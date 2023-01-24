West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023

CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details.

This story will be continually updated throughout the year as more festivals and events are announced or revealed when they will be taking place.

This is by no means a complete list of every event this year, so if you know of any similar events coming up throughout the year, email any details to sgorski2@wboy.com .

May 20 — This outdoor music festival is being held at the Weathered Ground Brewery and will feature more than 20 different musical acts that all hail from West Virginia. It is a family-friendly, all-day event with doors opening at 10 a.m.

May 27 — This rocking event on Memorial Day weekend will take place at Jackson Square to benefit the Historic Clarksburg, West Virginia Cemetery Preservation Alliance (HCWVCPA). According to their event post, the HCWVCPA has been honoring veterans’ final resting places since 2011. The event will feature live music as well as food and craft vendors. All ages are welcome and gates will open at 11 a.m.

June 1-3 — Featuring Les Claypool as the headliner, the Mountain Music Festival will feature a wide variety of musical talents with beer being provided by the Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company. The event will run from Thursday to Saturday and attendees can enjoy not only live music but also a number of outdoor adventure activities like zip-lining, whitewater rafting, rock climbing, paintball and more.

July 8 — A festival in honor of the rock and roll pioneer, the Johnnie Johnson Festival will be held in Fairmont at Palatine Park as a tribute to “the father of rock and roll.” The festival will be free and feature musical acts from Ernie Johnson from Detroit, Everyday Everybody, and High and Mighty Brass Band. Follow this link to see a full list of shows being held at Palatine Park in 2023 .

Sept. 23 — Rollin’ Brews in Shinnston held its first event last year in September and will be continuing in 2023. This beer and music festival had eight different West Virginia breweries in attendance and will no doubt be looking to expand that number going forward.

Oct. 1-2 — Ok, it’s not beer, but it still has live music so we’re going to count it. This long-running event will continue in 2023 with at least six different West Virginia wineries expected to attend and nine different jazz performances scheduled over the course of the weekend. The event is held at Camp Muffly in Monongalia County and will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and at noon on Sunday.

