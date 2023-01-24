ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanna City, IL

1470 WMBD

Man charged with Grooming, woman charged with Burglary, in separate grand jury cases

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury met this week, and filed charges in a number of cases. Among them, Aaron Cornwell (pictured above), 30, was charged with a Class-4 Felony count of Grooming. The indictment accuses Cornwell — who was originally arrested December 14th — of trying to start a sexual relationship with someone believed to be a child named “Emma” last November 28th. Cornwell was trying to do that via an internet profile.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Knox County man found guilty of attempted murder

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– A Knox County jury found a man guilty of attempted first-degree murder. According to a Knox County Courthouse press release, Brandon Wilson was convicted in a March 3rd shooting last year in Galesburg. After a three-day trial, the jury deliberated for an hour before returning...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Man, indicted for murder, now charged in third separate case

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged with one of the city’s homicides from last year, has been indicted by a grand jury for the third time in the last month on separate cases. This time, a grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of Home Invasion, and single...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Juvenile arrested for gun offenses after fleeing officers

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old is in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center after fleeing officers and allegedly discarding a weapon. Peoria Police say the 15-year-old and another juvenile were approached by officers in the 300 block of East Ravine when they ran. Both were apprehended after a...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria County man indicted on grooming charges

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Bellevue man will be arraigned in Peoria County court next month on grooming charges. A Grand Jury indicted 30-year-old Aaron Cornwell Tuesday. Court records allege Cornwell used an internet service to seduce, lure, or entice a person he believed to be a child to engage in unlawful sexual contact.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois father indicted for allegedly fracturing son’s skull

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Hanna City father has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly fracturing the skull of his young son in early January. 21-year-old Alexander King was indicted Tuesday on one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery in regards to an incident on or around Jan. 2 that resulted in the fracturing of his son’s skull.
HANNA CITY, IL
25newsnow.com

Police: 14-year-old arrested for possessing a stolen motor vehicle

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old was arrested and released into the custody of his mother for allegedly possessing a stolen motor vehicle. Peoria Police say they responded at around 1:28 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of East Virginia for a single-vehicle crash that severed a utility pole from its base.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Heights Police arrest suspect in shots fired call

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Police Deputy Chief Chris Ahart confirms the name of the person arrested in connection with a Tuesday call for shots being fired in the 3900 block of North Illinois. Benjamin A. Ely, 21, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon,...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
starvedrock.media

Man Who Allegedly Charged At Streator Officer With A Knife Appears In Court

Bond has been set at $50,000 for the man accused of coming at a Streator police officer with a knife. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator was in front of judge Wednesday officially being charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer. Late Monday morning, a Streator police officer shot and injured Thompson who was allegedly armed with a knife while at a park. The shooting reportedly occurred after Thompson charged at the officer and pinned him against a squad car. The officer then allegedly shot Thompson in the right hip and below the right armpit.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE- Man taken into custody regarding Peoria Heights shots fired incident

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.) — Peoria Heights Police have made one arrest in connection to a shots fired incident on Tuesday. A man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge, possession of a firearm with no FOID, possession of ammunition with no FOID, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
wcbu.org

Galesburg woman dies in weather-related wreck on Interstate 74

A 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Peoria County. According to a social media post by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, the woman was driving east in the right hand lane between the Brimfield and Kickapoo exits. The accident report indicates the...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Missing teen has been located

UPDATE (6:56 p.m.) – Darryl Steel has been located. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a high-risk missing teen. 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:20 p.m., and was last seen that...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria brothers indicted for wire fraud, PPP lies during COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted two Peoria men for wire fraud and false statements made in relation to the Paycheck Protection Program and unemployment insurance during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Derek Griffin, 35, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and...
