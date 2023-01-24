Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
5 Former Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder Of Tyre NicholsDaily DigestMemphis, TN
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Related
wsop.com
MAIN EVENT LOOMS IN CIRCUIT RETURN TO TUNICA
Tunica, Mississippi (January 25, 2023) - The World Series of Poker Circuit has returned to the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi, for another round of action after two successful stops here last year. Tunica has been a staple on the WSOP Circuit as this marking its 21st stop dating all...
Justin J. Pearson wins Tennessee District 86 election, filling the late Rep. Barbara Cooper's seat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The special election to fill the seat of the late Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper in the Tennessee House of Representatives came to a close Tuesday, with Memphis social justice activist Justin J. Pearson declared the winner. The Tennessee District 86 special election was held Tuesday,...
actionnews5.com
South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January. They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m. It will be at...
Memphis, state and national leaders weigh in on Tyre Nichols' death at the hands of Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop sparked outrage throughout the country Thursday, as murder charges were announced against former officers Desmond Mills Jr., Emmit Martin III, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith.
Funeral services set for Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Funeral services have been announced for beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion. Dr. Champion will lie in repose Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E. at 538 Martin Luther King Blvd. The Homegoing celebration is set for Monday, Jan. 30, at Mt. Olive Cathedral at noon.
Inventive fun: check out the traveling Rube Goldberg exhibit at the Children's Museum of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Art meets engineering at a new exhibit at the Children's Museum of Memphis: Rube Goldberg’s The World of Hilarious Invention. “It’s one of the first STEAM focused traveling exhibits that we’ve had and there’s a ton of opportunities here for kids to learn while they are having fun,” said Caroline Parkes, P.R. and Communications Manager at CMOM.
St. Jude opens first treatment, staff free floor dedicated to leisure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital opened its new Family Commons space Monday, Jan. 23, finding yet another way to provide relief for families and patients whose lives are interrupted by cancer. The new addition is the size of a football field, St. Jude said. The 45,000...
Now Hiring | Memphis Zoo hosts job fairs in February
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is hosting two upcoming job fairs as it says it plans to add more than 150 team members for the spring season. The fairs will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those taking part are asked to bring an ID and be prepared to interview. The zoo said participants can show the image below to the parking attendant and gate staff when they arrive.
Five pieces of expert advice for Memphis renters
From unfair eviction proceedings to landlords who don’t make essential repairs, there is plenty broken about housing in Memphis. To complement our frequent reporting on these subjects, MLK50: Justice Through Journalism partnered with the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis and Memphis Public Interest Law Center to host our first renter-focused event, “Navigating Memphis’ Broken Rental System,” on Jan. 17. We gathered four of Memphis’ preeminent housing experts and about 35 Memphians from across the city at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library for discussion.
Memphis students share feelings with city leaders about Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The impacts of police violence and brutality may not be a lesson you think is typically taught in middle school. But after the death of Tyre Nichols, one Memphis teacher said her students spent the day learning about what happened and writing letters about how they were feeling.
19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
Dining with droids: Robot waiters deployed in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have been out to eat in East Memphis recently, you may have witnessed the first signs of the robot uprising. There is no need to panic, though, because these robots are built to serve food, not kill. The cyber servers at El Porton on...
Briarcrest Christian School mourns death of beloved Varsity volleyball coach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Briarcrest Christian School is mourning the death of beloved varsity volleyball coach Carrie Yerty. The school announced Wednesday the death of Yerty, who had recently retired after coaching at the school since 2016. A BCS spokesperson tells us Yerty had been fighting cancer before her death.
Attorneys for Tyre Nichols' family call for an end to Memphis Police SCORPION Squads
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The attorneys representing Tyre Nichols' family in the aftermath of the 29-year-old's death at the hands of Memphis Police penned an open letter to the Memphis Police Department Thursday, calling for an end to SCORPION Squads and similar policing. In the letter, Crump said the five...
Family of Tyre Nichols joins candlelight vigil at Memphis Skatepark in honor of Tyre
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two weeks after their son died at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, the family of Tyre Nichols and members of the Memphis community remembered him with a candlelight vigil at a Memphis skatepark. The vigil was held at Tobey Skatepark in Memphis at 7...
Danny Green looks to play February 1 for first time with Memphis Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Danny Green said he's looking to suit up for the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time Wednesday, February 1 against the Portland Trailblazers. Green made the statement on his podcast, "Inside the Green Room," Wednesday, January 25. The 35-year-old guard has been out since May 2022, when he went down with tears to the anterior and lateral ligaments in his left knee during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Tyre Nichols case stirs up memories of 1971 death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Commissioner and well-known civil rights attorney is commending Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis after firing five Memphis police officers in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. Former longtime Shelby County Commissioner Walter Bailey Jr. has been a big part of Memphis history. He’s worked to fight […]
localmemphis.com
'Unbelievable Mess:' Parkway Village illegal dumping site too much for neighborhood cleanup, activist says they need bulldozers
MEMPHIS, Tenn — There was supposed to be a neighborhood cleanup on Saturday at an empty lot in the Parkway Village neighborhood. But when volunteers got there, it was so much worse than they imagined and the group went to clean up a different illegal dumping site. Long-time Memphis...
2023 Mardi Gras Pegasus Ball helps tackle domestic violence in LGBTQ+ community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a time where anti-LGBTQ legislation is on the rise, one Memphis organization is making sure the Mid-South community is protected. In the early 60s, gay krewes were created in New Orleans to create a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community during Mardi Gras, free of police intimidation and mob violence.
How do you get updates from the City of Memphis? Take this survey to let leaders know
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is asking residents to take part in a survey on how it should share news and updates with the public. The City Communications Division said the survey will help it better identify the preferred communication channels and interests of folks in Memphis.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 1