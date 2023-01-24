Read full article on original website
kq2.com
City Council votes to add 3% marijuana sales tax to general election ballot
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With recreational marijuana now legal in Missouri, a new local sales tax will be on the ballot in April. This was decided by a unanimous decision by the city council on Monday allowing for an additional 3% tax on the sale of marijuana. The tax would be...
kq2.com
Brittany Village residents face water disconnection despite paying their bills
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the third time, residents of Brittany Village Apartments face a utility disconnect. This time, the issue is an unpaid water bill of more than $30,000. Unless the water bill is paid, Brittany Village is set to face a water service disconnect Thursday, Jan. 26. Tenants and...
kq2.com
Central hosts final home swim meet
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over at Missouri Western Tuesday, Central with their final home swim meet. Savannah and two other schools in attendance for this one. Central High School finished with one dual team win over Grain Valley. Savannah High School finished 2-1 on the night beating Central and Grain Valley...
kq2.com
Family of Savannah Domann reacts to Ayala sentencing
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Steven Ayala, the man that pled guilty to a fatal DWI crash on January 14, 2022 that killed Savannah Domann and her unborn baby Raydyn Kay Erickson, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday. After more than a year since the accident, Savannah's younger sister...
kq2.com
Pie Five Pizza St. Joseph closes its doors
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pie Five Pizza in St. Joseph located on North Belt Highway is now closed. A sign on the front door says "we closed our doors and turned off the over. It has been a pleasure serving you and we have enjoyed being a part of the Saint Joseph community."
kq2.com
Jimmy Carroll Wiley, Jr.
Jimmy Carroll (J.C.) Wiley, Jr., son of Jimmy and Beatrice Wiley was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on October 11, 1955. He went home to Jesus on January 21, 2023 peacefully at home in his sleep. He was 67 years old. Jimmy grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from...
kq2.com
7 killed in apparent 'workplace violence' case in Half Moon Bay as California suffers 3 mass shootings in 44 hours
The 66-year-old man suspected of killing four people at a mushroom farm in California and three others at a nearby site Monday was an employee of the farm, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday. "All of the evidence we have points to this being the instance of workplace...
