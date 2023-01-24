Read full article on original website
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: Grants of $1,000 to $50K for Small Businesses and Trucking Industry
When a vital industry to the national economy such as the trucking industry is struggling, public and private segments come together by providing grants and other forms of assistance. This is precisely what is taking place right now. There are great opportunities for trucking companies, truck driving schools, truck drivers and potential owners/operators for grants.
Klarna Augments Core BNPL Business With Growing Financial Wellness Tools
Swedish BNPL giant Klarna has added another financial planning tool to enable its core BNPL users to easily track their spending habits. The new ‘Money Story’ feature will be available on the Klarna app in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden and will include an animated format similar to that seen on social media, Klarna said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release.
Nav Buys Nuula to Help Businesses Check Their Financial Pulse
Financial health platform Nav Technologies has acquired small business finance app Nuula. The deal, announced Thursday (Jan. 26), adds a number of mobile app features to Nav’s solutions for small businesses, helping them compare financing options using actual data. “As the country faces an economic downturn, banks and lending...
Disparate Businesses Find Common Trade Solutions in Interoperability and Real-Time Payments
Operations across international borders inherently add layers of complexity and fees to B2B operations. Yet despite historical speedbumps to global expansion, innovations in real-time payment (RTP) networks and digital-first interoperability solutions are helping businesses of all sizes take the leap into intercontinental commerce. This, as Brazil and Argentina are reportedly...
thepennyhoarder.com
WFH as a Customer Support Rep Earning up to $22/Hour Plus Benefits
Housecall Pro, a field service management app, is hiring a customer support representative. This is a full-time remote job for anyone in the United States. This role is expected to pay between $18 and $22 an hour. You will be responsible for managing and prioritizing support channels; identifying and escalating...
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Major utility company warns customers face 100% energy bill hike this month – see if you’re one of the millions affected
MILLIONS of Americans can expect energy costs to increase by more than 100 percent for January. Utility firm San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) issued a warning this week that the cost per unit of natural gas has shot up to $5.11 this month compared with $2.36 a year ago.
Consider These Companies If You Want to Work Remotely
A survey last year by McKinsey/Ipsos showed that 58% of Americans can work from home at least one day a week.
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow
The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.
Which Banks Are the Best at Dealing With Identity Theft and Fraud?
Protect yourself from identity theft with these valuable tips.
Walmart’s Sam’s Club to Add Locations to Strengthen Omnichannel Capabilities
Sam’s Club is adding new locations across the United States to strengthen its omnichannel capabilities. The Walmart-owned membership warehouse club said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release that it plans to open more than 30 new clubs over the next several years, starting with one in Florida in 2024, and five new distribution and fulfillment centers this year, starting with one in Georgia in the third quarter.
Incentives and Rewards Driving Consumer Interest in Money-Storing Apps
Nearly 60% of consumers now use money-storing apps, which they use for everything from peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers and retail purchases. Capitalizing on this growing user base requires merchants and banks to understand which apps consumers prefer and the features that make them sticky. General-purpose apps, such as PayPal, allow consumers...
Marketplace Revenues Sink 28% as LendingClub Eyes Lower Loan Originations
LendingClub’s results showed that higher interest rates are cutting into investors’ demand to buy loans. The company said in its earnings materials on Wednesday (Jan. 25) that marketplace revenue is down 28% as a result. Quarterly loan originations were $2.5 billion in the latest quarter, down from $3.1...
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
An Insider on Driving Business Growth by Prioritizing Payments
Late payments threaten cash flow and project completion for construction companies, with 86% reporting late payments damage productivity. In the “B2B And Digital Payments Tracker®,” Patricia Bonilla, owner and president of Lunacon Construction Group, explains why construction firms need to make tracking and receiving payments a top priority.
Binance Changing Procedures to Keep Collateral and Customer Assets Separate
Binance reportedly mistakenly kept collateral for tokens in the same wallet as customer assets. Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Jan. 24) that reserves for about half of the B-Tokens that the crypto platform issues were stored in a wallet that also held assets of customers using its exchange, that the company’s guidelines are to store the collateral separately and that Binance was aware of the error and said it would transfer the assets to other wallets.
Building Design & Construction
Corporations fall short on climate pledges by failing to embed net-zero actions into operations
Many corporations are failing to implement simple, practical steps needed for them to hit their stated decarbonization goals, according to a survey of more than 300 operations managers across key industrial sectors including construction, energy, and chemicals in the U.S., U.K., and Germany. The key findings in the survey by...
