dec. 28. Born in Oceanside on October 30, 1943, Carter was the first child of Margaret McGee Carter and James Carter. She grew up in Merrick, and attended St. Agnes High School, in Rockville Center, before moving to Freeport in her early 20s. She earned a degree in education at Molloy College, now Molloy University, and a master’s from the New York Institute of Technology.
Herald Community Newspapers
West Hempstead names new principal at Chestnut St. School
The Chestnut Street School in West Hempstead has a new leader — temporarily. Lisa Minicozzi was named the elementary school’s interim principal during the Jan. 17 board of education business meeting, replacing Faith Tripp, who served her last day on Jan. 16. Tripp left after seven years as...
Herald Community Newspapers
From Uniondale to Carnegie Hall
In order to combat the growing bigotry and discrimination in our country, we must all become vocal allies who speak against hate in all its forms. We cannot be bystanders when we witness these acts in our communities; we need more leaders from all communities—of every ethnicity and every faith—to call out all forms of hatred. And we have to lean into what unifies us as a country, from our faith to our hopes and dreams, because when we do, we will become a stronger and more inclusive society.
Herald Community Newspapers
Step by step, ridding East Meadow’s water of chemicals
The acquisition of these funds will go a long way in upgrading the water treatment facilities in East Meadow, and we are grateful for the support at the federal level.”. According to the U.S. EPA, it’s a synthetic industrial chemical that has been found in household and personal products such as shampoo and laundry detergent. It is classified as a likely human carcinogen.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Stony Brook University Hospital named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades
Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) has achieved the highest level of national recognition as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades. This places SBUH in the top one percent of hospitals in the country. SBUH has steadily increased its rankings —...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
Armed guards to be stationed outside all school buildings in LI district
In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the South Huntington school board voted to add the armed guards at the exterior of all school buildings, the district said in a news release.
Herald Community Newspapers
Colby Siergiej provides a safe space for teens at BOCES
“I'm scared of graduating.” “I don't know what I'm going to do after school.” “I don't know if this class is right for me.” These are the phrases that Colby Siergiej of Oceanside hears every day from teenagers as a recently hired social worker at Nassau BOCES Barry Tech.
Herald Community Newspapers
Looking into the future at Hewlett-Woodmere School District
One of the district’s goals is to provide our students with access to the most modern facilities and equipment to maximize their educational experiences.”. The Hewlett-Woodmere School District unveiled an $18.3 million capital project on Jan. 17, with the aim of renovating Hewlett High School and Woodmere Middle School.
Herald Community Newspapers
Inside Seaford Middle School’s comprehensive exploration studies
At Seaford Middle School, the day isn’t over when the dismissal bell rings. In line with the school’s stated mission, clubs invite a whole new type of exploration when the regular school day ends. Seaford Middle School offers 15 different clubs, all of which are very unique and...
