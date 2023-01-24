ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Construction company owner arrested after fatal trench collapse

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The owner of Vail construction company faces charges after an investigation that "deteriorating conditions" led to a deadly trench collapse at a site in November 2021, the Department of Labor (DOL) said. Peter Dillon, the owner of the now-defunct A4S LLC, turned himself into authorities in...
VAIL, CO
villagerpublishing.com

Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships

Make your plans to visit Breckenridge to see the International Snow Sculpture Championships. This year carving week is January 23-27, and viewing week is January 27-February 1. 25-ton blocks of snow will be carved into amazing sculptures by teams from around the world. No power tools are allowed to craft...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Brittany Anas

Photographer captures Vail aerial shots from open-air helicopter

Fine arts photographer Gray Malin took aerial photos of Vail for the resort's 60th anniversary.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled The Legendary Back Bowls, Vail. (Vail, Colo) Vail turned 60 in December, and as part of its diamond anniversary celebrations this season, the mountain posed for an epic photo shoot.
VAIL, CO
99.9 KEKB

Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times

An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
EVERGREEN, CO
Vail Daily

Owner of construction company tied to fatal 2021 trench collapse in Breckenridge faces manslaughter charges

The owner of a Vail construction company is facing felony manslaughter charges related to a trench collapse in Summit County that killed a construction worker in 2021. Peter Dillon, the owner of the now defunct A4S LLC, surrendered to law enforcement after the Summit County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest Jan. 24, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Roaring Fork Valley schools reopened after general threats made, suspect in custody

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from law enforcement, judicial and school officials. Schools up and down the Roaring Fork Valley were reopened Wednesday morning following a valley-wide “Secure” lockout due to online threats made by a suspect against Summit County schools, but who has local connections and was located in the valley.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
steamboatradio.com

A 30-year-old woman dies after head-on collision on RCR 129

An accident in North Routt County has taken the life of a 30-year-old woman from Boulder. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, on County Road 129. There was a head-on collision on a sharp curve between Mile Marker 8 and 9. Colorado State Patrol says the driver of a Ford...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KXRM

Poncha Springs child care center shut down

(PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a child care facility in Poncha Springs was shut down on Tuesday, Jan. 24 after a complaint of lack of supervision. CCSO said the Chaffee County Department of Human Services (DHS) and deputies with CCSO responded to The Schoolhouse, which is part of Chaffee […]
PONCHA SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge police seize 1,000 fentanyl pills, 1 pound of meth during traffic stop

Police in Wheat Ridge conducted a traffic stop that ended with a big drug bust on Monday night. Officers seized one pound of methamphetamine, 1,000 fentanyl pills and a stolen handgun.Two officers were in the area of I-70 and Kipling when they spotted a vehicle with expired tags, from April 2022. They pulled over the vehicle and the driver had an expired driver license. Officers said a container with presumptive, and then later confirmed, methamphetamine crystals was in plain view inside the vehicle. That led officers to search the vehicle which uncovered the fentanyl pills and handgun. The firearm was reported stolen out of Loveland in 2020. Police said the 42-year-old driver has an extensive criminal drug record and now has more pending charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute both for meth and fentanyl, and counts related to the firearm and knives- four knives were found on his person. 
WHEAT RIDGE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy