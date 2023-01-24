ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Christmas car accident on I-20 took the lives of 24-year-old Ryant Furtick and his 3-year-old God-daughter NuRiah Shannon. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened when a Dodge Charger entered the emergency lane and hit the back of a tractor-trailer catching the charger on fire.
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Mother, daughter die following Aiken house fire

AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County coroner's office has released the names of two women who were pulled from an Aiken County house fire earlier in the week but ultimately died from their injuries. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in his initial statement that investigators were first called...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Double fatality on Mike Padgett Highway, Sunday morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. At 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Rd failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway, according to Mark Bowen with the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The wettest weather arrives after tonight lasting through Monday morning. This is when 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain is possible in many locations. Along and north of I-20 in places like Thomson, Augusta, Aiken, McCormick and Saluda, expect around half an inch to an inch of rain, but farther south in places like Louisville, Waynesboro, Swainsboro and Allendale, up to 1.5″-2.0″ of rain is possible.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Former News 12 reporter writes book to teach kids key lessons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our goal at News 12 is always to make a difference in the communities we report on and live in. That stays true even if we leave. Here’s how one of our former reporters published a book that can help teach your kids a valuable lesson.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County minor last seen 4 months ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking announced the search for a girl who has been missing since September. According to authorities, Denise Reyes Lopez, 16, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Maple Drive Martinez. Lopez is described as approximately...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High

GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

North Augusta Public Safety has located missing Alzheimer’s patient

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety has located a missing Alzheimer’s Patient. Officers with North Augusta Public Safety said Joe Green was found Sunday morning with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to their Facebook Page, North Augusta Public Safety is...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2 workers die in accident at Warren County pit mine

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two employees were killed Friday in an accident at a mine in Warren County, the coroner said. According to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, the two died in an electrical accident that happened at 6:33 a.m. at the Piedmont Mining operation that produces kaolin and bauxite at a quarry-like open-pit operation in Warren County outside Wrens.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

