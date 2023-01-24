Read full article on original website
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: The State of the State
I’ve been confused five or six times now for a legislative staffer, to whom I apparently bear a striking resemblance. It’s happened in various bars, in the elevator, and even by mine own boss, who called me by said staffer’s name and immediately realized his mistake. I’d hoped for journalistic anonymity – the ability to slip from situation to situation without getting noticed – and instead, I’ve gotten this, which is maybe the next best thing.
alaskalandmine.com
Gene Peltola, husband of Rep. Mary Peltola, is trying to get a piece of Alaska’s emerging carbon market
Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska), who was re-elected in November, has made selling carbon credits as a means to raise new state revenue a main priority for his second term. Members of his administration have been briefing legislators and the press on a “Carbon Management Bill” he plans to soon introduce.
kinyradio.com
State Board of Education votes to open public comment period for Alaska Reads Act Regulations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - During a virtual special meeting Wednesday, the Alaska State Board of Education and Early Development voted to send regulations out for public comment pertaining to the Alaska Reads Act, approved a Teacher Apprentice Program board resolution, and modified the board's 2023 meeting dates to accommodate Commissioner interviews and approval of Alaska Reads Act regulations.
youralaskalink.com
The Governor’s Goal: Make Alaska The “Most Pro-Life State”
Added by atagliaferri on January 24, 2023. “It’s no secret to anyone that I’m a pro-life governor, and my administration is ready to work with all of you over the next four years to achieve the goal to make Alaska the most pro-life state in the country.”. Governor...
alaskapublic.org
Disgraced former Anchorage health director accused of defrauding state militia
The state of Alaska wants more than $60,000 back from Anchorage’s disgraced former health director, saying he fraudulently claimed a higher military rank than he actually had when he joined the Alaska State Defense Force. Former Anchorage Health Director Joe Gerace has been charged with one civil count of...
Washington Examiner
Push to reverse Alaska's ranked choice voting system gains traction
Alaska Republicans are getting behind a push to scrap the state's new ranked choice voting system following bruising defeats in the midterm elections that saw former Gov. Sarah Palin and GOP Senate nominee Kelly Tshibaka fall to their opponents. Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom recently certified an application for a...
No logging for Alaska: Biden finalizes re-lockdown of Tongass
In a reversal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service issued a final repeal of the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule. The move reinstates the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule on the Tongass National Forest, effectively prohibiting timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction within designated Inventoried Roadless Areas. “This decision is...
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional
The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Dunleavy pledges to fight feds, fentanyl in State of the State address
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would fight the federal government and outside interests that are restricting the state from capitalizing on its natural resources. "No less than 41 executive actions – 41 – have been taken by the current administration to strangle Alaska’s promises of statehood," Dunleavy said. "Few other states have this challenge. For example, I’ve never heard an Alaskan worry about what they’re doing in Arkansas, or Rhode Island, or Delaware." ...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska will receive $285 million in federal money to boost state ferry service
The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Columbia is seen in drydock on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Ketchikan, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) The Federal Transit Administration has awarded more than a quarter-billion dollars to the Alaska Marine Highway System, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Wednesday.
ktoo.org
For rural Alaska lawmakers, local issues trumped party interests and swung the state House
Last week, rural members of the Alaska House of Representatives ended the six-year reign of a predominantly Democratic coalition, flipping control of the House to a predominantly Republican coalition. By joining 19 of the House’s 21 Republicans, the four members of the House’s rural “Bush Caucus” averted the kind of...
alaskafish.news
AK Governor comments on bycatch review task force
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy gave his “State of the State” address to the Legislature on Monday, January 23, and the Bycatch Review Task Force work was highlighted in his speech. “We know the administration is meeting this week to discuss next steps regarding bycatch in relation to the...
ktoo.org
Signature drive begins for ballot measure to end ranked choice voting in Alaska
Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom has certified an application for a petition that, if successful, would get rid of the state’s ranked choice voting system and non-partisan primary. Sponsor Art Mathias wants to go back to the traditional election, where a candidate from each officially recognized party has a...
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy Introduces Resilient Alaskans in the 2023 State of the State
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are honored to recognize several resilient and hard-working Alaskans during the 2023 State of the State Address. The special guests represent the State of the State this year through their impactful work for Alaska. “Each one...
ktoo.org
With songs and speeches, Alaskans rally in Juneau for more education funding
Educators, students and parents gathered on the steps of the Alaska State Capitol Monday night to call for more education funding. Tom Klaameyer is president of NEA-Alaska, a statewide union of public school employees. He said state funding is at the root of stalled negotiations with teachers’ unions across the state.
kinyradio.com
The other side: Forest Service restoring restrictions in Tongass blocks economic development in Southeast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In a reversal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service issued a final repeal of the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule. The move reinstates the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule on the Tongass National Forest, effectively prohibiting timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction within designated Inventoried Roadless Areas (IRAs).
digitalconnectmag.com
Alaska Adds Virtual Currency To Its Regulatory Regime
Virtual currency is a type of digital money that is not controlled by any government. This money is not made or managed by a central bank. People use Bitcoin, Litecoin, and XRP, all virtual currencies. Special software, apps, and network infrastructure store and trade digital currencies. Most virtual currencies used...
radiokenai.com
Gov. Dunleavy Proclaims Jan. 22-Jan. 28 “School Choice Week In Alaska”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 to be School Choice Week in Alaska. His proclamation follows a year of school choice expansions across the country, and recognises the role that quality education plays on the future of Alaskan kids. Gov. Dunleavy’s proclamation highlights the importance of effective...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Winners drawn in the 4th Annual PFD Education Raffle
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The 4th Annual Permanent Fund Dividend Education Raffle took place today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, with a first place prize of just over $56,000. This year, 8,740 people participated in the raffle. The total amount to be split between four people is $105,687.16. The remaining balance will...
