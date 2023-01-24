Read full article on original website
Related
Jazz Jennings's Parents Are Almost Empty Nesters Now on 'I Am Jazz'
When I Am Jazz premiered on TLC in 2015, viewers had a lot more questions other than where the show is filmed. But now that it has been on for almost eight seasons and fans have gotten to know Jazz Jennings and her family, many are curious about where I Am Jazz is filmed, how long it takes to shoot a season, and what the future holds for the TLC series.
My 600-Lb. Life Stars Face Life-or-Death Decisions in Latest Season: 'I'm Ready to Change My Life'
A new season of My 600-Lb. Life follows a year in the lives of a group of morbidly obese individuals as they attempt to turn their lives around My 600-Lb. Life is back for season 11, and the stakes are high for a group of morbidly obese people who wish to turn their lives around. Each episode follows a year in the lives of these individuals, as they get candid about their food addictions, the resulting struggles and their journeys to a healthier life. "When I start eating, I get this high off of it," Chris...
Parents Refuse to Abort Severely Deformed Baby, Two Years Later He's a Thriving, Happy Child
When Sarah Heller and her partner Chris Eidam discovered that their unborn child, Brody, had a severe lip and cleft palate, they were faced with a difficult decision. Despite the potential challenges, they refused to consider abortion and decided to welcome their son into the world. Two years later, Brody is a happy and healthy little boy, and his parents couldn't be more proud of him.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Naomi Judd's Suicide Prompted By Singing Struggles: 'She Started Losing Her Voice 10 Years Ago'
Before Naomi Judd took her own life this past April, the music icon was very transparent about her mental health battle, which included bipolar disorder, depression and PTSD. But the newly uncovered police report from the day of her death revealed she was also privately struggling career-wise."Naomi had started losing her voice 10-12 years ago," the Williamson County Sheriff's deputy's notes, which were obtained by Radar, stated. "She probably doesn’t have one now."NEW DETAILS: ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUGS BLAMED IN NAOMI JUDD DEATH, AS IT EMERGES SHE BATTLED INSECURITIES OVER APPEARANCEThe officer also said she "was high drama" after it was announced...
'1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Have Some Ideas About the Funeral in Season 4 and Who Died
There was a time on 1000-Lb Sisters that Tammy Slaton's family worried they would be planning her funeral. While she's been away at rehab, she lost a considerable amount of weight, but her journey to living a healthier lifestyle is far from over. And in a preview ahead of the Jan. 31 episode on TLC, the family attends a funeral, who dies on 1000-Lb Sisters?
LISTEN: Father describes 2-year-old son being swallowed, spit up by hippo
Iga Paul simply couldn't believe what he was being told. He said he'd never heard of a hippopotamus attacking a child before. It wasn't until he arrived at the place it happened -- when he saw the blood in the grass -- that he knew it was true.
Actor Tyler Sanders’ Parents Speak Out After His Cause of Death Revealed
Watch: Selena Gomez Reflects on Mental Health Struggles With New Initiative. Tyler Sanders' parents are raising awareness toward mental wellbeing. In statements obtained by E! News, David and Ginger Sanders mourned the loss of the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, who died from the effects of fentanyl on June 16. The 18-year-old's death has been ruled accidental, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, obtained by E! News.
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Randy Gonzalez, Father of the Enkyboys TikTok Duo, Has Died at Age 35
Randy Gonzalez of the beloved Enkyboys father-son TikTok duo has tragically passed away at the age of 35. On Jan. 25, after battling stage IV colon cancer for over a year, the social media star and loving father died in hospice care, according to TMZ. Here's what we know so far.
Woman seeking divorce shocked to find she was never married because wedding officiant died before submitting paperwork
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed about getting married and what my wedding day would look like. The details have changed a bit over the years after romanticizing the traditional church wedding when I was young because those were the only kind I had ever attended.
Rumors Surrounding Sandra Ali’s Marriage Surfaced Before Her WDIV Departure
On Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, Michigan news station WDIV-TV bid farewell to one of its longtime anchors, Sandra Ali. Sandra joined the network in 2010 and was Channel 4’s go-to person for the nightly weekend news. Sandra also appeared on CNN and Fox News while representing WDIV. "I'm moving...
Gina Krasley of TLC's 'My 600-Lb. Life' Died at Age 30 — Details
Documenting one's weight loss journey for millions to see isn't an easy feat. For the people who go on TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, the stakes are significantly higher with the addition of a massive audience. Some feel the show is predatory and exists to take advantage of those in need while others see it as an opportunity to provide help folks might not normally have access to.
Jen Shah Calls Out ‘RHOSLC’ Star Angie Katsanevas for Racism
It's finally arrived: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion is here — and the mess just got messier. On Jan. 23, two days before Part 1 of the highly anticipated reunion, RHOLSC newcomer Angie Katsanevas was caught socializing with a man wearing hateful “White Lives Matter” apparel. She then shared a statement on her Instagram story the following day, only to be called out minutes later by co-star (and criminal) Jen Shah.
Netflix’s ‘Against the Ropes’ Is Exciting Wrestling Fans, but Where Was the Series Filmed?
Netflix viewers have wasted no time getting in the ring with Against the Ropes, the streaming service's newest original series. Part comedy and part drama, the series focuses on family through the lens of the lucha libre world. Main character Angela has been released from prison after a six-year sentence, but when she returns home, she struggles to connect with her loved ones.
Kenny's Voice Actor in 'High on Life' Faces Serious Charges — Could He Be Recast?
For those familiar with the adult animated show Rick and Morty, the first-person shooter game High on Life adopts more than just a few of its comedic quips. That's due to the strange and talkative weapons known as Gatlians in the game that mimic similar humorous points from the TV series.
Why Hasn't Jane Tennant's Daughter Been on 'NCIS: Hawaii' This Season? Here's What We Know
Season 2 of CBS’s hit show NCIS: Hawai'i continues to captivate fans of the NCIS universe. The series follows a team of naval criminal investigators who operate in Hawaii. Vanessa Lachey stars as Jane Tennant, the Special Agent in Charge. In Season 1 of the crime-fighting drama, we were...
1619 Project Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones's Husband Is Accomplished in His Own Right
The name Nikole Hannah-Jones rings bells in the journalism field. The 46-year-old has long been praised for her work in the investigative journalism field. Nikole is the proud recipient of not one, but 18 awards for her talents — including the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for her work in the 1619 Project.
Mikayla Nogueira and Mascara-Gate 2023 — The Controversy Explained
TikTok influencer Mikayla Nogueira is known for her thick accent, amazing looks, and sassy personality. More recently, though, she has been known for her controversy. Late last year, Mikayla got slammed for a TikTok in which she complained about being an influencer. And just last month, she was accused of Photoshopping her pictures and videos.
Crystal Reed Previously Dated Her 'Teen Wolf' Co-Star — Is She Dating Anyone Now?
Allison Argent has returned from the dead in Teen Wolf: The Movie and fans of the franchise couldn’t be happier. Played by Gotham actress Crystal Reed, the character was previously killed off of the MTV series. Upon her return, fans are dying to know more about her dating life....
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
31K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0