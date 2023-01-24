ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Neighbors look forward to redevelopment of Merchant's Ice Tower in Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing tall above Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood, the long-vacant Merchant's Ice Tower has lured vandals, homeless people, and drug users for years, neighbors say. Sometimes, they toss bricks and other debris from the top of the 12-story building, occasionally smashing a car windshield. That's why nearby residents...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville youth detention center to reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing to reopen the youth detention center in Louisville. The Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center on La Grange Road has been closed since November for repairs to the fire alarm system and other safety improvements. Next week, the state will reopen one of the living...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The Bridal Suite of Louisville files for bankruptcy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A Jeffersontown retailer has closed amid a bankruptcy filing,according to Louisville Business First. The Bridal Suite of Louisville, a bridal shop at 9948 Linn Station Road, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division, on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Proposed Second Elizabethtown Chick-Fil-A Design To Be Reviewed Tonight

The City of Elizabethtown Planning and Development Commission will be reviewing the Commercial Design plan for a proposed second Chick-Fil-A coming to town this evening. After the presentation of the design, a vote will be taken. The proposed location of the new Chick-Fil-A restaurant is at the former Ryan’s Steakhouse on Executive Drive and is expected to open in 2024, if approved.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

