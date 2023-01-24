SHOREVIEW, Minn. -- What started as a simple spinout in Shoreview quickly became much more serious.Video shows a driver come around a curve and slide off into a ditch on Interstate 694. The driver can then be seen getting out of their car and checking for damage. Seven minutes later, another car comes around the curve and slides off the road, hitting the car and the driver. "We're fortunate that that driver only had minor injuries in that crash and it just highlights the importance of making sure you stay in your vehicle," said Lt. Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State...

SHOREVIEW, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO