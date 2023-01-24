ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Bruno G
2d ago

Mnt Baldy is a very very dangerous mountain to hike doesn't matter how much someone claims to be experienced one slip of the foot can drop hundreds of feet down & generally winds up to a fatality & also where someone falls if they are hiking on their own their bodies go undetected for years & other cases never found being landscaping covers their bodies.

Julie Burdo
1d ago

PLEASE find him safe and soon. 💔🙏🙏He must be freezing, hungry, scared. I am a fan of his. I have enjoyed his acting, and want to continue to. 🙏🙏

Lorraine Frambes
2d ago

Julian Sands, we are praying you are soon found safe and that you will be fine.

Washington Examiner

Hiker found on California mountain where actor Julian Sands is still missing

Authorities said they have found a second hiker who went missing on the same California mountain British actor Julian Sands disappeared from earlier this month. Jin Chung, of Los Angeles, was found Tuesday afternoon on Mount Baldy, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced later in the day. The 75-year-old man "suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury," but deputies said he was able to walk out of the forest with help from rescue crew members. He is being treated at a nearby hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

Searchers find 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- Rescue personnel in California have found a 75-year-old hiker who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. NBC LA captured images of Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. His condition wasn't immediately known. The...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
claremont-courier.com

Third missing hiker found safe at Mt. Baldy

Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles man reported missing Sunday, January 22 after a hike at Mt. Baldy, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon search and rescue members located missing hiker, Jin Chung,” read a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Chung suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
