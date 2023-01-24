Effective: 2023-01-28 23:49:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 09:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Chambers A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Galveston and eastern Chambers Counties through 915 AM CST At 841 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Smith Point, or 13 miles southeast of Beach City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Smith Point, Stowell and Oak Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO