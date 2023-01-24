ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

In latest violence, three youths attack staff at KY juvenile center in Bowling Green

By John Cheves
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

Three youths physically attacked staff at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green late Monday, state officials said.

One employee was “medically evaluated” for non-life-threatening injuries after the attack, according to a statement from the Department of Juvenile Justice. The incident was handled internally by DJJ staff and did not require outside police intervention, according to the statement.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, all youths in the facility were ordered to return to their rooms for the night. Three youths refused to cooperate, and they attacked the youth worker who was inside the living unit at the time, according to the statement.

Two more employees came to intervene, including the facility superintendent. The youths punched and kicked the staff in the head, face and back, according to the statement. The control room then instructed all DJJ staff in the facility to report to the scene, and the three youths finally were restrained and secured in their rooms.

The three youths were in detention on charges of murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree robbery, according to the statement.

The state’s juvenile justice system has been plagued in recent months by riots, assaults and escapes , as well as criticism that its thinly staffed facilities sometimes neglect youths by leaving them isolated in cells for extended periods.

Gov. Andy Beshear and the General Assembly say they are working on reforms to the system to improve physical security in the detention centers and the hiring and retention of staff.

Gov. Beshear plans pay raises to fill jobs at KY’s beleaguered juvenile justice centers

Insiders warned of ‘stomach-turning’ abuse in KY juvenile facility in months before riot

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With January Rape

A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for rape Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say on January 2nd the 40-year-old man started rubbing his hands on the woman’s body while she was cleaning at work then held her down as he had intercourse with her. He was arrested Wednesday...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
REYNOLDS STATION, KY
WBKO

Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Identified As Tuesday Stabbing Victim

Police have released the name of a man who was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill, of Hopkinsville, was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Royse fires top city official, assistant landfill manager

GLASGOW — The superintendent of the city’s Department of Public Works has been fired. Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse issued a letter last Friday to Roger Simmons, the then-superintendent, and notified him of his termination. It was effective Jan. 20. “The reason for your removal is that, in my...
GLASGOW, KY
quicksie983.com

LaRue County Sheriff’s Office Respond To Early Morning Burglary

The LaRue County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible burglary in progress early Sunday morning. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on Tanner Road where it was determined two males arrived and began beating on the door asking those inside to open up. When a male resident opened the door, he was punched in the face by Thomas Heath, age 44 of Hodgenville. The second male, James Hargis, age 38 of Somerset, also entered the house, assaulted the male resident and also assaulted a female inside the residence. Heath was also found to have a gun on him during the crime. The investigation is ongoing.
LARUE COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
19K+
Followers
462
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy