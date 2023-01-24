Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Lions Snatch Dogs From Porches, Sparking Fear Among Colorado Residents
Residents of the cozy mountain town of Grand Lake, Colorado, have spent the last two months fearing for the lives of their pets amid a rise in mountain lion sightings and attacks on local dogs. Since December 1, Routt County residents have spotted at least eight mountain lions in the...
Video shows someone pulling car doors in Littleton community
Residents in a Littleton senior community say they have seen an increase in neighborhood crime.
Construction company owner arrested after fatal trench collapse
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The owner of Vail construction company faces charges after an investigation that "deteriorating conditions" led to a deadly trench collapse at a site in November 2021, the Department of Labor (DOL) said. Peter Dillon, the owner of the now-defunct A4S LLC, turned himself into authorities in...
villagerpublishing.com
Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
Make your plans to visit Breckenridge to see the International Snow Sculpture Championships. This year carving week is January 23-27, and viewing week is January 27-February 1. 25-ton blocks of snow will be carved into amazing sculptures by teams from around the world. No power tools are allowed to craft...
Summit Daily News
‘It’s a community and it’s special’: Summit locals enjoy community and adventure while keeping monthly skiing streak alive
It is hard to beat the feeling of taking a few turns down a mountain with your friends at your side. Two Summit County women have taken this feeling to a whole new level by maintaining a consecutive monthly ski streak, searching for snow in the summer and plunging through deep powder in the winter.
Photographer captures Vail aerial shots from open-air helicopter
Fine arts photographer Gray Malin took aerial photos of Vail for the resort's 60th anniversary.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled The Legendary Back Bowls, Vail. (Vail, Colo) Vail turned 60 in December, and as part of its diamond anniversary celebrations this season, the mountain posed for an epic photo shoot.
Alleged threat against school leads to arrest in Colorado mountain town
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a man was taken into custody in the Old Snowmass area on Wednesday, believed to be responsible for making a threat against a Summit County school. The sheriff's office put all Pitkin County schools on 'secure' status on Wednesday morning after getting the...
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times
An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
Owner of construction company tied to fatal 2021 trench collapse in Breckenridge faces manslaughter charges
The owner of a Vail construction company is facing felony manslaughter charges related to a trench collapse in Summit County that killed a construction worker in 2021. Peter Dillon, the owner of the now defunct A4S LLC, surrendered to law enforcement after the Summit County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest Jan. 24, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
Stray bullet hits woman in Zumba class
A shooting targeted at a car in a trailer park ended up injuring a woman in a building across the street after she was hit by a stray bullet, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
coloradosun.com
Heat pumps are having a moment in Colorado, but do they really work in the bitter cold? Yes.
There was a touch of anxiety in the home of Jon and Rachel Rea as a bomb cyclone, with its plummeting subzero temperatures, approached Colorado in December, for the couple no longer had a gas-fired furnace in their basement. They had replaced the furnace three months earlier with a heat...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork Valley schools reopened after general threats made, suspect in custody
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from law enforcement, judicial and school officials. Schools up and down the Roaring Fork Valley were reopened Wednesday morning following a valley-wide “Secure” lockout due to online threats made by a suspect against Summit County schools, but who has local connections and was located in the valley.
Renowned Colorado artist loses decades of work after fire destroys studio
On January 18, Android Jones' two-story barn that served as an art studio was demolished by a fire and two decades of his work was destroyed.
steamboatradio.com
A 30-year-old woman dies after head-on collision on RCR 129
An accident in North Routt County has taken the life of a 30-year-old woman from Boulder. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, on County Road 129. There was a head-on collision on a sharp curve between Mile Marker 8 and 9. Colorado State Patrol says the driver of a Ford...
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Stunning Highlands Ranch Mansion
Colorado is home to some breathtaking real estate. You may have heard of Oprah's gorgeous Telluride abode or Bear Creek Canyon's majestic Dunafon Castle — but have you seen the Highlands Ranch Mansion?. The property, which sits at 9550 E Gateway Drive in central Colorado, is a stunning relic...
Do you recognize this Boulder pot thief suspect?
A man recently allegedly stole several marijuana plants from a facility and police are looking for him after recovering some of the products.
Poncha Springs child care center shut down
(PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a child care facility in Poncha Springs was shut down on Tuesday, Jan. 24 after a complaint of lack of supervision. CCSO said the Chaffee County Department of Human Services (DHS) and deputies with CCSO responded to The Schoolhouse, which is part of Chaffee […]
TikTok of Westminster arrest launches internal investigation
The Westminster Police Department gave a statement after a fight in front of a store on Saturday resulted in a woman's arrest and a viral TikTok about the incident.
Wheat Ridge police seize 1,000 fentanyl pills, 1 pound of meth during traffic stop
Police in Wheat Ridge conducted a traffic stop that ended with a big drug bust on Monday night. Officers seized one pound of methamphetamine, 1,000 fentanyl pills and a stolen handgun.Two officers were in the area of I-70 and Kipling when they spotted a vehicle with expired tags, from April 2022. They pulled over the vehicle and the driver had an expired driver license. Officers said a container with presumptive, and then later confirmed, methamphetamine crystals was in plain view inside the vehicle. That led officers to search the vehicle which uncovered the fentanyl pills and handgun. The firearm was reported stolen out of Loveland in 2020. Police said the 42-year-old driver has an extensive criminal drug record and now has more pending charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute both for meth and fentanyl, and counts related to the firearm and knives- four knives were found on his person.
Comments / 0