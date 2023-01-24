Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Neighbors look forward to redevelopment of Merchant's Ice Tower in Smoketown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing tall above Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood, the long-vacant Merchant's Ice Tower has lured vandals, homeless people, and drug users for years, neighbors say. Sometimes, they toss bricks and other debris from the top of the 12-story building, occasionally smashing a car windshield. That's why nearby residents...
WLKY.com
Louisville contractors, companies vying for bids to help build new hospital in west Louisville
WEST LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Contractors and construction companies are learning more about the process of building a new hospital in west Louisville. Eddie Dunn has spent the past 20-plus years building up his company, Destiny Communications. "When I think I've seen every scenario, I have not, but we just...
Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
WLKY.com
Louisville youth detention center to reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing to reopen the youth detention center in Louisville. The Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center on La Grange Road has been closed since November for repairs to the fire alarm system and other safety improvements. Next week, the state will reopen one of the living...
wdrb.com
'Adjust on the fly' | Louisville restaurant owners working to stay open amid ongoing challenges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two restaurants recently announced they are closing their doors in Germantown, the latest ones to open and then shut down since COVID-19. The news comes on the heels of two other restaurants closing in Colonial Gardens over the past few months. Many restaurant owners have talked...
WLKY.com
Multi-million-dollar homelessness plan for Louisville includes rental assistance, 'community care campus'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's new mayor announced a big investment Thursday to address homelessness in the city. Mayor Craig Greenberg's plan calls for $8.25 million in rental assistance, $24 million for the creation of permanent affordable housing, as well as something being called a "community care campus." He said...
Department of Labor recovers $300K in unpaid tips for Heine Brothers' baristas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of Heine Brothers' baristas have received back pay after a federal investigation last summer found the Louisville-based company had violated a labor and wage law. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) found that store managers were partaking in tip pooling when they should not have...
WLKY.com
The Bridal Suite of Louisville files for bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A Jeffersontown retailer has closed amid a bankruptcy filing,according to Louisville Business First. The Bridal Suite of Louisville, a bridal shop at 9948 Linn Station Road, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division, on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow back at KY Expo Center with more inventory, activities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Although it's still cold outside, now is the time to start planning your summer outdoor activities. The Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow is giving you a head start. It's underway now at the Kentucky Expo Center. Attendees can browse, board, order and purchase from among the...
WLKY.com
Louisville nonprofit elevating minority construction businesses with Rockefeller Foundation grant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One West, a nonprofit focused on economic growth in west Louisville, received a half a million-dollar grant from the Rockefeller Foundation. With these funds, the organization plans to expand its accelerator program, “The Plan Room”, where contractors are putting pen to paper, when they aren't putting a hammer to the nail.
WLKY.com
Brides left without answers after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Imagine you’re a future bride planning a wedding. You find the perfect dress, pay for it, order it, then, before it's delivered, you find out the shop is out of business. That's the situation facing some Louisville brides-to-be. “With this place, you pay upfront, so...
wdrb.com
Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
wdrb.com
'I just want my dress back' | Jeffersonville newlyweds searching for missing piece of their wedding day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Losing something irreplaceable can feel defeating, but a newlywed couple in Jeffersonville is not giving up the fight to find something important missing from their wedding day. While the wedding dress might be a small detail for many, the dress Baylee Jones picked helped plan her...
WLKY.com
Louisville nomination for 'Best Riverwalk in the USA' could mean boost for tourism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Waterfront Park is in the running to be named the USA's best Riverwalk. This is the 3rd time the park has been nominated, finishing in 6th in 2021 and 4th in 2022. In 2023, officials hope to take the top spot. Ashley Smith, director of...
WLKY.com
Dog day care in Butchertown vandalized for 3rd time in matter of weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of a Butchertown dog day care is cleaning up once again after his business was vandalized for the third time in a matter of weeks. Surveillance cameras captured a man throwing rocks through the door and windows of Camp Fur Kids. The place was...
District 13 Metro Council member wants to bring ‘shared focus’ to South End
Metro Council member Dan Seum, Jr. wants to see new development projects and infrastructure improvements in southwest Louisville, an area he says city government has forgotten.
WLKY.com
Mayor Greenberg issues challenge to business leaders in quest to reduce violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg is challenging the city's business leaders to help him combat violent crime by donating to or volunteering for organizations that seek to reduce poverty. Hear more from Greenberg in the player above. "Far too many of our youth have gotten trapped in...
WLKY.com
Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
quicksie983.com
Proposed Second Elizabethtown Chick-Fil-A Design To Be Reviewed Tonight
The City of Elizabethtown Planning and Development Commission will be reviewing the Commercial Design plan for a proposed second Chick-Fil-A coming to town this evening. After the presentation of the design, a vote will be taken. The proposed location of the new Chick-Fil-A restaurant is at the former Ryan’s Steakhouse on Executive Drive and is expected to open in 2024, if approved.
wdrb.com
Fatal Elizabethtown accident raises question: Who makes sure tall signs are safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Denny’s restaurant sign that partially toppled in high winds last week wasn’t particularly out of place in Elizabethtown, Ky. — nor along most any interstate exit in the country. The 2,600-pound projectile landed on a car in the parking lot below...
