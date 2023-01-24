ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

yumadailynews.com

Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise

ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
SURPRISE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant

Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant. On January 25, 2023, at approximately 6:43 A.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue upon the report of a possible Burglary in progress. Officers learned that the homeowner had called stating that while nobody was home at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 more arsons reported in Molotov cocktail spree in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are asking the public for help after two more Molotov cocktails were used in the city, bringing the total to four in January. The latest arson incident was reported on Saturday around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Campo Italian near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura. No one was hurt, and no vehicles were damaged. Just four days before, on Jan. 17, police said a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a car at Postino Highland near Scottsdale and Camelback roads, the second time the fiery weapon was used on a car at the restaurant. Officers say there was minor damage to the car’s door but no one was hurt.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam

Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub to undercover officers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man is facing charges after a real tiger cub was listed for sale on social media for $25,000. Phoenix police say Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested on Monday after a deal was made to sell the young tiger to undercover officers for a reduced price of $20,000. Police later served a warrant at Castro-Alcaraz’s home on Carson Road, near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. In addition to the tiger, an American alligator and a dozen snapping turtles were also seized.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa man and relative charged with multiple counts of tax fraud

PHOENIX — An East Valley man and his relative were found guilty for their roles in conspiracies to defraud the IRS and commit wire fraud on Wednesday, officials said. Walid Khater of Mesa, 37, and Omar Khater of New Jersey, 32, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and one count of aggravated identity theft, the U.S. District Court of New Jersey said in a press release.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former Glendale cop pleads guilty in taser case

GLENDALE, AZ — A former Glendale police officer criminally charged for kicking and tasering a handcuffed man in the groin has pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Matthew Schneider, who avoided jail time and probation, had been facing three felony aggravated assault charges. The former...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Experts weigh in on possibility of housing crash in the Phoenix area

Experts weigh in on possibility of housing crash in the Phoenix area
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Consumer Reports explains if popular supplements are necessary for health

Consumer Reports explains if popular supplements are necessary for health
PHOENIX, AZ

