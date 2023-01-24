ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Health officials issue blue-green algae bloom caution for Lake Burkett

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hNQG_0kPmdoP500

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is notifying residents near Lake Burkett of blue-green algae bloom.

Officials learned of the bloom after water samples showed evidence of the possible contamination. Jan 19.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

See map of location below:

Because blooms have the potential to produce toxins health officials advise people to take the following precautions:

-Do not drink, swim, wade, or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

-Avoid getting water in your eyes, nose, or mouth

-Keep pets and livestock away from the waters where there is a bloom.

Blue-green algae is a common occurrence in freshwater environments throughout Florida and can appear year-round.

More information about Florida’s water quality status and public health notifications can be found here.

To report an algal bloom contact FDEP at 855-305-3903 or online.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s the latest on $120M mystery aerospace project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Statewide aerospace development authority Space Florida is negotiating with an unnamed company to bring a $120 million facility that processes rocket payloads to the Launch and Landing Facility, the Space Shuttle program’s former landing site on Merritt Island.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dead at 81

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Harvey L. Massey, founder and chairman of Massey Services, died on Tuesday. Massey was a longtime resident of Winter Park. Massey was a legendary leader in the pest management industry and a pillar of the community. After working for Orkin and Terminix International, Massey purchased...
WINTER PARK, FL
orangeobserver.com

West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled

When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Car goes up in flames on Florida turnpike

OCOEE, Fla. - A car was engulfed in flames on the Florida turnpike Wednesday afternoon, causing all southbound lanes to close, fire officials said. According to fire officials, the fire happened on the southbound turnpike in Orange County near mile marker 270. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The fire backed traffic...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Man wielding rifle arrested near Central Florida elementary school

A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near Pineapple Cove Academy early Tuesday morning school, police say. A K-9 unit and aerial surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter led officers to 25-year-old Enrique Christen Martinez. Officers said Martinez was not in possession of a rifle when they took him into custody. Police later found the rifle in the surrounding area.
PALM BAY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
131K+
Followers
151K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy