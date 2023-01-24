Tom Brady is opening up about how his takeaways from football connect to his parenting in the latest episode of his Let's Go podcast Tom Brady is drawing parallels between lessons learned on the field and lessons learned in life. Reflecting on the end of his NFL season following the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's loss last Sunday, Brady talked to co-host Jim Gray about being resilient on their Let's Go podcast. "In life, you try a lot of things, and you fail. It's part of life. We try things, we...

2 DAYS AGO