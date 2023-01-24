ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodmere, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Herald Community Newspapers

Affordable housing plan alarms Brian Curran

People have left New York in droves this past decade, and Brian Curran is ready to put that trend at an end. But doing so could mean finding some common ground between the Assemblyman and Gov. Kathy Hochul, who have some very different ideas on affordable housing. During her State...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A grand evening for the Lynbrook Chamber

The Lynbrook Chamber of Commerce hosted its “An Evening of Excellence” Jan. 19 to honor six community figures. The event was held at the Coral House in Baldwin and sponsored by Daikan and Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group. The evening featured dinner and dancing, along with honoring six community members.
LYNBROOK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Welcome to the world of speedcubing

Many new hobbies came out of the coronavirus pandemic, and it was no different for 12-year-old Angelo Dungca. An idea that came out of his parents watching a Netflix documentary soon became a new skill for the Woodland sixth-grader. And with help from his mom, Faye, the two started East...
EAST MEADOW, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

School district changed ‘a great deal’ under Burak

Superintendent Melissa Burak looks back at a decade of accomplishments as she prepares for her July retirement from Lynbrook Public Schools. Burak was taken by storm in 2012 when she became interim superintendent. A few weeks after she started, the remnants of Hurricane Sandy hit the area hard. She had a rocky start, but quickly adapted.
LYNBROOK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Meet Tyler Bissoondial and Luke Feldman: Semifinalists in prestigious Regeneron science competition

Two seniors at John F. Kennedy High School, in the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District, have been named semifinalists in the 2023 Society for Science & Public Science Talent Search competition, sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron. The talent search is among the most prestigious science competitions in the U.S.
BELLMORE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

At Wantagh High School, physics is hands-on

No matter what section of the course material they’re on, Wantagh High School physics students can always count on exciting, hands-on activities from Samantha Gordon. Gordon’s dedication and classroom innovation have resulted in her selection for the New York State Master Teacher program. She is among 221 educators chosen for the program, in which they will share practices to help improve the quality of STEM education in their home districts.
WANTAGH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

The first school with smart lockers in the country

The Baldwin school district announced the completion of newly installed smart lockers for students to use throughout the Baldwin School High School. The Baldwin School District finished its installation of smart lockers in the Baldwin High School — the first school district in the country to implement smart lockers.
Herald Community Newspapers

Historic mural concealed

Robert Gaston Herbert lived in Sea Cliff on Long Island’s North Shore. A professional illustrator, he was commissioned by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration to paint historic murals for communities across Long Island. Herbert’s mural in Hempstead Village Hall was not part of the WPA series, but...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Rita Carter, a teacher dedicated to the Freeport community, dies

The Freeport community is mourning the loss of Rita Carter, a beloved teacher, activist, and public servant who died on Dec. 28. Born in Oceanside on October 30, 1943, Carter was the first child of Margaret McGee Carter and James Carter. She grew up in Merrick, and attended St. Agnes High School, in Rockville Center, before moving to Freeport in her early 20s. She earned a degree in education at Molloy College, now Molloy University, and a master’s from the New York Institute of Technology.
FREEPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

West Hempstead names new principal at Chestnut St. School

The Chestnut Street School in West Hempstead has a new leader — temporarily. Lisa Minicozzi was named the elementary school’s interim principal during the Jan. 17 board of education business meeting, replacing Faith Tripp, who served her last day on Jan. 16. Tripp left after seven years as...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

From Uniondale to Carnegie Hall

In order to combat the growing bigotry and discrimination in our country, we must all become vocal allies who speak against hate in all its forms. We cannot be bystanders when we witness these acts in our communities; we need more leaders from all communities—of every ethnicity and every faith—to call out all forms of hatred. And we have to lean into what unifies us as a country, from our faith to our hopes and dreams, because when we do, we will become a stronger and more inclusive society.
UNIONDALE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Step by step, ridding East Meadow’s water of chemicals

The acquisition of these funds will go a long way in upgrading the water treatment facilities in East Meadow, and we are grateful for the support at the federal level.”. According to the U.S. EPA, it’s a synthetic industrial chemical that has been found in household and personal products such as shampoo and laundry detergent. It is classified as a likely human carcinogen.
EAST MEADOW, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Colby Siergiej provides a safe space for teens at BOCES

“I'm scared of graduating.” “I don't know what I'm going to do after school.” “I don't know if this class is right for me.” These are the phrases that Colby Siergiej of Oceanside hears every day from teenagers as a recently hired social worker at Nassau BOCES Barry Tech.
OCEANSIDE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Looking into the future at Hewlett-Woodmere School District

One of the district’s goals is to provide our students with access to the most modern facilities and equipment to maximize their educational experiences.”. The Hewlett-Woodmere School District unveiled an $18.3 million capital project on Jan. 17, with the aim of renovating Hewlett High School and Woodmere Middle School.
HEWLETT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Inside Seaford Middle School’s comprehensive exploration studies

At Seaford Middle School, the day isn’t over when the dismissal bell rings. In line with the school’s stated mission, clubs invite a whole new type of exploration when the regular school day ends. Seaford Middle School offers 15 different clubs, all of which are very unique and...
SEAFORD, NY

