ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Jazz Jennings's Parents Are Almost Empty Nesters Now on 'I Am Jazz'

When I Am Jazz premiered on TLC in 2015, viewers had a lot more questions other than where the show is filmed. But now that it has been on for almost eight seasons and fans have gotten to know Jazz Jennings and her family, many are curious about where I Am Jazz is filmed, how long it takes to shoot a season, and what the future holds for the TLC series.
ARKANSAS STATE
People

My 600-Lb. Life Stars Face Life-or-Death Decisions in Latest Season: 'I'm Ready to Change My Life'

A new season of My 600-Lb. Life follows a year in the lives of a group of morbidly obese individuals as they attempt to turn their lives around My 600-Lb. Life is back for season 11, and the stakes are high for a group of morbidly obese people who wish to turn their lives around. Each episode follows a year in the lives of these individuals, as they get candid about their food addictions, the resulting struggles and their journeys to a healthier life. "When I start eating, I get this high off of it," Chris...
Ingram Atkinson

Parents Refuse to Abort Severely Deformed Baby, Two Years Later He's a Thriving, Happy Child

When Sarah Heller and her partner Chris Eidam discovered that their unborn child, Brody, had a severe lip and cleft palate, they were faced with a difficult decision. Despite the potential challenges, they refused to consider abortion and decided to welcome their son into the world. Two years later, Brody is a happy and healthy little boy, and his parents couldn't be more proud of him.
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd's Suicide Prompted By Singing Struggles: 'She Started Losing Her Voice 10 Years Ago'

Before Naomi Judd took her own life this past April, the music icon was very transparent about her mental health battle, which included bipolar disorder, depression and PTSD. But the newly uncovered police report from the day of her death revealed she was also privately struggling career-wise."Naomi had started losing her voice 10-12 years ago," the Williamson County Sheriff's deputy's notes, which were obtained by Radar, stated. "She probably doesn’t have one now."NEW DETAILS: ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUGS BLAMED IN NAOMI JUDD DEATH, AS IT EMERGES SHE BATTLED INSECURITIES OVER APPEARANCEThe officer also said she "was high drama" after it was announced...
E! News

Actor Tyler Sanders’ Parents Speak Out After His Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Selena Gomez Reflects on Mental Health Struggles With New Initiative. Tyler Sanders' parents are raising awareness toward mental wellbeing. In statements obtained by E! News, David and Ginger Sanders mourned the loss of the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, who died from the effects of fentanyl on June 16. The 18-year-old's death has been ruled accidental, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, obtained by E! News.
extratv

Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62

Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
HAWAII STATE
Mary Duncan

Woman seeking divorce shocked to find she was never married because wedding officiant died before submitting paperwork

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed about getting married and what my wedding day would look like. The details have changed a bit over the years after romanticizing the traditional church wedding when I was young because those were the only kind I had ever attended.
Distractify

Gina Krasley of TLC's 'My 600-Lb. Life' Died at Age 30 — Details

Documenting one's weight loss journey for millions to see isn't an easy feat. For the people who go on TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, the stakes are significantly higher with the addition of a massive audience. Some feel the show is predatory and exists to take advantage of those in need while others see it as an opportunity to provide help folks might not normally have access to.
Distractify

Jen Shah Calls Out ‘RHOSLC’ Star Angie Katsanevas for Racism

It's finally arrived: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion is here — and the mess just got messier. On Jan. 23, two days before Part 1 of the highly anticipated reunion, RHOLSC newcomer Angie Katsanevas was caught socializing with a man wearing hateful “White Lives Matter” apparel. She then shared a statement on her Instagram story the following day, only to be called out minutes later by co-star (and criminal) Jen Shah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Distractify

Netflix’s ‘Against the Ropes’ Is Exciting Wrestling Fans, but Where Was the Series Filmed?

Netflix viewers have wasted no time getting in the ring with Against the Ropes, the streaming service's newest original series. Part comedy and part drama, the series focuses on family through the lens of the lucha libre world. Main character Angela has been released from prison after a six-year sentence, but when she returns home, she struggles to connect with her loved ones.
Distractify

Mikayla Nogueira and Mascara-Gate 2023 — The Controversy Explained

TikTok influencer Mikayla Nogueira is known for her thick accent, amazing looks, and sassy personality. More recently, though, she has been known for her controversy. Late last year, Mikayla got slammed for a TikTok in which she complained about being an influencer. And just last month, she was accused of Photoshopping her pictures and videos.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
31K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy