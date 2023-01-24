Health officials issue blue-green algae bloom caution for Lake Burkett

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is notifying residents near Lake Burkett of blue-green algae bloom.

Officials learned of the bloom after water samples showed evidence of the possible contamination. Jan 19.

See map of location below:

Because blooms have the potential to produce toxins health officials advise people to take the following precautions:

-Do not drink, swim, wade, or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

-Avoid getting water in your eyes, nose, or mouth

-Keep pets and livestock away from the waters where there is a bloom.

Blue-green algae is a common occurrence in freshwater environments throughout Florida and can appear year-round.

More information about Florida’s water quality status and public health notifications can be found here.

To report an algal bloom contact FDEP at 855-305-3903 or online.

