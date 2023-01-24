In latest violence, three youths attack staff at KY juvenile center in Bowling Green

Three youths physically attacked staff at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green late Monday, state officials said.

One employee was “medically evaluated” for non-life-threatening injuries after the attack, according to a statement from the Department of Juvenile Justice. The incident was handled internally by DJJ staff and did not require outside police intervention, according to the statement.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, all youths in the facility were ordered to return to their rooms for the night. Three youths refused to cooperate, and they attacked the youth worker who was inside the living unit at the time, according to the statement.

Two more employees came to intervene, including the facility superintendent. The youths punched and kicked the staff in the head, face and back, according to the statement. The control room then instructed all DJJ staff in the facility to report to the scene, and the three youths finally were restrained and secured in their rooms.

The three youths were in detention on charges of murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree robbery, according to the statement.

The state’s juvenile justice system has been plagued in recent months by riots, assaults and escapes , as well as criticism that its thinly staffed facilities sometimes neglect youths by leaving them isolated in cells for extended periods.

Gov. Andy Beshear and the General Assembly say they are working on reforms to the system to improve physical security in the detention centers and the hiring and retention of staff.

