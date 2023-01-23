Read full article on original website
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.28MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 10.05MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease...
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Kellogg Company (K)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.33MM shares of Kellogg Company (K). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 25.79MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.47% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights S&P Global, MarketAxess, Penske Automotive, Citizens Community Bancorp and Franklin Electric
Chicago, IL – January 27, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: S&P Global SPGI, MarketAxess MKTX, Penske Automotive Group PAG, Citizens Community Bancorp CZWI and Franklin Electric Co. FELE.
SNDL Starts 2023 With a Key Acquisition: Is It a Game Changer?
Consolidation is inevitable in the cannabis industry, where many companies are struggling to grow and turn a profit. SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) has made acquisitions a key part of its strategy in recent years. By doing so, it has been able to transform its business from being just a marijuana grower to both a pot and alcohol retailer. And it has already begun 2023 with a new acquisition that should boost its sales yet again, but is it enough to make the stock a buy?
Why Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $32.93, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock Down 2.8% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.91, up from $1.54 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. A rise in net interest income (NII) on higher loan balance and rising rates were major tailwinds during the...
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ITUB - 1/27/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA (ADR) (ITUB). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ITUB rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
Zacks.com featured highlights include Navios Maritime Partners, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aegon, Cowen and Sanofi
Chicago, IL – January 26, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE, Aegon N.V. AEG, Cowen Inc. COWN and Sanofi SNY. 5 Value Stocks with Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now. Price-to-earnings (P/E), given its inherent...
Top Dividend Stocks To Buy Today? 3 To Know
To kick off, dividend stocks are a type of stock that pays out a portion of the company’s profits to shareholders on a regular basis. These payments, known as dividends, can provide a steady stream of income for investors. With that, dividend investing is the strategy of focusing on stocks that pay dividends, in order to generate a consistent return on investment.
SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RWO
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (Symbol: RWO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.28, changing hands as high as $44.48 per share. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Will TC Energy (TRP) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? TC Energy (TRP), which belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the...
Should You Buy Graco (GGG) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Graco GGG may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Graco is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision...
Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tenaris S.A. (TS) closed at $35.40, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Olin's (OLN) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag
Olin Corporation OLN posted a profit of $196.6 million or $1.43 per share in fourth-quarter 2022, down from $306.6 million or $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. The chemical maker’s revenues fell roughly 19% year over year to $1,977 million...
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) closed at $21.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the mining company had...
Why Grid Dynamics (GDYN) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Grid Dynamics (GDYN), which belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the...
BP (BP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $36.32, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and...
