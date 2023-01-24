Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Minnesota Plow Truck Busted Taking Out Someone’s Garbage Cans
I do not envy plow truck drivers at all they have a very difficult job where they are sometimes out driving in horrible conditions. They are out driving during blizzards with massive wind gusts and very little visibility trying to clear up the snow so we average citizens can get around.
Injury Crash on I-90 in Mower County
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to an injury crash on I-90 in Mower County this afternoon. The official report on the incident indicates 61-year-old Nestor Castro was driving a pickup west on I-90 when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. The crash was reported at about 2:15 PM near the Elkton exit east of Austin.
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
Wind Chill Advisory Tonight & Monday Morning for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for all of southern Minnesota in effect from 2:00 am overnight tonight through 10:00 am Monday morning. Overnight wind chills as low as -25 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. This Wind Child Advisory...
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
KAAL-TV
Man injured in a snowmobile accident
A 30-year-old man was riding a snowmobile with a group on Friday when he lost control and was thrown from his snowmobile. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, his condition is unknown at this time, but authorities believe his injuries were not life-threatening. There were no signs of...
KEYC
Collision on State Hwy 13
BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A two-car collision on Minnesota Highway 13 has left a man with life-threatening injuries. It happened Thursday in the early morning at around 3 a.m. near Blooming Grove Township. A vehicle driven by Sebastian Robert Schumacher. 28, of Waseca was heading northbound when it...
lakesarearadio.net
Hutchinson Teen Wins New Truck With 9.75 lb Walleye At Brained Ice Fishing Tournament
BRAINERD, MN (KDLM) – Despite Saturday’s freezing temperatures, nearly 12,000 ice fishermen made their way to Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake near Brainerd for the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Since 1991, the tournament has raised more than $4.5 million dollars for 75 different charities and non-profits.
krwc1360.com
Slippery Roads Result in Two Wednesday Crashes on Highway 22
Slippery conditions due to some brief snow and ice on Wednesday resulted in two separate single-vehicle crashes on Highway 22 in neighboring counties. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that around 3:40 PM, a Jeep Cherokee ran off southbound Highway 22 near the intersection with Highway 7 in McLeod County. Officials say the vehicle rolled over in the ditch.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash near the town of Bowdon, ND in Wells County. The Highway Patrol says the body of a 67-year-old man from Jackson, Minnesota was found around 5 p.m. on January 25. There are no details...
Minnesota Man Critically Injured in Crash on Rural Highway
Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - An early-morning crash left a Waseca man with severe injuries. The State Patrol says the head-on collision occurred around 3:25 AM on Highway 13 just north of Waseca. 28-year-old Sebastian Schumacher was headed north when his car collided with a southbound car driven by another Waeca man.
State Patrol Investigating Injury Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on I-90 in Winona County Thursday morning. The state incident report describes the crash as a rollover. It occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. about two miles west of the Winona exit. Troopers say a pick-up...
kilrradio.com
Jackson, MN Man Killed in North Dakota Snowmobile Crash
(Bowdon, ND)--A Jackson, Minnesota man was killed in snowmobile accident Wednesday in central North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash occurred 10 miles southeast of Bowdon, in Wells County. The body of a 67-year-old man from Jackson, Minnesota was found around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday. There were no...
KEYC
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety arrest a man after a pursuit along Madison Avenue on Thursday. At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by 46-year-old Jeffrey Pooley. Pooley was following another vehicle along Madison Avenue. According to Public Safety, Pooley believed...
Video: Driver flies into air after getting struck by car in Shoreview
SHOREVIEW, Minn. -- What started as a simple spinout in Shoreview quickly became much more serious.Video shows a driver come around a curve and slide off into a ditch on Interstate 694. The driver can then be seen getting out of their car and checking for damage. Seven minutes later, another car comes around the curve and slides off the road, hitting the car and the driver. "We're fortunate that that driver only had minor injuries in that crash and it just highlights the importance of making sure you stay in your vehicle," said Lt. Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Advisory Issued
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the Minnesota counties of Goodhue, Wabasha, Steele, Dodge, Olmsted, Freeborn, Mower; and for the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Floyd. This advisory is through 11am Sunday morning. Wind chills could reach around -25 degrees Sunday morning, capable of...
willmarradio.com
Rollovers cause injuries Wednesday near Litchfield, Hutchinson
(Litchfield MN-) Light snow made roads slick yesterday afternoon and evening. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in rollover crashes...The State Patrol says at 3:40 p.m. 35-year-old Kathryn Bonderman of Hutchinson was hurt when her Jeep left Highway 22 at Highway 7 near Cedar Mills and rolled. Bonderman was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital. And at 8:20 p.m. 15-year-old Shawn Bollin of Litchfield was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield when the car he was riding in left Highway 22 north of Litchfield and rolled. The car was driven by 19-year-old Andreas Joyner of Litchfield, and he escaped injury.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
JUST IN: Several Owatonna ‘Bold & Cold’ Events Postponed Due to Weather
UPDATED 2pm - Friday, January 27, 2023 -- This weekend is going to be a cold one. Organizers of Owatonna's Bold & Cold Festival have decided to postpone some outdoor activities with the dropping temps to keep everyone safe. You can see the full updated schedule below. It's going to...
Crews battle large fire near Vermillion
VERMILLION, Minn. -- Crews are battling a fire at a farm property near Vermillion.The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department said there is no water or fire hydrants in the area of the 17000 block of Emery Avenue. The department said they need to use tender trucks to run a water shuttle to suppress the fire.At the same time, the fire department said crews helped with a working vehicle fire and medical call.This is a developing story, check back for more information.
KDHL AM 920
Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0