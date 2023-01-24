Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Several Local Basketball Teams are State Ranked by Coaches Association
(Farmington) The Regional Radio listening area still has several teams ranked in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state polls. In Class 1 boys, the South Iron Panthers and Bunker Eagles continue to stay at 1st and 2nd. Class 2 boys, the Greenville Bears are 7th. The Steelville Cardinals are...
Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
Puppetry world mourns the loss of Bob Kramer
Bob Kramer, the beloved puppeteer, is thought to be deceased, according to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885
This historic house is over 135 years old. Referred to as the Dr. George Ashe Bronson House, it was built in 1885 in St. Louis, Missouri on the corner of Washington and Compton Avenues. Dr. Bronson was a prominent dentist.
Pickleball plan pits Kirkwood residents against neighboring country club
Pickleball’s popularity is growing in the St. Louis area. The sound generated by the crack of the ball on the paddle is a growing concern for residents of Kirkwood’s Osage Hills neighborhood.
St. Louis American
Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis
The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
myleaderpaper.com
Firefighters free students, custodian trapped in elevator at Antonia Middle
Five Antonia Middle School students got trapped last week in an elevator stuck between floors, and in a separate incident later that same day, a custodian got trapped in the elevator when it got stuck. No one was endangered or injured in either incident, the Antonia Fire Protection District reported.
stlmag.com
The top romantic and cozy restaurants in St. Louis
American. At one of St. Louis’ most distinctive restaurants, the focus is on multi-course tastings. The cuisine is an homage to the cooking and foodstuffs of the 19th-century Ozarks. 3307 Washington, 314-449-1208. $$$$. American. This outstanding (and still relatively unknown) dinner house boasts dishes from chef Jon Dreja (Franco,...
RIP Blake Fowler, Beloved St. Louis Bassist
The local hardcore community will play tribute to Fowler at Off Broadway on Saturday
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
Washington Missourian
TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge
TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
Why St. Louis tap water turns cloudy each winter
A new memo from the Department of Public Utilities explains the annual phenomenon.
See Inside a Neglected St. Louis Mausoleum, But There’s Good News
This has become a lonely and neglected place, but it didn't used to be that way. You can see inside what was a neglected St. Louis, Missouri mausoleum. The good news is that this story might just have a happy ending. My first thought upon seeing video of this place...
stljewishlight.org
St. Louis’ ‘Bagel Renaissance” continues with opening of Bagel Union
“Bagel Week” may be over but St. Louis’ “Bagel Renaissance” continues unabated. Our town’s newest bagel shop, Bagel Union, is set to open on Wednesday, February 8th. The team from Union Loafers Cafe and Bread Bakery is bringing its baking skills and experience to creating traditional New York-style bagels at its new shop located at 8705 Big Bend Boulevard, in Webster Groves.
Recreational marijuana town hall meeting taking place today
The impact of recreational marijuana in Missouri is going to be addressed Thursday night at a town hall meeting.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
Tenants Given 90 Days To Vacate Centene Center for the Arts
The Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis plans to put the Grand Center building up for sale
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
St. Louis Powerball player gets lucky on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th isn't typically associated with good fortune, but one lucky St. Louis Poweball player won $100,000 when he opted to play on that day. The winning ticket was purchased at St. Louis' Joel's Benton Park BP, 1815 Arsenal.
