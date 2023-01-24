ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Upworthy

A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.

This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
Essence

New Study Shares How Black Americans See Overcoming Racial Inequality

Aspects include allyship, business and social change. Black History Month is around the corner, and significant work still needs to be done to see change as a society. Since the 2020 pandemic, the racial reckoning has been at the forefront of the conversation, not just on the front lines but through social media.
Daily Northwestern

‘The value of collective action’: diversity in Northwestern’s film curriculum

Communication freshman Verónica Silvosa said she knew about the “white guy in film” stereotypes through memes — but at Northwestern, she sees the trope in full form. “They’re real, and they’re out there,” Silvosa said. “Pretentious, think they know everything. Men who explain movies to you even though you might know more than them.”
A. U. IGNATIUS

Understanding the impact of generational thinking on men

Understanding the impact of generational thinking on men. Generational thinking refers to the way in which people view and understand the world based on the era in which they were born and raised. This perspective can shape an individual's beliefs, attitudes, and behaviours, and can also influence how they interact with others from different generations.
TheConversationCanada

Have you been labelled at work by your gender, age or ethnicity? Here's how those labels can delegitimize you

Have you or a colleague ever been negatively labelled at work, whether it’s based on your gender, age, race or ethnicity? Labels can often be mundane because we use them spontaneously on an everyday basis. But they can also be far from innocuous. Labels convey value judgments and serve to control the behaviour of the people they’re applied to. My explanations of labelling draw on research, including my own. I head a research program on gender inequalities and organizational leadership at Concordia University. My research is concerned with everyday practices like labelling, how they arise and what they do. Differing expectations To understand...
Builder

Third Wave of America at Home Study Reveals Updated Buyer Perceptions

The America at Home Study founders, including marketing expert Teri Slavik-Tsuyuki of tst ink; architect Nancy Keenan, president and CEO of Dahlin Group Architecture Planning; and consumer strategist Belinda Sward of Strategic Solutions Alliance, recently released survey results from its third iteration, or the first post-pandemic. With the findings from...
psychologytoday.com

8 Challenges of Growing Up as a Second-Generation Immigrant

As a child to immigrant parents, you might have automatically blamed yourself for their struggles. If you were born to immigrant parents, you might have lived "between" two cultures all your life. Overcoming the trauma of being the second generation of immigrants is not only possible but essential. Second-generation immigrants...
techaiapp.com

Podcast 145: Nine beauty boundaries of planetary care

Would you like to hear a single, simple definition of sustainability that you can apply to your daily life in the beauty industry, whether as an indie business founder or consumer? The beauty industry media is clamouring to provide one and at Formula Botanica, we’ve had journalists approach us for short sound-bites on what sustainable beauty means.
verywellmind.com

What Is Intersectionality?

This article will review the term's history, examples of intersectionality, why it is important, and how you can use this knowledge to create change. The term ''intersectionality" was first coined by civil rights scholar and the founding voice behind critical race theory Kimberlé Crenshaw. The Term Intersectionality Was Coined...

