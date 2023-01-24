Nearly 12K without power in Mass., 35K in NH as storm cleanup continues

HARVARD, Mass. — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are in the dark on Tuesday after a winter storm moved across the region Monday.

In Massachusetts, nearly 10,000 people were without power as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Hampshire, Franklin, Worcester, and Middlesex counties.

The National Weather Service reported downed trees and power lines in many dozens of communities including Westminster, Ashby, Phillipston, Holden, Warwick, West Boylston, Rutland, Paxton, Shirley, Lancaster, Acton, and Townsend.

In New Hampshire, Eversource reported about 33,000 power outages and New Hampshire Electric Co-op reported nearly 2,000 power outages as of 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Unitil was reporting an additional 2,000 power outages in Massachusetts and 700 in New Hampshire.

The storm forced the closure of Wachusett Mountain in Westminster, Massachusetts, late Monday afternoon after the popular ski resort lost power.

“We have lost power and will be closed for the remainder of the evening. Mother Nature, you win this round,” Wachusett Mountain tweeted shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Power on the mountain remained out on Tuesday morning.

Many communities in both the Bay State and Granite State were under a winter storm warning through Monday night. Wind gusts in some spots are expected to top 40 mph.

Dozens upon dozens of schools also announced closures or delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

