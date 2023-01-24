Plans to build a luxury resort in a fire-prone area of southeastern Lake County are moving forward. The California Attorney General’s Office has dropped its objections to the Guenoc Valley ultraluxury resort and residential project. This comes after its developers made concessions related to wildfire risk, evacuation safety and greenhouse gas emissions. Plans call for the so-called “luxury international destination resort” being built on 25 square miles of fire-prone land east of Middletown. It would feature five boutique hotels, about 600 rooms and resort apartments, and 14-hundred residential villas. It would also include a golf course, polo fields, a spa, wellness facilities, an equestrian center, and high-end commercial and retail services.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO