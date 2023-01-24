ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

Willits News

UPD: Washington State man arrested for multiple acts of vandalism in Ukiah

A man from Washington State was arrested this week for allegedly damaging several businesses by throwing rocks through their windows early Wednesday, the Ukiah Police Department reported. According to the UPD, around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 25 it was reported that a man vandalized several businesses on North State Street: Big...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Willits Cannabusiness Targeted by Armed Robbers Under Investigation

The following is a press release issued by the Willits Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 22nd, 2023 at about 12:30pm, Willits Police Department (WPD) Officers were detailed to the...
WILLITS, CA
krcrtv.com

Willits police looking for suspects connected to robbery of alleged cannabis business

WILLITS, Calif. — The Willits Police Department is on the lookout for five suspects they say robbed a home at gunpoint, stealing pounds of processed marijuana bud. According to the WPD, on Jan. 22, officers were made aware of a potential robbery near Creekside Drive and responded to the scene and discovered a marijuana-related business being operated out of the residence.
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE 8:05 p.m.: Photos] As 5 p.m. Deadline Passes, Residents of Creekside Cabins Block Bridge, Traffic Backs Up on 101

As CHP officers call for backup, residents of the embattled Creekside Cabins block the bridge that provides the only entrance and exit to area north of Willits. The temporary bridge was scheduled to be closed at 5 p.m. after being installed yesterday morning and removed at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Any resident still on the property after 5 p.m. would be guilty of a misdemeanor.
WILLITS, CA
The Mendocino Voice

County may sue Creekside landlord; move-out begins via temporary bridge

WILLITS, CA, 1/25/23 — Move-out has begun for residents of Creekside Cabins & RV Resort, as a temporary bridge has been installed crossing the sinkhole that opened Dec. 30 and blocked all ingress and egress to the property. Following Public Health’s declaration of a local health emergency due to “very high” levels of E. coli in the property’s water supply, on Tuesday night Mendocino County announced plans to pursue litigation against Creekside owner Teresa Thurman and her company, Houser Holdings, Inc.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Sunday Night Crash Near Covelo Results in Major Injuries—Drunk Driving Suspected

A single-vehicle collision on Sunday evening, January 22, 2022 southeast of Covelo left a driver hospitalized with major injuries. California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Clevenger confirmed the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Originally reported around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel located a vehicle approximately...
COVELO, CA
mendofever.com

‘Change Our Name’ Holds Essay Contest for Fort Bragg High School Students Offering Cash Prizes

The following is a press release from Change Our Name:. In a project designed to get Fort Bragg High School students thinking and writing about their school name, the grassroots community group Change Our Name announces an essay contest asking students to write on the subject “The Name of Fort Bragg High School Should be Changed” or “The Name of Fort Bragg High School Should Not be Changed.”
FORT BRAGG, CA
Willits News

First 5 Mendocino celebrates Positive Parenting Awareness Month

Every January, First 5 Mendocino uses Positive Parenting Awareness Month to educate local parents – and the organizations that support them – about the practices, programs, and services that can strengthen family relationships, increase parents’ confidence, and support children’s social, emotional and relational health and development.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Mendocino County asking residents to report storm damage

Mendocino County officials reported this week that they have “begun the transition from response to recovery” following the latest winter storms, and are asking the public to “self-report damage resulting from the severe weather storms that occurred from December 2022 to January 2023.”. In a press release,...
ksro.com

State Attorney General Drops Objections to Proposed Resort in Lake County

Plans to build a luxury resort in a fire-prone area of southeastern Lake County are moving forward. The California Attorney General’s Office has dropped its objections to the Guenoc Valley ultraluxury resort and residential project. This comes after its developers made concessions related to wildfire risk, evacuation safety and greenhouse gas emissions. Plans call for the so-called “luxury international destination resort” being built on 25 square miles of fire-prone land east of Middletown. It would feature five boutique hotels, about 600 rooms and resort apartments, and 14-hundred residential villas. It would also include a golf course, polo fields, a spa, wellness facilities, an equestrian center, and high-end commercial and retail services.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Bridge over sinkhole near Willits opens to residents of Creekside Cabins

As the process of moving dozens of residents from an RV park declared a “public health menace” by Mendocino County officials began Wednesday, a woman helping provide basic necessities to approximately 50 people living behind an impassable road for nearly a month said it was neither practical nor humane to expect most of them to leave their homes within two days.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

