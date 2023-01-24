ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Scores Her 1st Oscar Nomination With 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Song

By Jazmin Tolliver
From becoming a new mom to dropping an already iconic tra iler for her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, Rihanna has racked up an impressive list of wins recently. And now, she has one more.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that her single “Lift Me Up,” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, had earned a nomination for best original song, giving the singer her first Oscar nod.

“Lift Me Up” marked Rihanna’s first solo effort in over six years following the release of her eighth studio album, “Anti,” and her first track since featuring on PartyNextDoor’s song “Believe It” back in 2020.

The ballad, co-written with the singer Tems, previous Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson and “Wakanda Forever” director Ryan Coogler, was created to honor the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who starred in the original 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther,” died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer .

In addition to the Rihanna track, other nominations for best original song include Diane Warren’s “Applause” from the film “Tell It Like a Woman”; Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”; and Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne’s “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The moving tune also landed the seven-time Grammy winner a nomination for this year’s Golden Globes . Last month, the pop star celebrated the news on Twitter.

“God be showin out!” she tweeted , alongside emojis of a heart and praying hands.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Academy Awards ceremony is set for March 12. In the meantime, fans can catch Rihanna lighting up the stage at the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Check out a complete list of this year’s Oscar nominees here .

