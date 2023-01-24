Effective: 2023-01-26 20:49:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 13:51:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; New Haven FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Housatonic River At Stevenson Dam. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 11.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.2 feet on 03/29/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Housatonic River Stevenson Dam Flood Stage: 11.0 Observed Stage at Thu 8 pm: 9.7 Forecast: Fri 1 am 11.1 Fri 7 am 11.1 Fri 1 pm 10.4 Fri 7 pm 10.4 Sat 1 am 9.0 Sat 7 am 9.0 Sat 1 pm 9.0 Sat 7 pm 7.8 Sun 1 am 7.8 Sun 7 am 7.8 Sun 1 pm 7.8

