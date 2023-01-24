ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskalandmine.com

Dispatches from Juneau: The State of the State

I’ve been confused five or six times now for a legislative staffer, to whom I apparently bear a striking resemblance. It’s happened in various bars, in the elevator, and even by mine own boss, who called me by said staffer’s name and immediately realized his mistake. I’d hoped for journalistic anonymity – the ability to slip from situation to situation without getting noticed – and instead, I’ve gotten this, which is maybe the next best thing.
kinyradio.com

State Board of Education votes to open public comment period for Alaska Reads Act Regulations

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - During a virtual special meeting Wednesday, the Alaska State Board of Education and Early Development voted to send regulations out for public comment pertaining to the Alaska Reads Act, approved a Teacher Apprentice Program board resolution, and modified the board's 2023 meeting dates to accommodate Commissioner interviews and approval of Alaska Reads Act regulations.
youralaskalink.com

The Governor’s Goal: Make Alaska The “Most Pro-Life State”

Added by atagliaferri on January 24, 2023. “It’s no secret to anyone that I’m a pro-life governor, and my administration is ready to work with all of you over the next four years to achieve the goal to make Alaska the most pro-life state in the country.”. Governor...
Washington Examiner

Push to reverse Alaska's ranked choice voting system gains traction

Alaska Republicans are getting behind a push to scrap the state's new ranked choice voting system following bruising defeats in the midterm elections that saw former Gov. Sarah Palin and GOP Senate nominee Kelly Tshibaka fall to their opponents. Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom recently certified an application for a...
Must Read Alaska

No logging for Alaska: Biden finalizes re-lockdown of Tongass

In a reversal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service issued a final repeal of the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule. The move reinstates the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule on the Tongass National Forest, effectively prohibiting timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction within designated Inventoried Roadless Areas. “This decision is...
Alaska Beacon

Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional

The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
The Center Square

Dunleavy pledges to fight feds, fentanyl in State of the State address

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would fight the federal government and outside interests that are restricting the state from capitalizing on its natural resources. "No less than 41 executive actions – 41 – have been taken by the current administration to strangle Alaska’s promises of statehood," Dunleavy said. "Few other states have this challenge. For example, I’ve never heard an Alaskan worry about what they’re doing in Arkansas, or Rhode Island, or Delaware." ...
FOX 28 Spokane

Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
PALMER, AK
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska will receive $285 million in federal money to boost state ferry service

The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Columbia is seen in drydock on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Ketchikan, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) The Federal Transit Administration has awarded more than a quarter-billion dollars to the Alaska Marine Highway System, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Wednesday.
alaskafish.news

AK Governor comments on bycatch review task force

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy gave his “State of the State” address to the Legislature on Monday, January 23, and the Bycatch Review Task Force work was highlighted in his speech. “We know the administration is meeting this week to discuss next steps regarding bycatch in relation to the...
ktoo.org

With songs and speeches, Alaskans rally in Juneau for more education funding

Educators, students and parents gathered on the steps of the Alaska State Capitol Monday night to call for more education funding. Tom Klaameyer is president of NEA-Alaska, a statewide union of public school employees. He said state funding is at the root of stalled negotiations with teachers’ unions across the state.
kinyradio.com

The other side: Forest Service restoring restrictions in Tongass blocks economic development in Southeast

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In a reversal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service issued a final repeal of the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule. The move reinstates the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule on the Tongass National Forest, effectively prohibiting timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction within designated Inventoried Roadless Areas (IRAs).
digitalconnectmag.com

Alaska Adds Virtual Currency To Its Regulatory Regime

Virtual currency is a type of digital money that is not controlled by any government. This money is not made or managed by a central bank. People use Bitcoin, Litecoin, and XRP, all virtual currencies. Special software, apps, and network infrastructure store and trade digital currencies. Most virtual currencies used...
radiokenai.com

Gov. Dunleavy Proclaims Jan. 22-Jan. 28 “School Choice Week In Alaska”

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 to be School Choice Week in Alaska. His proclamation follows a year of school choice expansions across the country, and recognises the role that quality education plays on the future of Alaskan kids. Gov. Dunleavy’s proclamation highlights the importance of effective...
webcenterfairbanks.com

Winners drawn in the 4th Annual PFD Education Raffle

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The 4th Annual Permanent Fund Dividend Education Raffle took place today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, with a first place prize of just over $56,000. This year, 8,740 people participated in the raffle. The total amount to be split between four people is $105,687.16. The remaining balance will...
