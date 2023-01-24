ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 4

Keith Fritz
2d ago

It doesn't look good for this company with trying to figure out away to forced the state to come back to them.I bet that it will affect the companies stock rating. Along with the news accounts that other companies can use against them to show how this company acted towards one of their own clients. I believe that it's going to have a bad taste in people's minds to use this company for anything.

Reply
2
Related
triad-city-beat.com

Here comes the legislative long session. What does that mean for K-12 education?

This story was originally published by Education NC. Story by Alex Granados. While the 2023 long session of the General Assembly officially kicked off earlier this month, Wednesday is the day that lawmakers really get to work. With legislators poised to develop a budget for the next two years, education...
WSOC Charlotte

NC doctor files lawsuit aiming to strike down state’s restriction to certain abortion pills

CHARLOTTE — A lawsuit filed by a doctor in North Carolina may impact nationwide access to certain abortion pills. According to ABC News, a North Carolina doctor has filed a lawsuit against the state to strike down their restrictions on an abortion pill known as mifepristone, a single pill that terminates a pregnancy by stopping the production of the hormone progesterone.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS 17

COVID-19 in NC: Cases, hospital admissions keep dropping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another week of big drops in North Carolina’s key COVID-19 numbers. New cases were down 15 percent, hospital admissions fell by 18 percent and there were roughly half as many COVID particles in the state’s wastewater during the week of Jan. 15-21 than there were the week before, according to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
gamblingnews.com

North Carolina Could Support 9 Casinos as It Looks into Gambling

There are currently a limited number of gambling options for residents of North Carolina. The state offers raffles, charitable bingo, as well as casino gambling, which is restricted to the three Indian casinos on tribal land in the state. Those locations offer not only casino games, but sports wagering as well. Still, the activity is restricted to retail betting only.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

ECU Health closing sites across ENC

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA — ECU Health announced adjustments to multiple sites that included closing some. According to a release from ECU Health, they are making a number of adjustments to their care delivery system designed to help the organization adapt to a rapidly-changing health care environment while creating clinical and operational efficiencies needed to ensure the immediate and long-term sustainability of the health system. The rural health system ended the 2022 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022) with an operating margin of -2% ($46 million loss) primarily driven by financial pressures including a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients as well as labor costs for travel staff.
WASHINGTON STATE
rhinotimes.com

Boom Supersonic To Make Major Announcement Thursday, Jan. 26

Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The notification states, “Boom Supersonic will celebrate an Overture milestone.”. Overture is the supersonic passenger jet that Boom is developing. An indication that the announcement is major is that...
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

NC state taxes can be used to support wildlife funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina residents interested in donating to the conservation and management of the state's wildlife can do so using their state income tax refund. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is requesting that anyone who files a 2022 North Carolina state tax return consider donating a portion of their refund to the NC Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund.
FOX8 News

Company cited, fined over North Carolina airport worker’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A company has been fined and cited over a worker’s death last year, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Charlotte-based Rosendin Electric Inc. will have to pay $14,502 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, the department said. “The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Unclaimed NCCash check helps North Carolina sheriffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association was the recipient of some good news today from State Treasurer Dale Folwell and his staff in the Unclaimed Property Division. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell presented a check from the NCCash Program to the Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

North Carolina Ferry Division hiring for a range of jobs from general utility worker to experienced boat captains

The North Carolina Ferry Division is hosting four career events to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard. State Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas said they want to show potential applicants that there is a wide range of career opportunities beyond piloting boats, including trades like welders, electricians, pipefitters and painters.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy