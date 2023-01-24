Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine yearsMajestic NewsAppling, GA
Kroger's New $32 Million Store Update: A Glimpse into the Future of Grocery Shopping!Ty D.Augusta, GA
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAugusta, GA
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
Related
It’s not Gough as in passing through
This tiny Burke County community has some proud residents but with the confusion of the English language you can be excused if you're not sure how to pronounce Gough.
WRDW-TV
Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Christmas car accident on I-20 took the lives of 24-year-old Ryant Furtick and his 3-year-old God-daughter NuRiah Shannon. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened when a Dodge Charger entered the emergency lane and hit the back of a tractor-trailer catching the charger on fire.
Mother, daughter die following Aiken house fire
AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County coroner's office has released the names of two women who were pulled from an Aiken County house fire earlier in the week but ultimately died from their injuries. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in his initial statement that investigators were first called...
WRDW-TV
‘We Survived the Holocaust’: Book introduces one couple’s story of love and survival
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Holocaust Remembrance Day was on Friday and world-wide tributes took place to remember the more than six million Jewish people who died during World War II. ‘We Survived the Holocaust’ is a book by Frank W. Baker and shares the story of Felix and Bluma Goldberg....
Local nonprofits bring humans and animals who have been abused together
Hope for Hooves and GLM2, two local nonprofits, are helping humans and animals who have experienced abuse and neglect transform their lives.
WRDW-TV
Double fatality on Mike Padgett Highway, Sunday morning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. At 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Rd failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway, according to Mark Bowen with the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.
WRDW-TV
‘He always made us laugh‘: Family remembers man hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re speaking to the family of the bicyclist who died two weeks after being hit by a vehicle on Olive Road. “Just that morning, I’d received like a good morning, I love you text,” said London Armorer, Marcio Dorsey’s daughter. It would...
wfxg.com
Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The wettest weather arrives after tonight lasting through Monday morning. This is when 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain is possible in many locations. Along and north of I-20 in places like Thomson, Augusta, Aiken, McCormick and Saluda, expect around half an inch to an inch of rain, but farther south in places like Louisville, Waynesboro, Swainsboro and Allendale, up to 1.5″-2.0″ of rain is possible.
WRDW-TV
Former News 12 reporter writes book to teach kids key lessons
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our goal at News 12 is always to make a difference in the communities we report on and live in. That stays true even if we leave. Here’s how one of our former reporters published a book that can help teach your kids a valuable lesson.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County minor last seen 4 months ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking announced the search for a girl who has been missing since September. According to authorities, Denise Reyes Lopez, 16, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Maple Drive Martinez. Lopez is described as approximately...
Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
WRDW-TV
Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High
GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety has located missing Alzheimer’s patient
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety has located a missing Alzheimer’s Patient. Officers with North Augusta Public Safety said Joe Green was found Sunday morning with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to their Facebook Page, North Augusta Public Safety is...
WRDW-TV
Keysville mayor says drive-by at house ‘could have been a tragedy’
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After gunshots flew through the mayor of Keysville’s home in a drive-by shooting, we spoke with her about those scary moments. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Linda Wilkes-Davis told us she is...
WRDW-TV
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
WRDW-TV
2 workers die in accident at Warren County pit mine
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two employees were killed Friday in an accident at a mine in Warren County, the coroner said. According to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, the two died in an electrical accident that happened at 6:33 a.m. at the Piedmont Mining operation that produces kaolin and bauxite at a quarry-like open-pit operation in Warren County outside Wrens.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
Comments / 1