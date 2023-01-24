Authorities said they have found a second hiker who went missing on the same California mountain British actor Julian Sands disappeared from earlier this month. Jin Chung, of Los Angeles, was found Tuesday afternoon on Mount Baldy, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced later in the day. The 75-year-old man "suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury," but deputies said he was able to walk out of the forest with help from rescue crew members. He is being treated at a nearby hospital.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO