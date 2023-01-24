ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Brittany Village residents face water disconnection despite paying their bills

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the third time, residents of Brittany Village Apartments face a utility disconnect. This time, the issue is an unpaid water bill of more than $30,000. Unless the water bill is paid, Brittany Village is set to face a water service disconnect Thursday, Jan. 26. Tenants and...
Central hosts final home swim meet

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over at Missouri Western Tuesday, Central with their final home swim meet. Savannah and two other schools in attendance for this one. Central High School finished with one dual team win over Grain Valley. Savannah High School finished 2-1 on the night beating Central and Grain Valley...
SAVANNAH, MO
Family of Savannah Domann reacts to Ayala sentencing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Steven Ayala, the man that pled guilty to a fatal DWI crash on January 14, 2022 that killed Savannah Domann and her unborn baby Raydyn Kay Erickson, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday. After more than a year since the accident, Savannah's younger sister...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Pie Five Pizza St. Joseph closes its doors

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pie Five Pizza in St. Joseph located on North Belt Highway is now closed. A sign on the front door says "we closed our doors and turned off the over. It has been a pleasure serving you and we have enjoyed being a part of the Saint Joseph community."
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Jimmy Carroll Wiley, Jr.

Jimmy Carroll (J.C.) Wiley, Jr., son of Jimmy and Beatrice Wiley was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on October 11, 1955. He went home to Jesus on January 21, 2023 peacefully at home in his sleep. He was 67 years old. Jimmy grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from...
SAVANNAH, MO

