ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsop.com

MAIN EVENT LOOMS IN CIRCUIT RETURN TO TUNICA

Tunica, Mississippi (January 25, 2023) - The World Series of Poker Circuit has returned to the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi, for another round of action after two successful stops here last year. Tunica has been a staple on the WSOP Circuit as this marking its 21st stop dating all...
TUNICA, MS
actionnews5.com

South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January. They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m. It will be at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Inventive fun: check out the traveling Rube Goldberg exhibit at the Children's Museum of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Art meets engineering at a new exhibit at the Children's Museum of Memphis: Rube Goldberg’s The World of Hilarious Invention. “It’s one of the first STEAM focused traveling exhibits that we’ve had and there’s a ton of opportunities here for kids to learn while they are having fun,” said Caroline Parkes, P.R. and Communications Manager at CMOM.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Now Hiring | Memphis Zoo hosts job fairs in February

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is hosting two upcoming job fairs as it says it plans to add more than 150 team members for the spring season. The fairs will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those taking part are asked to bring an ID and be prepared to interview. The zoo said participants can show the image below to the parking attendant and gate staff when they arrive.
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

Five pieces of expert advice for Memphis renters

From unfair eviction proceedings to landlords who don’t make essential repairs, there is plenty broken about housing in Memphis. To complement our frequent reporting on these subjects, MLK50: Justice Through Journalism partnered with the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis and Memphis Public Interest Law Center to host our first renter-focused event, “Navigating Memphis’ Broken Rental System,” on Jan. 17. We gathered four of Memphis’ preeminent housing experts and about 35 Memphians from across the city at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library for discussion.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Danny Green looks to play February 1 for first time with Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Danny Green said he's looking to suit up for the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time Wednesday, February 1 against the Portland Trailblazers. Green made the statement on his podcast, "Inside the Green Room," Wednesday, January 25. The 35-year-old guard has been out since May 2022, when he went down with tears to the anterior and lateral ligaments in his left knee during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols case stirs up memories of 1971 death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Commissioner and well-known civil rights attorney is commending Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis after firing five Memphis police officers in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. Former longtime Shelby County Commissioner Walter Bailey Jr. has been a big part of Memphis history. He’s worked to fight […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy