Here's the full list of 2023 Oscar nominees
Here are the nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards in all categories, announced live Tuesday from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills.
Oscar Snubs and Surprises 2023: Tom Cruise and Viola Davis Are Out, Paul Mescal and Ana de Armas Are In
The 2023 Oscar nominations are here, and it wouldn’t be the Oscar nominations if there weren’t a bunch of people on Twitter getting really mad at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, hosted by Riz Ahmed & Allison Williams, which you can watch on the Oscars YouTube page. Eligible films for the 2023 Oscars include titles released from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and had to have at least a 7-day qualifying run in theaters in a major U.S. city during that time. The 2022 movie...
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
CNET
Oscars 2023 Nominations List: Best Picture, Actor, Actress and More
The nominees for the 2023 Oscars awards were announced on Tuesday, with actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams presenting the nominations live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Good Morning America. Surprising no one, favorites The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All At Once and The...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Receives Five Oscar Nominations
2018's Black Panther opened the forbidden door between Marvel Studios and the Academy Awards, and 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is walking right through. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel received a total of five Oscar nominations, including the first-ever acting nod for Marvel Studios in the form of Angela Bassett's best supporting actress nod. Beyond Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for best original song, best costume design, make-up & hairstyling, and best visual effects. These five nominations are down from its predecessor, as 2018's Black Panther received seven total nods four years ago.
People
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars star Daisy Ridley's new movie gets rave first reviews
Fresh off its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying seems to have impressed some critics. Based on Kevin Armento's play Killers, and the subsequent short film, the movie follows Fran (played by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley), a young woman who is constantly thinking about dying.
CNBC
M&M's pulls 'spokescandies' amid right-wing outrage, before Super Bowl ad starring Maya Rudolph
Candy maker Mars said it is replacing its M&Ms "spokescandies" with actress Maya Rudolph after facing right-wing criticism. Rudolph will star in the candy brand's upcoming Super Bowl commercial. Conservatives, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson, claimed the makeovers the mascots got last year, including new shoes and personalities, were...
How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?
Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies
Pamela Anderson claims that Sylvester Stallone once propositioned her by offering her a house and car, but the Rocky actor denies the allegation. In her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, out Tuesday, the actress, 55, recounts a story when Stallone, 76, allegedly "offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,' " according to a report from the New York Post. Anderson says that she turned him down.
Who Is Melissa Rauch's Husband? He Plays a Significant Role in the 'Night Court' Reboot
Actor and comedian Melissa Rauch, who is best known for her role in The Big Bang Theory, makes her TV return in the new Night Court reboot. The highly anticipated series is a revival of the original series of the same name that aired from 1984 to 1992. Melissa plays...
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Had 'No Bad Intentions' When He Allegedly Flashed Her
Pamela Anderson is giving Tim Allen some grace. The 55-year-old actress and model made headlines this week thanks to an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, in which she claims that Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. “He opened his robe and flashed me...
‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Diana Rigg Was Reportedly the 1st Person to Do Kung Fu on Screen
Here's a look at 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg's breakout role in 'The Avengers,' where she was reportedly the first to perform kung fu on screen.
Dave Chappelle Confronts Anti-Trans Backlash, Says Protesters Threw Eggs at His Fans
Dave Chappelle released the second episode of his “The Midnight Miracle” podcast with co-hosts Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey and confronted the backlash that has surrounded him for years regarding jokes that many perceive as being anti-trans. Last July, Minneapolis’ First Avenue club cancelled a Chappelle comedy show due to the backlash. The venue apologized to the community for booking Chappelle and vowed to keep the club a “safe space.” “I guess apparently they had made a pledge to the public at large that they would make their club a safe space for all people, and that they would ban...
11 best Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix movies don't have the best reputation — but these 11 films are critically-acclaimed triumphs that demand a space in your watchlist.
"Black Panther" actor Tenoch Huerta calls out Hollywood colorism
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" breakout star Tenoch Huerta called out colorism in the film and television industry during an event at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah this past weekend. Details: Huerta, who made the remarks at a Latinx House event, said Latinos with lighter complexions are cast more often...
SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List
The Screen Actors Guild unveiled nominations Wednesday for its 29th annual SAG Awards as the movie awards season arrives full-steam, coming the same week as last night’s Golden Globes and Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards. Related Story SAG Awards Find A New Home On Netflix in 2024; This Year's Show Will Stream On YouTube Related Story How To Watch 2023 SAG Awards Nominations: Ashley Park & Haley Lu Richardson Set To Announce Related Story SAG Awards 2023: No TV Home Yet For The Annual Fete The marquee ensemble film award category this year features Paramount’s Babylon, Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal’s...
Betty Sturm, Actress in ‘The World’s Greatest Sinner,’ Dies at 89
Betty Sturm, who played a follower of Timothy Carey’s cult leader in the infamous Frank Zappa-scored The World’s Greatest Sinner, died Sunday of Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Clinton, New Jersey, her son, William Winckler, announced. She was 89. Carey wrote, directed, produced and starred as an insurance salesman who transforms himself into the dictatorial God Hilliard in The World’s Greatest Sinner (1962). The film has rarely been seen in theaters and is perhaps best known for its Zappa connection. Martin Scorsese is said to be a fan.More from The Hollywood ReporterYoshio Yoda, Actor on 'McHale's Navy,' Dies at 88Deborah...
Oscar Nominations 2023: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Nope to Tom Cruise to RRR
The reason to tune in every Oscar nominations morning isn’t to enjoy the presenters fumbling their way through a long list of names (though a highlight of Tuesday’s announcement was the delightful Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams getting the giggles over Animated Short Film nominee My Year of Dicks). No, the reason to get excited is to see what kind of curveballs the Academy Awards have thrown into this year’s awards season, from overlooking great dramatic achievements to recognizing artists who we thought might have gone ignored.
