MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is hosting two upcoming job fairs as it says it plans to add more than 150 team members for the spring season. The fairs will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those taking part are asked to bring an ID and be prepared to interview. The zoo said participants can show the image below to the parking attendant and gate staff when they arrive.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO