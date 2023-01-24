Read full article on original website
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your NeighborhoodSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Federal agent from Mesa loses job, pay for doing side gigs while on duty
PHOENIX — A federal agent from Mesa lost his job and has to repay more than $130,000 in salary because he drove for Amazon, Uber and Lyft while on duty, authorities said Tuesday. A U.S. District Court judge in Phoenix recently ordered Sean M. Nelson, 44, to pay $133,999...
Federal agent from Mesa ordered to pay $133K after caught using gov't car to drive for Lyft, Uber
MESA, Ariz. — A former Homeland Security agent from Arizona has been ordered to pay the federal government money he earned while using his work vehicle to drive for Uber and Lyft. Sean M. Nelson, 44, of Mesa was sentenced last week to two years of federal probation after...
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?
The family of an Arizona man filed a federal lawsuit against a Maricopa County jail for his death in the hands of its law enforcement officers. The lawsuit alleges that the officers used excessive force, causing the death of 31-year-old Akeem Terrell.
Murder suspect on the run arrested in Arizona
A 34-year-old man was arrested in Phoenix who was wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department for first-degree intentional homicide and for possessing a firearm as a felon. The post Murder suspect on the run arrested in Arizona appeared first on KYMA.
Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise
ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant
Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant. On January 25, 2023, at approximately 6:43 A.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue upon the report of a possible Burglary in progress. Officers learned that the homeowner had called stating that while nobody was home at...
Utility worker robbed at gunpoint in downtown Chandler, nearby school put on modified lockdown
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Several police units responded to an incident near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue on Thursday afternoon, forcing Chandler High School to go into a "modified lockdown." An armed suspect allegedly robbed a utility worker at gunpoint, police said. No one was injured and the suspect has...
2 more arsons reported in Molotov cocktail spree in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are asking the public for help after two more Molotov cocktails were used in the city, bringing the total to four in January. The latest arson incident was reported on Saturday around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Campo Italian near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura. No one was hurt, and no vehicles were damaged. Just four days before, on Jan. 17, police said a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a car at Postino Highland near Scottsdale and Camelback roads, the second time the fiery weapon was used on a car at the restaurant. Officers say there was minor damage to the car’s door but no one was hurt.
Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Experts weigh in on possibility of housing crash in the Phoenix area. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Phoenix man arrested for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub to undercover officers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man is facing charges after a real tiger cub was listed for sale on social media for $25,000. Phoenix police say Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested on Monday after a deal was made to sell the young tiger to undercover officers for a reduced price of $20,000. Police later served a warrant at Castro-Alcaraz’s home on Carson Road, near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. In addition to the tiger, an American alligator and a dozen snapping turtles were also seized.
Advocates push for justice for kids in state system after 2 teens found dead in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley advocates and families are demanding change after two teen girls were found dead this week after running away from a state group home in Mesa. “About four years ago we had to place our youngest in out-of-home care,” said Alisa Zoccoli, a mother of six boys.
Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
Mesa man and relative charged with multiple counts of tax fraud
PHOENIX — An East Valley man and his relative were found guilty for their roles in conspiracies to defraud the IRS and commit wire fraud on Wednesday, officials said. Walid Khater of Mesa, 37, and Omar Khater of New Jersey, 32, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and one count of aggravated identity theft, the U.S. District Court of New Jersey said in a press release.
Former Glendale cop pleads guilty in taser case
GLENDALE, AZ — A former Glendale police officer criminally charged for kicking and tasering a handcuffed man in the groin has pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Matthew Schneider, who avoided jail time and probation, had been facing three felony aggravated assault charges. The former...
Experts weigh in on possibility of housing crash in the Phoenix area
Man wanted for Wisconsin murder arrested in Phoenix
The U.S. Marshals Arizona announced that 34-year-old Brandon Gladney was arrested on Tuesday after being on the run for two years.
Family gives new details in couple's murder after suspect killed in shootout
State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to ease the financial pain many renters are facing. He introduced SB 1184, which would eliminate the rent tax. Arizona men to perform sign language at the Super Bowl. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Mesa native and oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur will perform...
Murder suspect killed by police had recent felony arrest involving victim
PHOENIX — In 72 hours, police say Leroy Malone murdered two young parents, drove across multiple states, shot three police officers after a traffic stop, and then died in a shootout with law enforcement. On Sunday, January 22, Phoenix PD said Malone shot and killed 28-year-old Cameron Brown and...
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Finds New Inmates Attempting to Sneak Suspected Fentanyl into Jail System
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced last week that it had made multiple discoveries of suspected fentanyl pills being smuggled by newly booked inmates into the Intake, Transfer, and Release Facility (ITRF). “This week alone MCSO detention officers have seized approximately 260 pills in the jail system, suspected...
Consumer Reports explains if popular supplements are necessary for health
